Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The 39th annual Stars & Stripes festival and parade are all day today in downtown Lyndonville. Agnes Sears will serve as parade Grand Marshal.
The town of Lyndon has reached an agreement with local contractor Winterset to repair the historic Millers Run covered bridge.
Two days before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing Waterford children had their own launch party at the Waterford School. It was the final day of the school’s Summer Adventure Camp focusing on robotics and rockets.
The NEK 14U All-Stars played this week in the Babe Ruth softball World Series in Florida.
KampIWannaHavFun’s Declan Johnston- McWilliams caught a fly ball while attending a Lake Monsters baseball game at Centennial Field.
Vermont Children’s Theater will present Disney’s Newsies their final show of the 2019 season from July 25th-28th. Tonight and Saturday night see Elf the Musical at the theater, beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee of the show on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Coos Animal Sanctuary president Carol Couture announced a new building for the non-profit to help shelter and care for the area’s neglected and abused animals.
Newport City received a $24,175 grant from AARP for the Prouty Beach Connector project to help improve the outdoor recreational economy.
Melissa Jellison, STEAM coordinator at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield and Deborah Sargent, art educator at Pittsburg School, received Louise Tillotson teaching fellowships.
The Nansen Ski Jump in Milan was chosen by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places, for both architecture and its important role in the history of U.S. ski jumping.
Jim Davis was named new boys soccer coach at Danville High School.
Jeremy White will serve as the new girls soccer coach at Lyndon Institute.
Four local players will play in the Twin State Soccer Association’s 45th annual Lions Cup matches Saturday at Castleton University. Jeb Wennrich and forward Haley Hodgdon will represent the Profile Patriots, while striker Buddy Lachance of White Mountains Regional will also represent New Hampshire. St. J Academy boys head coach Stephen Levesque, and assistant Hilltoppers coach Tyler Hartshorn are coaching the Vermont boys team. SJA’s Liam Tobin is one of the players, along with Gregor Vogel and Leo Desrochers as managers.
NVU-Lyndon’s Neal Mulligan (Marshfield) was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2018-19 academic year.
Caledonia County’s Highland heritage will be in full effect tomorrow when Scottish superstars Albannach return to Dog Mountain as part of the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series with opening act Didgerigroove.
SJA senior Liz Dauscher, of Groton, recently attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on the campus of UMass- Lowell.
NVU-Lyndon announced an expanded roster of online programs and lower tuition for 2019.
Littleton is beginning a three-year pilot project to provide itself Emergency Medical Services and ambulance service out of the Fire Department.
To celebrate half a century of space exploration since the first lunar landing, the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium today is offering a full day of astronomy experiences.
Steve Dolgin’s 39th annual water ski camp at Harvey’s Lake taught 40 kids how to ski and donated proceeds to Catamount Arts.
Connecticut Valley North Little League (12U) All-Stars won the District IV tournament at Couples Field in Waitsfield. They defeated the Lyndon All-Stars for a berth at the state tournament that begins today in Barre. The CVNLL 10U All-Star baseball and softball teams also won their district IV tournaments, held respectively in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon.
Fresh off the medal podium at the national senior games in New Mexico, East Burke’s Dudley Bell won eight gold medals and two silver medals at the Vermont State Annual Track & Field Meet at Burlington High School.
Dayna Jewell and Anthony Skelton were married.
Local 4-H club members (Luke McReynolds, North Danville; David Hale, East Hardwick; Colton Masure, St. Johnsbury; Taylor Tetreault, Groton) recently participated in the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. Doug and Kandy Petty of St. Johnsbury were among the coaches.
Felines and Friends of Orleans County helped their 3,000th cat and stabilized their 600th cat colony. The group is now expanding into Caledonia County.
Kelly Bormann of West Glover was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Polly’s Pancake Parlor was recently given center stage on the Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” segment in an episode titled “Genuine Legends,” which celebrates eateries that have withstood the test of time.
The Kingdom All Stars have been nominated for the Grand Point North Local Band Contest. The winner, based on online voting totals, will be invited to play Grace Potter’s Grand Point North Festival in September. Cast a vote every day at sevendays.secondstreetapp.com/2019Grand-Point-North-Local-Band-Contest/gallery
The final phase of the Lyndon Municipal Wireless Project has been implemented.
The Northeaster Speedway hosted a reunion celebration at its Waterford race track.
Calex Ambulance and St. Johnsbury rescue personnel rescued a local man and his dog who were trapped on a piece of land in the Passumpsic River near Elm Street.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Charitable Foundation awarded grants to the Harvey’s Lake Dam in Barnet, the Clark Pond Dam in Haverhill and conservation efforts in Canaan.
NVU-Lyndon will host a public meeting on artificial intelligence this week.
70-year-old Dan Shub swam the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog, between Newport, and Magog, Quebec, In Search of Memphre. He is the oldest person to complete this 25-mile swim, being the first septuagenarian to do so.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Gerald Hussar, PA-C to its new Littleton Urgent Care center.
St. Johnsbury Dental Associates announced the arrival of new pediatric dentist Krystal Kazemba, DMD, MS.
Rhonda Shippee was appointed to the Vermont Economic Development Authority Board of Directors.
Kara Lufkin of Maidstone and Mark Tucker of Danville were accepted into the Snelling Center’s Vermont School Leadership Project’s Class of 2020.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
