Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Thanks to Caleb Gale and an eager board, the Lyndon Outing Club will soon host mountain bikes.
Mac Craig and Annabelle Mullins were named the top scholars at Profile School.
Delaney Rankin, Victoria Young, Jamie Fenoff, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Leah Krull, Morgan Presby, Kaia Knight, Mya Brown, Joe LeBlanc, Brandon Baker, Maggie Zschau, Keating Maurer, Ellie Rice, Bryon Noyes, Gehrig Beck, Kaelen Glentz Brush, Charlie Vaal, Jordan Alley, Ashleigh Simpson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Chris Carr, Kevin Ruggles, Randy Boulay, Anna McIntyre, Jess Riley, Mackenzie Griswold, Jack Boudreault, Jayden Greene, Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Tyson Davison, Andrew Menard, Dylan Wilcox, Sabrina Lamar, Emily Kostruba, Hannah Keith, Karter Deming, Lexus McIntosh, Ciera Challinor, Averey Harris, Avery Gignack, Ella Stephenson, Eliza Wagstaff, Kalei Foley, Hannah Keith, Cole Banks, Dylan Colby, Andrew Strout, Dominic Otero, Henry Holdenbury, Wyatt Mason, Cam Berry, Austin Wheeler, Trevor Lussier, Aasha Gould, Lyle Rooney, Kyara Rutledge, Lillian Kittredge, Brooke Choiniere, Kyara Nelson, Felicity Sulham, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Bryon Noyes, Zoe Crocker, Rylie Cadieux, Avery Withers, Sabine Brueck, Ava Marshia, Adriana Lemieux, Brydie Barton, Dory Roy, Maggie Emerson, Lauren Joy, Meles Gouge, Dillon Brigham and Cooper Calkins were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts has announced the line-up for the eagerly awaited 2022 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Eleven free, family-friendly concerts have been scheduled for every Sunday in July and August (except for 4th of July weekend) and for one Friday per month all summer long.
Cynthia Steil’s artwork will be featured at the NEK Artisans Guild.
Logan Chaput will perform at a concert to benefit youth programming at the Highland Center for the Arts.
Jessica Bahrakis and the NoCo Mural Project have plans to paint the region this summer.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, a half-million-dollar welcome center is going up in Franconia.
The Barnet Public Library got a grant to support outdoor programming.
The Vermont State University adopted a diversity statement and unveiled new branding.
The Old Stone House Museum opens today (Saturday).
Dailey Memorial Library will be holding its “Big Truck Day and Children’s Festival” today.
Patrick Ross will perform on the McIndoes Academy front lawn on Thursday evening.
Catamount Arts introduced Clay Mohrman as the artist tasked with enhancing the ‘honking tunnel’ area that will serve as the downtown gateway from the Three Rivers Bike Path.
Tanya and Jim White opened Ridge Hemp, a new business in downtown Littleton.
The former Norton Pike fields were renamed and dedicated to the man who created them for generations of Littleton youth — David E. Stoddard, teacher and coach.
The Lisbon Historical Society and Greg Connors presented a history of the shoe industry and its importance to the region.
Walden’s Michael Roosevelt has been selected as one of three Vermont printmakers featured in the Printmaking Invitational 2022 at the T.W.Wood Gallery in Montpelier.
The Grafton County Commission is proposing a fiscal year 2023 budget with a decrease of nearly 1 percent.
The NEK Storm (Jack Pilner, Grayson Hallett, Zachary Priest, AJ Harden, Maddox McFarland, Kingston Carey, Tucker Richard, Harry Murphy) captured the Vermont AAU Hoops 5/6 State Championship. The team is coached by Mike Priest, Jamie Murphy and Robbie Hallett.
Lyndon Institute Trustees offered a huge “THANK YOU” to faculty and staff.
Littleton signed a contract with Franconia to provide emergency services.
Local legislators will discuss highlights of the recently-wrapped up legislative session on Monday during the final Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast of the season.
The NEK produces the highest quality milk in Vermont. Barnet dairy farmers, David and Tina Houde, won first place in a Vermont Dairy Industry Association contest and East Burke’s Steven and Leslie Brown took second.
Over a thousand native trees were planted by a NorthWoods Stewardship Center crew with support from Ameri-Corps members and Northern Vermont University students. The effort capped a $300,000 Ammonossuc riverbank restoration project.
Adriana Lemieux of nearby St. Johnsbury Academy committed to play softball at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
White Mountains Regional’s Lexus McIntosh and Karter Deming were voted Athletes of the Week by our sports staff. Also nominated were Cam Berry, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Tyler Rivard, Jake LeBlanc, Kyara Rutledge, Ava Marshia, Emma Newland and Lauren Joy.
Morgan Doolan of White Mountains Regional High School committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program.
St. Johnsbury Academy alum led Stonehill College to the 2022 NCAA Division II tournament East Region championship.
The North Country JROTC Cadets and National Honor Society led approximately 200 people in an event to raise suicide awareness.
The North Country Career Center is hosting a “Be the Match” event today to support Sarah, the daughter of Health Careers Instructor Celine Champine. She needs a blood stem cell transplant.
St. Johnsbury volunteers got everyone tuned up and rolling at the annual bike fair at the Fr. Lively Center on Main Street.
Hundreds of community members turned out to Monroe Village Cemetery to celebrate the life of Gerald Winn.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board last week agreed to explore a proposal to light the soccer field at Woodsville High School.
Simon’s Market in Littleton sold the winning ticket for a Megabucks drawing. One lucky (hopefully local) winner hit the $2.27 million jackpot.
Volunteers cleaned up Dog Mountain.
Evan Thornton-Sherman set another state record in the 1,500 and won the 3,000 for the distance double at the 49th annual Burlington Invitational. “Evan was once again on another level,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said.
Local author Melanie Finn’s novel, The Hare, was recently named a Vermont Book Award winner.
The Sutton Fire Department is getting a new truck.
Warrick Dowsett and Ashley Thompson’s Bethlehem-based Wozz! Kitchen Creations cleaned up in the NYC Fancy Food Show awards.
Alejandro Taylor’s Sewn by A Taylor made it to the semifinals of the Make Magazine DIY Hero Competition.
Franconia Basecamp, an independent outdoor consignment and retail shop in the heart of Franconia Village, opened its doors.
Mary Cote, Daphne Bullock and Angela Roy were promoted at the Passumpsic Bank.
A #GetDowntown campaign is underway to bring more performances to downtown St. Johnsbury this summer.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
