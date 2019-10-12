Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Students are taking the lead in efforts to curb substance abuse at Woodsville High School and Senator Jeanne Shaheen stopped by a local roundtable this week to learn from them.
The Town of St. Johnsbury hired Steven Beauregard to serve as new Director of Public Works. He replaces Hugh Wescott who is enjoying a well-deserved break from work.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has teamed with Presby Steel to build bear-proof trash cans.
The Woodsville Free Public Library is celebrating 125 years of community service with an open house and Touch-A-Truck event this week.
Lyndon Institute (LI) Bahamian students and LI administrators presented a check for $3,839 to Rotary Club of East Nassau for hurricane relief on the devastated islands.
Vermont State Police K-9 handler Justin Thompson and his partner Igor gave a demonstration at Waterford School.
Mya Browne (WMR), Austin Marquis (LHS), Will Skidmore (LHS), Olivia Corrigan (LHS), Carrie Meunier (LHS), Jacqueline Maker (LHS), Austin Giroux (NCU), Lauryn Alley (BMU), Willow Schaefer (BMU), Olivia Matteis (LI), Jackson King (LRU), Conner Maccini (WHS), Cam Burt (WHS), Corey Bemis (WHS), Will Lopus (Lisbon), Kolby Nelson (BMU), Danyelle Pion (LRU), Robin Nelson (LRU), Tamilore Ikomi (SJA), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Merrick Hemond (SJA), Tia Martinez (LRU), Pearl Hudson (SJA), Grace Giroux (NCU), Peter Gyurkovics (LRU), Dillon Stebbins (LRU), Olivia Sarkis (WHS), Brayden White (WMR), Makenzie Parenteau (NCU), Tristin Colburn (NCU), Cody Davison (HU), Gregor Vogel (SJA), Sam Roberts (NCU), Max Roberts (NCU), Ireland Abdo (NCU), Jacqueline Maker (LHS), Riann Fortin (NCU), McKenna Marquis (NCU), Alexis Lefaivre (NCU), Corbin Frenette (WMR), Avery Withers (DHS), Lilli Klark (DHS), and Macy Vogan-Schneider (DHS) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
North Country golfer Austin Giroux finished in second place in the Vermont State Golf Championship.
Local author Les Klinefelter donated proceeds from his book “A Chronological History of Canaan, Vermont” to the Canaan Historical Society.
Brave local women are coming out to various events throughout the region to raise awareness about the scourge of domestic violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The St. Johnsbury School will get a 5-year PROSPER Partnerships program grant through the University of Vermont Extension. It’s designed to help build skills to resist alcohol and other drugs.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s David Hutchison and Woodsville’s Olivia Sarkis were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
General Surgeon Laura Stoiber, DO joined the General Surgery team at NVRH.
EHV Weidmann celebrated its 50th Birthday yesterday, marking five decades of unrivaled economic impact on the region.
Faith in Action will hold a free food share on Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Lyndonville Armory.
The Lake Region girls golf team claimed their second straight Division II golf championship. The North Country and St. Johnsbury Academy teams finished second and third, respectively, in Division I.
Jennifer Dragon and Brian Hopkins announced their engagement.
Ceara Chaplin and Casey Aldrich got married.
Daniel James Martin and Ritter Jude Nichols were born.
After an exhaustive year-long search, Dr. Sharon Howell was named 25th Headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy. She is the first female head in the school’s 177 year history.
The North Country Community School has partnered with two local manufacturing companies to launch a new workforce training program at Littleton High School.
Kirby celebrated small-town life with a community fall festival.
Hardwick native Joyce Slayton Mitchell announced the publication of her new book ‘Who Is This Kid?’
Danville celebrated Autumn on the Green.
The Beecher Falls Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 75 years of service to area communities.
The Danville School is dealing with a great problem - how to expand facilities to accommodate all their new students.
The Town of Lyndon Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is presenting two new trail kiosks at the River Trail trailheads in Lyndonville this fall thanks to the handiwork of Lyndon Institute (LI) students, funding from the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Community Health Fund, design work from FLEK, a local creative agency, and support from Lyndonville Electric Department.
Partners Jerome Balmes and Robert Larabee are getting ready to open their new coffee shop, Central Cafe, in St. Johnsbury.
The Autosaver Group announced this week its recent acquisition of the Walker Mazda Volkswagen dealership in Berlin, Vermont. It’s the 14th store for the locally owned auto group, which employees almost 600 people.
Alicia Armstrong and Evan Carlson were named 40 Under 40 Rising Stars by Vermont Business Magazine.
Northeast Kingdom Homecare, Inc. recently honored Roberta Borg, of Island Pond, with a “Caregiver Excellence Award.”
For the second year in a row, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber experienced record crowds working at the Eastern States Exposition.
DRM lawyers James Gallagher, James Wheeler and John Marshall were listed as among the “Best Lawyers in America,” based on peer reviews.
Shelly Morey was named Community Circle Director and bank officer at Community National Bank.
Gerardo and Devorahe Grieco are opening a new Cucina di Gerardo in Island Pond.
Kingdom All Stars member Liza Morse was selected to perform as a guest artist with the world famous “Pink Martini” orchestra.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
