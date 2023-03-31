Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
With Principal Chris Miller’s blessing and Bill Dimick’s generosity, Waterford School students are participating in this year’s Ice Out contest.
RINK, Inc. is performing a structural analysis to determine the next steps for improvements at Fenton Chester.
If it secures the funding and comes to fruition, a multi-phase workforce housing project being eyed in Bethlehem could be the first of its kind in New Hampshire.
N.H. tourism officials are working with nonprofit and educational partners to improve the safety of visitors in the backcountry and ensure they are dispersed to reduce overcrowding in popular areas.
Mike Hanley and Charlie Nadler will perform at the Marino Live Comedy show at the Catamount ArtPort.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hayden Wilkins was named the Caledonian-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Sabine Brueck, Sakoya Sweeney, Brooke’Lyn Robinson, Marissa Kenison, Caitlyn Davison, Cora Nadeau, Addison Hadlock, Jordan Alley, Arianna Lord, Laci Potter, Maya Auger and Hayden Wilkins were named to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen Girls Basketball Team. Cassidy Kittredge, Delaney Whiting, Makayla Walker, Haley Rossitto, Kaylee Weaver, Delaney Raymond, Kyra Nelson, Lauryn Corrigan, Ainsley Savage, Sierra Riff, Eliza Wagstaff and Kaia Anderson earned Honorable Mention.
Catamount Arts’ monthly Bluegrass Night at ArtPort returns next weekend.
The Lisbon Lions Club is showing its appreciation to local senior citizens by sponsoring the 19th Annual Spring Senior Dinner, free for all senior citizens living in Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff, on Saturday, April 15.
Todd Walker is the new lead pastor at Crossroads Church in Littleton following the retirement of the former (and late) pastor Mark Clements.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced that Jeudevine Memorial Library is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
Area healthcare centers celebrated the many competent and professional providers caring for our region on National Doctors’ Day.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Harry Geng and Rex Hauser earned All-Metro Boys Basketball Team honors.
The Woodsville baseball team is headed to Cooperstown for a regular season game against Gorham on April 23.
KCP Presents, and Catamount Arts are hosting the Peking Acrobats on Monday, April 10 at Dibden Center for the Arts, Vermont State University- Johnson.
A meditation group is starting at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in St. Johnsbury.
The Highland Center for the Arts hosted the supergroup ‘Runa’ with a busy lineup planned for April.
Tracy Zschau of St. Johnsbury has been named interim president of the Vermont Land Trust.
Selena Lorraine Camargo and Emelia Scott Phillips were born.
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard was named Capital Division Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Austin Wheeler and Xavier Hill earned All-Capital team honors.
Ed Warren, 37, of Bethlehem, placed first in the 21-men solo elite class at the 2023 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon at Mount Washington.
Residents and lawmakers packed the St. Johnsbury House at the most recent NEK Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.
A recreational trail is advancing in Vermont and New Hampshire; a partnership between snowmobile clubs, trail groups, and government agencies in both states to build 150 miles of contiguous trail from Swanton, Vt., to Woodsville, N.H.
Grafton County plans to give a total of $2 million in federal stimulus funding to municipalities within the county.
After a few years of planning and construction, Eversource Energy’s rebuild of one line along its corridor in Coos County has been completed, and another line is nearing completion.
Robert Little was appointed to the Lyndon Planning Commission.
The U.S. General Services Administration awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the new Land Port of Entry at Norton.
Youth wrestlers took over St. Johnsbury School for the kindergarten through second grade Vermont state wrestling championships.
White Mountain Science and FIRST New Hampshire announced a partnership for the North Country Project, an initiative to provide local schools and youth organizations with the necessary resources to introduce and sustain FIRST programs.
Several local school nurses attended the Vermont State School Nurses Association Spring Conference in Montpelier.
St. Johnsbury Academy Math students recently participated in the National MathCon contest.
St. Johnsbury School students Megan Smith, Lia Krieter, and Aleksey Strokanov competed in the Vermont competition of the Scripps National Spelling Competition at Montpelier High School.
Lyndon Institute students attended the FBLA of Vermont Spring Leadership Conference.
Woodsville High School’s yearbook, The Engineer, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2022 Jostens Look Book.
Local, state, and federal officials gathered at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to announce the receipt of critical funding for facility construction projects and discuss the myriad needs of hospitals and healthcare providers in rural America.
Dennis Farnham III was honored with a badge-pinning ceremony for completing a year-long probationary period at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
Energize Vermont gave the Craftsbury Energy Committee a grant to support the town’s WindowDressers program.
The Barnet town hall renovation project is on track to be completed by next summer.
Burke Mountain hosted its popular pond-skimming event.
Several local projects won Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development grants.
Littleton Regional Healthcare announced the appointment of Koren Superchi, RN, MSN to the chief operating officer.
Local sugarmakers and communities celebrated Maple Weekend.
Mark Been, senior meteorologist and planetarium director of Fairbanks Museum, led an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program.
Lyndon Institute student vocalists (Grace Martin, Macey Mawhinney, Zane Mawhinney, Cassie Vanderhoof, Maida Stahler, and Alex Sirois) were selected to attend the New England Music Festival.
Prince Edward Island native Richard Wood brought his fiery brand of Celtic music to the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster.
Lacrosse is now an official varsity sport at Lyndon Institute.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls basketball teams were honored as the 2023 Mona Garone sportsmanship award recipients.
The Caledonian-Record shared several local business success stories in our annual Business Recognition edition.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.