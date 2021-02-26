Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Littleton Selectmen are looking at two incentives to offer developers looking to make a significant investment in the town.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that North Country Hospital will receive a nearly $1 million grant for telemedicine along with upgrades to cybersecurity and telecommunications networks.
An official with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers said the organization is open to the state being part of the maintenance plan.
Vinny Matteis is getting ready to launch an Aviation Museum and school at the Caledonia County Airport.
Cottage Hospital, North Country Health Consortium, Woodsville EMS teamed up to vaccinate 450 local seniors in a one-day effort at the Horse Meadow Senior Center.
The Grafton County Broadband Committee is moving forward with plans to deliver high-speed broadband to residents across the region.
The Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment on Tuesday approved a 140-foot-tall personal wireless communications tower for north Littleton near the hospital.
Samantha Howe, Sage Smith, Graci Kaiser, Parker Paradice, Corbin Brueck, Austin Giroux, Murphy Young, Isaiah Baker, Elijah Flocke, Dillon Brigham, Christian Young, Nick Matteis, Daniel Lanoue, Maggie Anderson, Wyatt Knaus, Julian Kenison, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Olivia Lewis, Riann Fortin, Tia Martinez, Robin Nelson, Rylie Cadieux, Laci Sandvil, Natalie Geoffroy, Harley Pappineau, Matt St. Cyr, McKenna Marsh, Emily Prest, Cam Tenney-Burt, Logan Young, Ethan Gould, Olivia Corrigan, Hannah Brown, Lauren McKee, Lizzy Jones, Reese Petit, Lexi Mosher, Brook-Lynn Choiniere, Jadon Baker, Carter Hill, Sophie Bell, Jaylin Bennett, Sakoya Sweeney, Josh Finkle, Avery Hazelton and Emerson Bell were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Littleton Co-op gave over $67,000 to local organizations as part of its 2020 Partner of the Month program.
State officials announced extra vaccination appointments were being added over the next seven days in select locations around the state, including the NEK.
Miles Joseph Brittell and Kyle Vladimir Maximov were born.
St. Johnsbury Pediatrics received a $5,000 COVID Relief Suicide Safer Care Mini-Grant.
Amatus Recovery Centers signed a lease with Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. to run the AHEAD-owned Friendship House addiction treatment and recovery center in Bethlehem.
Polar bears are taking shape in the snow outside the Burke Mountain Club thanks to sculptor Katherine Richmond, of Kirby.
Jesse Holden is hosting a six-hour uphill bonanza to support the Lyndon Outing Club.
The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees voted to advance a proposal for transforming the struggling public higher education system into a unified single-accreditation public university.
Friends and colleagues honored the life of local legend Frederick W. King Sr. upon the occasion of his passing.
The Police Athletic League is back in the North Country.
Thinking about his dearly departed dad, Brock Garand reeled in a prize-winning rainbow trout at the Lake Willoughby ice fishing tournament. His son Briar’s fish was even bigger than his dad’s and good for first place in the youth division. Cousin Asher took third.
Jeri Wohlberg, a nurse practitioner at Northern Counties Health Care’s Hardwick Area Health Center, is the Vermont recipient of the 2021 AANP State Award for Excellence.
St. Johnsbury Academy students won a total of 37 regional art awards in this year’s 2021 Scholastic Art Awards for both Fine Art and Writing.
Thanks to teacher Maxfield English and a snowmobile donation from Bruce Melendy, the nordic program is cruising at Danville School.
Lyndon Institute’s Sam Hinton overcame multiple skull fractures and Hodgkin’s lymphoma before taking the front-court for the Vikings 2021 basketball season.
AHEAD opened a $10 million, 28-unit affordable housing complex in Bethlehem.
The State of Vermont has just loosened the COVID-19 restrictions on school music programs.
Profile’s Sophie Bell captured the New Hampshire Meet of Champions girls slalom crown adding to her N.H. Division IV slalom and giant slalom titles.
StoneCrest Properties made a $10,000 donation to Lyndonville Electric Company on Friday to be applied to past due residential accounts.
WREN won NH Business Review’s sixth annual Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
