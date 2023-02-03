Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on local people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
LRH held its 116th annual community meeting.
The St. Johnsbury School Board articulated strong support for the area’s independent schools.
Lyndon Institute sophomore cheerleader Isabella Noyes took third place at the Elite Gems Winter Invitational in top gun jumps.
Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Connor Brigham were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Diego Perez, Brayden Pepin, Hayden Carle, Gavin Williams, Brooke White, Gabi Young, Aspen Clermont and Ruth Krebs were also nominated.
The Lyndon Select Board voted 3-0 to rezone a 17-acre parcel on Route 122 to allow the construction of a 96-unit development known as the Miller’s Run Complex.
Tonight Catamount Bluegrass will open with hosts Bob & Sarah Amos, treating audiences to their trademark crystalline harmonies and Bob’s renowned guitar work. Following their set will be special guests High Range.
The Hilltoppers celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
After two years of litigation, the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light reached a stipulated agreement.
The Town of St. Johnsbury and CALEX Ambulance Service are in merger talks.
Rail Trail advocates outlined an ambitious project to build a new trail that would run from St. Johnsbury to Whitefield, N.H. The Twin State project looks to connect the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury to the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail and Presidential Rail Trail.
Colter Richard Musty, Kyle Anthony Skelton and Finley River Heaton were born.
The Jeudevine Memorial Library won a historic preservation grant to restore its stained glass windows.
Jake Sanville, Griffin Goodhue, Alex Giroux, Ryder Busto, Phinny Huntington, Ella Horsch, Cora Nadeau, Marissa Kenison, Gabrielle Griffith, Quinn Goff, Elliot Goff, Addison Hadlock, Addison Pilgrim, Kayden Hoskins, Grady Hadlock, Dre Akins, Landon Kingsbury, Cam Davidson, Austin Wheeler, Wyatt Mason, Andrew Joncas, Maddie Racine, Felicity Sulham, Keegan Tillotson, Marissa Kenison, Madison Ash, Aspen Clermont, Sierra Riff, Haley Rossitto, Cooper Brueck, Brayden Pepin, Ben Wheelock, Kaden Cloutier, Dylan Simino, Cassidy Kittredge, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Delaney Raymond, Molly Renaudette, Makenna Price, Coen Mullins, Ella Blaise, Gabi Young, Kaitlyn Clark, Tori Jellison, Meredith Barnes, Arya Kimball, Evan Dennis, Kason Blood, Ricky Fennimore, Tyler Rivard, Jadon Baker, Delaney Whiting, Ethan Lussier, Logan Wheeler, Gavin Williams, Gavin Lewis, Josh Robie, Lexi Santamaria, Rex Hauser, Aidan Brody, Xavier Hill, Hayden Carle, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Maya Auger, Eliza Wagstaff, Paige Royer, Brianna Bunnell, Kaylee Weaver, Emma Greenan, Sakoya Sweeney, Alyssa Butler, Keira Quintal, Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Haidin Chilafoux, Jorden Driver, Diego Perez, Brooke White, Connor Brigham, Hamilton Awe, Caitlyn Davison, Ella Gillespie, and Haley Michaud were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
NEK legislators gathered for the first legislative breakfast of the season at the St. Johnsbury House.
Governor Phil Scott appointed Farzana Leyva, of Westfield, to the Orleans County State’s Attorney post.
The Knights of Columbus Council 1568 of Hardwick held its Hoop Shoot at Hazen Union High School.
New England Wire Technologies and the Lisbon Lions Club have recently made significant donations to Lisbon Regional School in support of students and families in need.
St. Johnsbury Academy students in Jennifer MacKenzie’s Creative Writing classes and Advanced Creative Writing class recently attended a workshop with Ethan Bowen, a playwright, actor, director and producer.
Students in Aidan Demsky’s and David Eckhardt’s Freshmen Humanities classes at St. Johnsbury Academy recently traveled to the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center.
Dr. David Lisner’s Christian Studies Class at United Christian Academy recently attended a senior luncheon at the Newport Baptist Church.
Jonn Morgan, a local baseball player, is going to rebuild the bleachers at Legion Field as part of his senior project at Danville School.
The Fairbanks Museum will feature a collection of Diderot’s Encyclopedias among other new displays and attractions when it reopens from its winter hiatus.
Bicycle-related tourism dollars are growing in the region.
Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for Mount Washington state park.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Diego Perez was crowned an individual state champion at the Vermont Division I state throws championship.
NVRH Corner Medical hired Hannah Prevost, FNP and Logan Dege-Pearl, DNP.
More than 200 people filled the Elks Lodge in Derby on Jan. 21 for a fundraising wrestling event that celebrated the life of a 12-year-old St. Johnsbury boy who took his own life. The effort raised thousands for an anti-bullying bill.
Canaan Fire District #1, which provides drinking water to residents of Canaan, Vt. and Stewartstown, N.H., won the title of best-tasting water in Vermont.
Catamount Arts is accepting poetry submissions for PoemTown St. Johnsbury.
“Lights On In Lyndon” will return with its fifth annual lantern festival.
Ryegate is hosting its annual winter carnival next weekend.
The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series is hosting the Sadberry-Ozel Duo tomorrow (Sunday) at the South Church Hall.
For the second time, the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey for patient experience performance in the Emergency Department.
Suzanne Legare Belcher, Barbara Morrow and Michael O’Dell joined the Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) Board of Directors.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
