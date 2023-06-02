Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Trade School alumni are gathering for a reunion today, and Robert Kidder - class of 1959 - is bringing his custom-built Red Sox trike.
The monthly Littleton First Friday Arts series kicked off.
Umbrella received a $15,000 grant from the Vermont Women’s Fund.
The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem welcomed 206 elementary school students for the annual School-To-Farm Day.
John McClaughry was honored at the 30th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the Ethan Allen Institute.
Tyler Wells hit a historic home run and went 3-for-5 for the Lake Monsters.
Burke Mountain Academy’s Annika Hunt was named a recipient of the 2023 Eastern Ski Writers Golden Ski Award.
Angela Meraz Cardenas, Irene Martinon, Lillie Tetreault, Jenna Laramie, Sarah Tanner, Ryleigh Lefebvre, Aydyn Paige, Ella Marshia, Brody Mosher, Wyatt Mason, Rylee Strohm, Alex Orozco Kuri, Alexis Hicks, Jaylin Bennett, Riku Momozawa, Alejandro Marquez, Lauren Legacy, Gerardo Fernandez, Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Sabine Brueck, Cotter Stevens , Gabe Gardner, Destiny Glover, Tessa Patrick, Gabby Houghton, Kaylee Hamlett, Aleacya Moshinskie, Austin Roos, Jason Mitchell, Jr., Cage Thompson, Joe LeBlanc, Sebastian Eldred, Blake Fillion, Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee, Ashleigh Simpson, Abby Fillion, and Mackenzie Griswold were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The sixth grade at St. Johnsbury is learning about human interaction and connection through its “Humans of St. Johnsbury” project.
Lyndon will offer a second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding for community-supported projects.
The White Mountain School held its 137th Commencement exercises and awarded 36 diplomas.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball player TJ Santaw was named to the D3baseball.com Region 1 All-Region team.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development renewed St. Johnsbury’s Downtown Designation and expanded benefits to the “Summerville” district.
The Rev. George L. Fox Memorial Chapel nonprofit is zeroing in on its goal to purchase and preserve the Gilman Methodist Church.
After a 17-month process that involved multiple attempts rejected by the U.S. Veterans Administration, local veteran Tim Carignan obtained VA insurance for his psychiatric service dog Duchess who helps manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sawyer Dennis Austin-Shortt, Thalia Mae Perkins-Sullivan, Lucia Melody Young, and Finleigh Marie Finnigan were born.
The Barnet Select Board approved money for Harvey’s Lake Beach bathroom work.
Littleton’s Kaitlyn Ilacqua was named Granite State All-Conference Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Woodsville juniors Mackenzie Griswold and Mike Hogan were awarded North Players of the Year for softball and baseball. Also earning all-conference recognition were Lauryn Corrigan, Hannah Whitcomb, Kaden Brantley, Tye Simon, Gavin Lewis, Sierra Riff, Kylee Lachance, Mya Brown, Dory Roy, Katherine Bushey, Abby Crocker, Lexi Santamaria, Kolten Dowse, Blake Fillion, Liam Shaw, Jackson Horne, JP Perez, and Camden Cook.
Colebrook’s Kimberly Dorman and Groveton’s Jennifer Lambert were named semifinalists for the New Hampshire Department of Education Teacher of the Year.
Hannah Jackson and Kristy Wells joined the teaching team for the North Country’s SAU 58.
Jeremy Ross and Lydia Cochrane were honored during the St. Johnsbury School’s “Principal Appreciation Day.”
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Norah Blankenship earned first-place honors for her original one-act play, “Moving Day” at the Young Vermont Playwrights’ Festival. Jupiter McGregor’s “Aquiban Legend” took second and Hayden Stephenson’s “Shirt Colors and Mini-Golf” received Honorable Mention.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Greer Kennedy and Brooke White were recognized for placing among the 50,000 highest-scoring participants on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Groveton High School’s Bree Pinette and Marik Mulcahy traveled to the nation’s capital May 21-23 to attend the Mikva Challenge National Youth Summit chaperoned by teacher Mallory Langkau.
Ceremonies throughout our readership area honored Veterans with a variety of commemorations.
A pump track project at PRKR MTN highlights the growing popularity of biking in the region.
The Lancaster Historical Society won a grant from the 1772 Foundation and the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance to help fund the restoration of the 1780 Wilder- Holton House.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ella Blanchard and Lake Region’s Gabe Gardner were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Riku Momozawa and Alejandro Marquez, Joe LeBlanc, Sebastian Eldred, Andrew Bugbee, Rileigh Fortin, Abby Fillion, Lauren Legacy, and Kaylee Hamlett, were nominated.
Stefanie Schaffer, a speaker and author from Rutland who suffered a life-changing injury five years ago, will be at Littleton Chevrolet next week as part of her “Finding New Roads” tour to talk about her recovery and share how the North Country Chevy Dealers outfitted her with a fully adaptive Chevrolet Equinox.
The Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District announced a plan in Lyndon to reduce flood risk and expand park land.
Profile School recently announced this year’s top scholars, valedictorian Samuel Harrison Jacobs, and salutatorian Lily Yan Pospesil.
St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball are now playing ball.
Lyndon Institute ace Austin Wheeler will pitch for Franklin Pierce University next year.
The mosaic art of Mary Tapogna is featured this month in the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Back Room Gallery.
Catamount Arts will offer its EPIC Music Camps at Grace Methodist Church this summer for students in grades 4-12.
Catamount Arts recently announced four Women’s Creative Retreats for adults and high school students at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndonville.
An arts exhibition in the historic Essex County Meeting House will open this week.
The Colonial Theatre recently received a pledge to match NH Gives gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $5,500 in support of a solar array project slated for 2024.
North Country Hospital recognized nurses Debora Gabucci, Hillary Bathalon, Paige Fortin, and Nancy Noble for their exceptional contributions.
Lyndon Institute welcomed Erik Oliver into the role of Vice President of External Relations and Advancement.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.