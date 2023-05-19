Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury Beautification Committee will posthumously honor long-time volunteer Clara Fisher and her husband Andy with the dedication of a memorial garden.
The Wellness Revolution, a free program for female cyclists, is underway in St. Johnsbury.
Robert Breault, Dory Roy, Mackenzie Griswold, Charlie Vaal, Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee, Maggie Zschau, Emersen Mitchell, Cassidy Kittredge, Tate Parker, Brendan Moodie, James Montgomery, Ricky Fennimore, Rylie Taylor, Julia Bigelow, Abby Fillion, Brooklyn Hinton, Kendall Hale, Aleacya Moshinskie, Watson Laffoon, Logan Perry, Wilder Thomas, Charlie Krebs, Ricardo Salinas, Peyton Qualter, Siri Dunn, Noah Covell, Evan Blanco, Tristan Plante, Parker Bruhns, Jaden Beardsley, Ethan Lussier, Johnny Piers, Jack Boudreault, Jaydin Royer, Jenna Laramie, Mariah Bacon, Cam Cook, Ethan Fenn, Emma Simpson, Adrianna Dube, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Abby Crocker, Kaleen Glentz, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Wyatt Mason, Joe Leblanc, Lyle Rooney, Dusty Loura-Bumps, Hunter Horne, Lauren Legacy, Molly Smith, Jade Lamarre, Felicity Sulham, Austin Wheeler, Cam Berry, Fernando Guitterez, Andres Burillo, Riku Momozawa, Angela Meraz, and Sofia Limoges were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Eight Lyndon Institute student-musicians (Zane Mawhinney, Ellery Norwood, Cady Robillard, Macey Mawhinney, Cassie Vanderhoof, Maida Stahler, Vincent Courtemarche, and Alex Sirois) were selected for the All-State Music Festival.
St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre is performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat throughout the weekend at Fuller Hall.
Through the sheer will and determination of Anneka Bickford and her daughter Ashley, the Stay & Play Daycare Center in Lyndon re-opened a week after a devastating fire.
The Caledonia Forest and Stream Club hosted its Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Weidmann Pond.
Vermont State University received $6,300,000 in Congressionally-directed spending to expand nursing education programs statewide.
Catamount Arts is offering a free Artwork & Product Photography program this weekend.
NEK Broadband was slated to receive a $17 million grant to help build the network throughout the NEK. On the same day, Executive Director Christa Shute testified before the US Senate Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.
Vermont singer/ songwriter Breanna Elaine performed last night (Friday) at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon.
Bob and Sarah Amos will perform at their album release concert at the Catamount ArtPort tonight.
The first donations are rolling in to fund the town’s three First Friday music and arts events this summer.
The Littleton Area Historical Museum is planning a dedication ceremony to honor World War II Navy veteran Bob Fillion.
The Patrick Ross Band will perform live on the McIndoes Academy Green this week.
White Mountains Regional High School announced the top scholars for the class of 2023 are Abigayle McCusker, Valedictorian; Victoria Whitcomb, Salutatorian; Madeleine Lorenz, Honors Speaker; and Hannah Smith, CTE Student of the Year.
Heidi Andrews of Walden joined the Caledonia Cooperative School District School Board.
Kyran Kenneth Maximov and Isla Bryce Vanasse were born.
Littleton High School named Allyson DeMoras and Gordon Chau, as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2023.
NEK Storm basketball teams at the fourth and seventh-grade levels won state championships.
Woodsville High School announced valedictorian Aeona Cuaresma and salutatorian Paige Smith. Riley Restelli and Brianna Youngman earned third and fourth honors.
Esteemed St. Johnsbury Academy alum Noble Allen will be the commencement speaker.
Littleton’s Cam Cook and White Mountains Regional’s Emma Simpson were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Jaden Beardsley, Ethan Lussier, Johnny Piers, Jack Boudreault, Jaydin Royer, Emersen Mitchell, Jenna Laramie, and Mariah Bacon.
After 20 years of teaching elementary classes at The Riverside School, Alice Lee will retire.
White Mountains Regional High School is hosting a student sustainability summit.
Groveton Middle School students Addison Hamilton and Adison Lyon are among Wildlife Forever’s 25 Annual Fish Art Contest winners.
Woodsville High School’s National Honor Society students cleaned Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill.
Morgan Kelly, a United Christian Academy freshman, participated in the Vermont All-State Music Festival.
Matthew Califano, from Craftsbury Academy, was selected for a 2023 Achievement Award in Writing by the National Council of Teachers of English.
Jaylin Pereira was recognized as the top Career and Technical Education student at River Bend Career & Technical Center.
The final Northern Vermont University class graduated.
Hundreds turned out for the First Annual Ride for Mo.
Good Living Senior Center hosted a Mother’s Day Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House.
The Senate Finance Committee Friday looked favorably on a proposal to spend $18 million to replace the tram cars and upgrade the tramway at state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
Northern Vermont University baseball players TJ Santaw, Dale Ostermann and Chuck Gratton were honored by the North Atlantic Conference.
RuralEdge was recently awarded a $150,000 Housing for Everyone grant from the TD Charitable Foundation.
Plans are taking shape to expand and renovate the French Pond School.
NVU softball players Victoria Valentine, Seairra Anderson, and Adriana Lemieux earned North Atlantic All-Conference honors. Kazandra Gonzalez was named to the sportsmanship team.
The Hardwick Music Series is underway.
Kingdom Gardens held its grand opening.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
