Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
It’s Green Up Day and every town in our region has an effort underway.
The public is asked to participate in the naming of a new Danville mascot.
Longtime employee Holly McCormack was named the new CEO of Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Henry S. Parker will address the NVU-Lyndon graduating class at its May 16 commencement.
United Community Church is re-starting in-person worship tomorrow.
Rising philanthropist Callum McGregor gave $650 to the Fairbanks Museum, which helps push them closer to building the Tang Science Annex.
Concord boards are getting ready to improve the beach area at Miles Pond.
Six local libraries teamed up to celebrate children’s book week with outdoor storywalks set up in Barton, Cabot, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, and Hardwick.
The North Country Chamber Players announced its 2021 summer schedule.
Polly Currier, Ellie Rice, Maren Nitsche, Ella Ceppetelli, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Denzel Ebohon, Hale Boyden, Lizzy Jones, Isabella Bostic, Nicole Gross, Parker Paradice, Jason Hamilton, Bryon Noyes, Nina Seemann, Zoe Crocker, Ricky Fennimore, Dylan Miller, Luke Dudas, James Sanborn, Kelleigh Simpson, Jamie Fenoff, Kadienne Whitcomb, Robert Breault, Ethan Heng, Grace Clark, Landon Bromley, Grady Millen, Ian St. Cyr, Lillian Kittredge, Alexis Duranleau, Delaney Rankin, Karli Blood, Lauren Joy, Merrick Hemond, Jack Young, were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lyndon native Ernie Gaskin, who got his harness racing start at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds, earned a prestigious appointment to the Hambletonian Society Board.
Vermont will have a fair season.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead and Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak told St. Johnsbury Rotarians that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be completed next year.
Beulah McGinnis recently received the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award from the St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter.
Public Wi-Fi is coming to downtown St. Johnsbury.
Nicole Gratton was hired as town planning director and zoning administrator in Lyndon.
White Mountains Community College announced dramatic expansion plans for its North Country campus in Littleton.
Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson is settling in as Lancaster town manager, having recently taken over for longtime predecessor Ed Samson.
Lyndon Institute’s Julia Before and White Mountains Regional Tyler Hicks were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers.
Julia Before won Gold at the Level 9 Northeast Regional Gymnastics championships at Springfield, Mass.
The Lyndon Select Board unanimously voted to adopt changes to the town’s flood zone bylaws.
The Vermont Health Department hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Barton Fairgrounds.
Boxcar & Caboose is hosting a used book sale today to benefit Meals on Wheels.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Payton Molleur and Brooke White were recognized for their accomplishments at the Harvard Model Congress.
Rosalind Bailey, of Barnet, was awarded the Ernest F. Hollings Scholarship from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the most prestigious scholarship awarded to undergraduates studying the marine sciences.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Anita Surmacz competed in the national Brain Bee Championship, a neuroscience competition for teenagers.
Local students Sable Quinn, Michael Langmaid, Gratia Serpento, Bradyn Stone, Priscilla Qi and Katy McPhaul were winners in the Frost Place Young Poets’ Contest.
Jin Li Chan, a local social worker and the owner of Asian Homestyle Cooking is spearheading an effort in the Northeast Kingdom to raise awareness and help fight racism against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Carolyn Daigle is the first person in the region to receive an exoskeleton for at-home use through Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Lyndon Institute’s Kelleigh Simpson pitched a perfect game.
The Willing Workers Society of Sugar Hill group is planning a fundraising campaign for its Milk Program, with “Cookies For A Cause.”
Plans are underway for the North Country’s 30th Annual Moose Festival.
A monthslong contamination remediation wrapped up at Palmer Bros.
The Vail Drive water line extension project in Lyndon is almost ready to go.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s Cooley-Jericho Community Forest offers world-class birding opportunities.
A lively outdoor market will be held at McIndoe Falls Academy this summer.
The USDA is investing in Northumberland infrastructure.
Local artists Charlie Jordan and Bob Amos were featured in Paul Hayes’ Creatives & COVID series.
The Museum of Everyday Life is soliciting submissions for its upcoming exhibition featuring lists and notes, which will open this summer.
The recent March for Kamp community fundraiser sponsored by St. Johnsbury Rotary Club raised funds to provide scholarships for local youth to attend St. J Recreation Department’s Kamp IWannaHav-Fun!
Hazen’s Isaiah Baker was named Boys Basketball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Corbin Brueck (NC), Avery Hazelton (WM), Josh Finkle (LHS), Isaiah Baker (H), Collin Punderson (BMU), Fritz Hauser (SJA), Tyler Hicks (WM), Elijah Flocke (W), Austin Giroux (NC), Cam Tenney-Burt (W), Parker Paradice (LHS) and Ethan Gould were named by our sports staff to the Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen Basketball Team.
Steven and Leslie Brown of East Burke, and James and Sara Ackermann of Hardwick, earned best milk recognition from the Vermont Dairy Industry Association at the 2020 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.
Passumpsic Bank’s Alycia Vosinek was promoted to VP/Commercial Banker for the greater Littleton market.
NVU-Lyndon Professor Pat Shine was named VSCS Faculty Fellow for 2021-22.
Kendra Bell was recently elected to the Board of Directors for Woodsville Savings Bank.
Sarah Desrochers was hired as vice president and commercial loan officer for Woodsville Savings Bank.
New building owner Jillian Malik said Lift Medical will open soon in space formerly occupied by the Wine Gate Restaurant.
Mariah Grover, Amanda Arling, Caitlin Cash and Cameron Giammalva are new owners at the Village Inn of East Burke.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
