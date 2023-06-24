Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Indie-Soul Duo Dwight+Nicole will kick off the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury First Fridays music series in downtown St. Johnsbury.
West Burke is planning its annual Strawberry Festival.
The Dalton Neighbors are hosting the Kayak Poker Run.
The Carriage Lane Players will soon perform “Steel Magnolias.”
Weeks Memorial Library will kick off the summer reading program, “All Together Now,” with a movie related to the summer’s theme.
Kiwanis Pool opened for the summer.
Recognizing its leadership, service and overall performance, the Littleton Food Cooperative has been honored with the 2023 Cooperative Excellence Award by the Consumer Cooperative Management Association. It’s among the CCMA’s highest honors.
Sen. Peter Welch will host a listening session in Greensboro Bend next week to discuss how Congress can better support rural communities in Vermont and across America.
SAU 58 welcomed Mr. Kieth Matte as the next principal at Groveton High School.
NVRH) is hosting Death Café, a discussion about death (and life) this week at the Peacham Library.
Rep. Becca Balint will serve as Grand Marshal of the NEK Rainbow Coalition’s inaugural Pride Parade in Newport.
Four area teams will compete in the second annual Summer Challenge basketball tournament at Profile High School this weekend.
The Town of Lyndon-Village of Lyndonville merger became official when Gov. Phil Scott signed the enabling legislation, House Bill 490.
As 2023’s Old Home Day nears in Franconia, the town will expand what is typically a one-day Saturday event into a three-day weekend celebration to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the settling of Franconia.
Coleson Ryan Brown was born.
St. Johnsbury Academy standout Maren Nitsche will represent Vermont in the Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State all-star lacrosse classic.
BMU star Evan Dennis will pitch and play baseball next year for Colby-Sawyer.
The Kingdom East School District community honored longtime superintendent Jen Botzojorns for her vast contributions.
The St. Johnsbury School continues its hiring hot streak.
The New England Commission of Higher Education accredited Vermont State University.
Chuck Simmons was named Vermont All-Capital Softball Coach of the Year after leading Oxbow to its third straight Division III title. Anastasse Bourgeois was voted player of the year by league coaches. Molly Smith, Jaydin Royer, Ashleigh Simpson, Maize, Bourgeois, Hadlee Allen, Lily Lahaye, Makenna Simmons, Sarah Tanner, Destiny Glover, Brianna Gray, Molly Reneaudette, Madigan Willey, Maggi Ellsworth, Mariah Bacon, Abby Fillion, Lauren Legacy, and Ryleigh Lefebvre were honored.
The St. Johnsbury School, United Christian Academy, Blue Mountain Union and Cabot School all honored graduates.
The Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs honored St. Johnsbury Academy teacher Kevin Cattrell as their 2023 Educator of the Year.
Groveton’s Jeff Frank was named an SAU 58 Champion for Children.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jacob Rateau was recently awarded the Golden Wrench Award.
A summer full of events is planned at the DiSpencery, including live music every Friday and Saturday.
The Town of St Johnsbury’s Revitalization Grant Program is taking applications for ‘Transformational Grant Projects.’
Runners climbed the rock pile for the annual Mount Washington Road Race.
The St. Johnsbury Academy foursome of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Gerardo Fernandez and Andrew Thornton-Sherman delivered a historic, All-American second-place finish in the Sprint Medley Relay at the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
David and Anita Roth hope to commission famed Cuban artist Angel Ramirez to beautify the side of their Railroad Street building.
HGTV House Hunters are coming to the Northeast Kingdom.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon hosted its 11th annual Veterans Summit and unveiled several higher education opportunities for service people.
The Red Cross honored local volunteers Reid Asaro, Jessica Masten, and Pat Amsden.
The St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center is upgrading its remote tower transmitters and installing three new ones in Newark, Danville and Lyndon Corner.
Littleton is eyeing safety improvements at a pair of dangerous intersections.
Hundreds of North Country residents signed on to the inclusive public message that “Everyone Belongs.”
St. Johnsbury Academy baseball standouts Rex Hauser, Will Eaton, Jason Mitchell, Jr., and Cage Thompson earned All-Metro honors.
The United Community Church hosted a ‘Make Music’ day.
Catamount Arts announced a summer plein air painting class.
The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village hosted a Juneteenth Celebration and a new Civil War Exhibit.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Kaelen Glentz Brush earned Ultimate Frisbee All-State honor.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Certified Nurse Midwife Jade Kaplan, who recently returned from the Mediterranean and worked with refugees, has been inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Nurse-Midwives.
The NEK Chamber hosted an open house.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
