Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Legislators politically at odds on many things have found common ground when it comes to landfill location.
The NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team helped the Good Shepherd School and Kingdom East teams with their practices. It’s part of a larger effort by the college to work with local youth teams in the area.
Collin Fucci was unanimously chosen as Fire Chief in Waterford.
The NVRH Community Health Fund Advisory Committee awarded over $15,000 in grants to East Burke School, Kingdom East School District and Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Vermont announced its upcoming state-wide Free Ice Fishing Day.
Makenna Price, Sisu Lange, Charlie Krebs, Edwin Stephenson, Zack Alamuddin, Maddie Koehler, Evie Burger, Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Cayden Wakeham, Aidan Poginy, Cooper Brueck, Jorden Driver, Hayden Wilkins, Laci Potter, Lauren Joncas, Evan Dennis, Kris Fennimore, Ricky Fennimore, Avery Woodburn, Trevor Armstrong, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Brook’lyn Robinson, Ary Parker, Delaney Raymond, Sabine Brueck, Aaliyah Wilburn, Sakoya Sweeney, Caitlyn Davison, Alexis Christensen, Ella Gillespie, Ariana Lord, Haley Rossitto, Marissa Kenison, Kendall Hale, Anna Ebert, Cassidy Kittredge, Jordan Alley, Eliza Wagstaff, Ryan Walker, Cam Davidson, Landon Kingsbury, Bri Allegra, Alex Harden, Kaylee Weaver, Delaney Whiting, Connor Houston, Jack Boudreault, Amelia Circosta, Ruth Krebs, Leo Circosta, Morgan Presby, Dre Akines, Grady Hadlock, Luke Shannon, Evan Blanco, Austin Wheeler, Haiden Chilafoux, Xavier Hill, Brendan Moodie, Tyler Rivard, Addison Hadlock, Lauryn Corrigan, Ella Horsch, Harry Geng, Aidan Brody, Ben Wheelock, Kaden Cloutier, Aidan Whiting, Andrew Joncas, Cora Nadeau, Karli Blood, Isabella Butler, Ella Blaise, Lydia Ruggles and Lydia Hall were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Lyndon’s Myrriah Baldwin went 14-2 and beat the “experts” in the Hoagie’s Beat the Record Football Challenge.
Catamount Arts is hosting a comedy series at the ArtPort beginning with Marino Live Comedy next weekend.
Auditions for roles in the Borderline Players’ play “Noises Off” will be held tomorrow (Sunday).
Leadership over the 11 Vermont Senate committees includes all three Northeast Kingdom senators.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum and Ithaca College sophomore guard was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III men’s National Player of the Week.
The first KCP Presents show of 2023 will be the storied Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, hosted by Catamount Arts at Lyndon Institute Auditorium.
Cabot Arts is kicking off a music series, Cabot Folk Club, with a concert by Mikahely, the Burlington-based singer-songwriter from Madagascar.
The North Country Chorus begins rehearsals for its spring concert this week at the Morse Center for the Arts on the Academy campus.
The Town of Lyndon completed a capital campaign on Tuesday and successfully raised $25,000 to support the renovation of the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Despite myriad threats, the North Country moose population is holding its own according to the N.H. State Biologist.
Sharon Penney was enlisted to serve a 20-week period as interim Town Administrator in Franconia.
The NEK Chamber is planning its first legislative breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House.
A large truck convoy visited Alan Sanderson in Burke to support him during his cancer fight.
Sha’an Mouliert administered the oath of office to Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
The Vermont Arts Council awarded Creative Futures grants to Catamount Film and Arts Center, Circus Smirkus, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, Haskell Free Library and Opera House, and Tara Lynn of Sutton.
State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, was named to the New Hampshire House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
Lake Region’s Ella Blaise and Littleton’s Carmichael Lopez were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Harry Geng, Kolten Dowse, Xavier Hill, Kaden Cloutier, Hayden Wilkins, Karli Blood, Morgan Presby and Amelia Circosta were also nominated.
J-Term is underway at Lyndon Institute.
The Littleton Food Co-op is starting off its 2023 Partner of the Month Round-up Program with Bethlehem Elementary School’s Garden Club initiative.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Potter of Wheelock gave the benediction at the Vermont governor’s inauguration for a fifth consecutive time.
The NEK Council on Aging distributed 58-holiday cheer bags.
St. Johnsbury cross country coach Chip Langmaid was selected by the US Track and Field Coaches Association as the Vermont Boys Coach of the Year.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum and senior guard Alex Carlisle scored his 1,000th career point at Wheaton College.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hayden Wilkins made the SportsCenter Top Ten with a pair of electrifying buzzer-beaters at Patrick Gymnasium.
Northeast Kingdom natives Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson unveiled tentative plans for the 96-unit Miller’s Run Complex on Route 122.
Woodsville Fire Chief Steve Robbins took command following in the footsteps of his brother Jeff and father Bruce.
NEK representatives hold positions on 11 of the 13 Vermont House committees in the new legislative session.
Sarah Maroon joined North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated rural health clinic.
Scottish music, heritage, and poetry will be celebrated next week at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia.
The Guild Hall Cabin Fever Concerts Series celebrates its 10th anniversary with an all-star show tonight.
WREN opened “Light & Form: Northern Landscapes” featuring artists Kimberly Druker Stockwell, Jane Elfner, and Chris Whiton.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
