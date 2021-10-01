Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Governor Scott led a celebration of tax credits in downtown St. Johnsbury and announced major support to 10 local projects, including four in STJ.
Whitefield painter Ralph “Stoney” Jacobs will be on display during October at a Newbury Street artists gallery.
Cabot School is the recipient of a large multi-year Community Schools Grant.
The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees unanimously chose Vermont State University as the name for its newly merged schools.
Danville’s Lilah Hall and Lyndon Institute’s Max McClure were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Joelvy Perez (LHS), Jackson Horne (W), Keiya Fujiwara (SJA), Cooper Brueck (NC), Maren Nitsche (SJA), Evie Burger (P), Lauren McKee (LHS) and Jen Fowler (WM).
Rylie Cadieux, Ava Marshia, Sloane Morse, Josi Fortin, Josie Bryant, Alex Leslie, Makenna Price, Sophie Bell, Clarissa Demers, Bryn Jenness, Clara Andre, Bria Austin, Kaia Anderson, Maggie Zschau, Hannah Amadom, Paige Smith, Madeleine Racine, Cam Tenney-Burt, Austin Giroux, Sophia Shippee, Maren Nitsche, Sabine Brueck, Kyara Rutledge, Taylor Farnsworth, Aiden Hall, Nick Matteis, Cooper Brueck, Lauren McKee, Jen Fowler, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Adele Bernier, Avery Woodburn, Brian Cavanaugh, Dylan Colby, Jackson Horne and Silas Pearson were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Riverside Rescue and St. J Subaru are offering a drive-up vaccine clinic for dogs and cats today (Saturday) at the Subaru dealership in St. Johnsbury.
NVRH is holding a drive-in flu clinic on Monday.
KCP Presents brings Michelle Dorrance to Lyndon Institute on Tuesday.
The York Street Meeting House features the COVID Clarinet Quartet tonight.
The Lancaster Congregational Church hosted a piano and choral concert featuring composer/pianist Joseph M. Martin and The American Tapestry Chorus.
Court Street Arts is presenting a six-week gallery show featuring paintings by renowned children’s book author and illustrator, Jim Arnosky, of South Ryegate, called “Wild Animals, Wild Places.”
Local author Brett Stanciu will lead a discussion tomorrow on her new book “Unstitched” at the Craftsbury Public Library.
The Burklyn Arts Council (BAC) Trustees are hosting a celebration of Sue Gallagher’s nearly 30 years of dedicated work as a BAC Board member.
The Danville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Autumn on the Green tomorrow and will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the train station.
Bob Amos’ “Blink Of An Eye” is number one on the National Bluegrass Survey Top 30 song chart and has been for about two months.
After 56 years of public service, Gerald Winn has stepped down as Littleton Town Moderator. His tenure made him New Hampshire’s longest continuously-serving town moderator.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) has begun work on improvements to the south end of Lake Willoughby in Westmore.
Littleton Fire Rescue will host a series of events for Fire Prevention Week (beginning today).
Danville Scouting Troop 888 pulled off an amazing community effort of moving four-and-a-half cord of wood from Todd and Mary Leadbetter’s house in St. Johnsbury.
Kaleb Benjamin Fiske, Kohn Mitchell Lemery, Jason William Cogswell and Chloe Esther Morrison were born.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester offered readers a message of hope and perseverance.
St. Johnsbury native and semi-retired engineering geologist John Moore continues his lifelong ascent of mountains all over the world.
Starbucks has reportedly signed on to a proposed retail development in the Meadow Street commercial district.
Rising Eagle Scout Dominic Shackleton built a little free library modeled after the one-room schoolhouse in South Kirby and located there.
Longtime Kingdom East School District Facilities Manager Marc Brown will step down after a decade of service.
Larry Golden and his son Ricky are helping to transform downtown Lyndonville with a mural of the town’s five covered bridges on the Main Street side of White Market.
An army of supporters flooded St. Johnsbury for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The town of Littleton was awarded a $200,200 grant from the state’s Land and Water Conservation Fund to help fund a welcome center that will be housed in the red barn that will be renovated near the Littleton Area Senior Center.
Hundreds of people turn out for Rinktoberfest, a charity auction held at Fenton W. Chester Arena to benefit the skating facility.
Over 100 bikers took part in a ride to honor Mike and Jacqueline George and raise funds for their six children, ages 11 to 17.
Engineering work is expected to begin soon on the Grafton County high-speed broadband initiative after the county executive committee approved a $250,000 request by the county broadband committee to begin the first phases of construction.
Lyndon Institute’s Board of Trustees named Dr. Brian Bloomfield as the new Headmaster. Dr. Bloomfield will begin on July 1, 2022, but is already making community inroads.
Gold House of Pizza owner Jim Sourgiadakis treated his staff to an all-expense-paid trip to Greece to reward their loyalty and hard work.
The community is rallying around local broadcaster Johnny Allen in his battle with leukemia.
Barnet School students in Matt Smith’s social studies class are excavating an old foundation located just west of the school’s driveway as part of an archaeology unit.
A fully accessible recreation path and boardwalk along the shores of Lake Memphremagog is now complete and open to the public.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
