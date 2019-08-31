Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Selectmen voted to install three Sidewalk Buttlers at the North End Beach of Lake Willoughby.
The Burke Fire District #1 recently received a $185,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) allowing it to complete the project’s final work without having to add additional financial burden to system users.
Yesterday was the 12th anniversary of the date the Wheelock Village Common landed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Local high school football games kick off this weekend.
The best high school in Vermont (St. Johnsbury Academy) and the state’s best small independent school (Lyndon Institute) report strong enrollments to start the 2019 academic year.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board officially awarded the construction contract for the Three Rivers Bike Path extension project.
UVM retired basketball legend Taylor Coppenrath’s jersey, number 22.
The Lyndon Institute athletics program is adding lacrosse, beginning as a club program this spring, the school announced Wednesday. The goal is for the program to become a varsity sport after two years.
NVRH released the September – December 2019 edition of its Healthy Choices newsletter.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services presented Coos County Family Health Services with a $98,482 quality grant.
Local artists, like Heather Lawson, are flourishing through the Community Rehabilitation Program at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
The Weathervane Theatre will present their end of season “Best of 2019” performances this weekend.
Vermont PBS has pulled “Drawing From Nature” out of the archives and will air the Vermont-produced television series, focusing on Vermont’s renowned children’s book author and illustrator, Jim Arnosky.
NVRH will host an upcoming exhibit in the Gray Gallery by Martha Leitz Elmes’ titled “Rounds and Repetition.”
Jay Peak is bringing Dweezil Zappa to the state next week.
Twelve-year-old Lorelai Ainsworth, of Concord, is planning to overcome a rare genetic disorder to become the first woman to walk on the moon.
Alvin Leo Beaudin Youngs and Cayden Joseph Brink were born.
The 2018-2019 Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program year just ended. During this grant year, 42 members were enrolled for service at host site organizations throughout the NEK.
Gary Jenness, who coached basketball for 38 years with stints at Groveton and White Mountains Regional, will be enshrined in the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization’s Hall of Fame.
Ultra-runner Jesse Holden completed a 70-mile section of the Long Trail in 23 hours and has future plans to conquer a 108-mile leg.
A crew from Raymond Heath Construction, of Waterford, demolished the KC Rentals building on Bay Street to make room for a pavilion for rail trail users on a path extension that gets people from the current terminus on South Main Street into downtown St. Johnsbury.
Bob and Pat Swartz indulged Lyndonville’s Armand Patoine’s lifetime floral passion by giving him a rare Harrison Yellow rose from their private collection in St. Johnsbury.
Former St. Johnsbury resident Hillary Gerardi continues her ascent to the top of the skyrunning world, taking second place in the extreme division of the Aug. 23-24 Matterhorn Ultraks sky running race.
Vermont Route 191, known locally as the access road from the city to Interstate 91, reopened in Newport.
Weidmann and Jay Peak Resort are among nine Vermont companies taking part in a pilot program designed to reduce operating costs and spur innovation in energy management.
U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, recognized Erik Becker of Lancaster as August’s Granite Stater of the Month for his dedication to improving his community and for lending support to those in need.
In St. Johnsbury, Tony Dwyer’s Logging LLC will receive a $12,465 USDA REAP grant to help fund a more efficient kiln drying system for firewood.
The Riverside School announced that Head of School, Michelle Ralston, will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after a distinguished 42-year career in education.
The Littleton-based Spit & Shine auto detailing company (owned and operated by brothers Adam Pearson, Bryan Clark and Eric Clark), is expanding like crazy and plans to unveil a new wash & wax product to markets nationwide.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Grace Wolcott, FNP to its staff.
Vermont Studio Center has hired Joe Healy as the organization’s Marketing and Communications Manager.
Tobin Myers Porter opened Front Seat Coffee in downtown Hardwick.
Samantha C. G. Young, a senior accountant for Crane & Bell in Lancaster, N.H., was one of only 38 CPAs honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) as a member of the Leadership Academy.
Frank Moulton will succeed Patty Vaughn as Head Librarian at the Woodsville Free Library.
Laurie Brewer recently opened Studio 150 Fitness at the Tannery Marketplace in Littleton.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
