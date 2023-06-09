Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Northern Forest Center representatives hosted an open house to showcase their plans to refurbish a downtown building in St. Johnsbury.
Sugar Ridge Village and Campground is having a 25th Anniversary open house today (Saturday).
The St. Johnsbury Band will start its summer concert season with an outdoor concert on Monday at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury.
Representatives from the Twin States Clean Energy Link have been making the rounds in the Northeast Kingdom, visiting select board meetings to discuss the project with community officials and residents.
Burke Mountain Academy celebrated its 52nd Graduation Ceremony.
Karter Deming, Rob Breault, Brayden Shallow, Ethan Heng, Noah Covell, Ian St. Cyr, Jade Lamarre, Kyra Nelson, Bode Belya, Kyle Fuentes, Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Kason Blood, Karlie Blood, Maya Christy, Gabby Houghton, Kris Fennimore, Danny Stinson, Cam Cook, Blake Fillion, Reece Cook, Ashleigh Simpson, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Rylie Taylor, Mackenzie Griswold, Dory Roy, Paige Royer, Quinn Murphy, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Andrew Bugbee, Sabine Brueck, Lauryn Corrigan, Hannah Whitcomb, Kaitlyn Illacqua, Addison Hadlock, Kierra Charest, Ella Horsch, J.P. Perez, Kyle Fuentes, Jack Boudreault, Jackson Horne, Heather Alexander, Isabella Hanover, and Justin Young were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Blue Mountain and Littleton baseball teams will play for state championships today.
You can still get tickets for the Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle for a chance to win a new ATV or $10K in cash. Catamount, in turn, will spend on programming to strengthen and entertain the community so it’s a win-win even if you don’t win.
Award-winning blues/soul singer Shemekia Copeland returned to the Colonial Theatre.
Virtuosi Kenneth Weiss and Kara Dugan will join the North Country Chamber Players for a special presentation at the Mt. View Grand tomorrow.
Barnet’s historic Goodwillie House is open for tours.
Weathervane Theatre kicked off its 58th season with the ‘Jersey Boys.’ You can see them through next weekend.
The Friends of Littleton Public Library hosted their annual gala fundraiser.
The Willing Workers of Sugar Hill will host their annual Lupine Market today.
Barbara Nedd is the newly-selected artist in residence as recently selected by the Connecticut River Artisan Group.
Colebrook Academy named Tyler Young as valedictorian, Garrett Hodge as salutatorian, and Shyanna Fuller as third honor winner for the class of 2023.
St. Johnsbury Academy student Erin Langlais donated five bright-patterned surgical gowns to local pediatric patients at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as part of her senior Capstone at SJA.
The St. Johnsbury School held a 20th-anniversary celebration.
NVRH, Umbrella, and the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence will host the ‘Building Communities that Thrive Through Connection conference’ at the Burke Mountain resort.
The St. Johnsbury Trade School alumni gathered for a reunion celebration at the Elks Club Lodge.
Kerry Morency, of Littleton, earned fourth place in bocce at the N.H. Special Olympics.
Danville alum and Franklin-Pierce senior standout Riley Fenoff was named the 2022-23 Northeast- 10 Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
St. Johnsbury Academy won ANOTHER Vermont Track & Field State Championship. It capped a historic triple crown in which SJA won the Cross Country and Indoor Track State Championships.
Littleton’s AJ Bray was named the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire Division IV Coach of the Year.
Local baseball players Karter Deming, Noah Covell, Robert Breault, Braydon Shallow, Jake Silver, Kolton Dowe, Liam Shaw, Blake Fillion, J.P. Perez, Cam Cook, Mike Hogan, Jackson Horne, Jack Boudreault, Reece Cook, Ryan Walker, Jacob Putnam, Jack Kyller, Kyle Fuentes, and Ross Kelly earned Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire honors.
St. Johnsbury Academy held its 180th Commencement exercises.
Danville High School named Thomas Edgar its valedictorian, Kameron Drew as salutatorian. Lilli Klark and Luke Ste. Marie earned third and fourth honors.
St. Johnsbury baseball and softball opening day was a smash hit, with over 350 young players participating.
The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop is hosting a used book sale today to benefit Kiwanis.
The Depot Street Block Party drew hundreds of people to the heart of Lyndon for fun, games, food, drink, arts and entertainment.
LI’s Ryleigh Lefebvre and Littleton’s Kyle Fuentes were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Ethan Heng, Brody Mosher, Quinn Murphy, Kris Fennimore, Lillie Tetreault, Lauryn Corrigan, Heather Alexander, and Paige Royer were nominated.
A group of Barnet School seventh- and eighth-grade students continued the annual tradition of cleaning up the beach at Harvey’s Lake.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a Youth Town Hall at Hazen Union School.
St. Johnsbury’s 74th Pet Parade was a grand success.
Lyndon Institute held Commencement exercises for the class of 2023.
Music in the Square returned to the Whitefield Common.
Littleton High School held Commencement exercises.
Seek the Peak is returning this summer with its 23rd annual Mount Washington hike-a-thon and Après Hike Party.
Locals Shawn Tetreault, Andrew and Abigail McReynolds are part of two Vermont teams heading to the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska, later this month.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont will offer a Mental Illness and Recovery workshop tomorrow.
Martha Steele, 71, of Westmore, who is blind, will ride the entire length of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail this weekend, made possible by New England Ski For Light. This all-volunteer nonprofit matches sighted guides with blind or visually impaired participants to break down barriers discouraging BVI individuals from enjoying the outdoors. Steele’s guide is Ferdinand Lauffer of Berkshire, Vt.
The Northeastern Vermont Development Association is getting $2 million to apply to local brownfield identification and mitigation efforts.
The region’s first glamping resort is taking shape in Carroll.
The Kingdom Trails’ Network Capacity Study was named Project of the Year by the Vermont Planners Association.
Brighton State Park is ranked 5th on the 2023 Best Places to Camp in the Northeast Region.
Groveton named Dawson Owens its valedictorian, Katherine Bushey as salutatorian, and Madison Ash as third honors.
North Country Otolaryngology and Audiology at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital marked its 10th anniversary.
Davies Memorial Library held a block party in Waterford.
The Littleton High School girls’ tennis team won the New Hampshire Division III State Championship.
The Food Truck Popup @ the Pavilion will return for its second year this week.
It’s Pollyanna Glad Day today in Littleton.
The North Country Chamber Players’ Explorers’ Concert is today at Dow Pavilion.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
