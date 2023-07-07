Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Vermont State University marked its official launch at the Statehouse.
St. Johnsbury is planning a celebration at the end of Gov. Phil Scott’s 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bike ride on July 15.
Troy Engle began his tenure as the new Athletic Director at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Lyndon captures the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U Baseball title.
The Rockin’ the Park Concert Series kicked off in Lancaster with the Barnyard Incident.
Modern Times Theater is presenting a live Punch and Judy puppet show this weekend in Albany.
The Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation’s Sounds in the Sanctuary Concert Series kicks off its 10th year next week.
The Vermont Children’s Theater will perform “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” next week.
Chuck and Betsey Phillips were awarded one of Tanzania’s highest honors for their decades of work to improve the lives of African children.
This year, the Vermont Maple Awards had some local flavor as Donna Young of Morgan was selected as Vt. Maple Person of the Year and Glenn Goodrich of Cabot received the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award.
Woodsville’s Mackenzie Griswold was named the Caledonian Record Softball Player of the Year by our sports staff.
Molly Smith (LI), Emersen Mitchell (SJA), Karlie Blood (BMU), Kaia Anderson (SJA), Jaydin Royer (LI), Dory Roy (WHS), Rileigh Fortin (NCU), Kyra Nelson (BMU), Tyra Scelza (NCU), Sierra Riff (CA), Ashleigh Simpson (LI), and Mackenzie Griswold were named to the Caledonian Record Dream Dozen Softball Team. Cassidy Kittredge, Kylee Lachance, Jenna Laramie, Lauren Joy, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kaylee Hamlett, Randi Fortin, Sarah Tanner, Hailee Beane, Lily Garey-Wright, and Abby Bathalon earned Honorable Mention.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns to Dog Mountain on Sunday with Vermont alt-pop singer/songwriter Hans Williams.
Robin Wimbiscus is this month’s featured artist at the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins plays tonight (Saturday) at the York Street Meeting House.
Littleton hosted the First Friday festival of July.
Communities throughout the readership area turned out to celebrate our nation’s independence.
A pair of rare Poitu donkey toddlers, Mistral and her half-brother Hamilton, will celebrate this weekend on their first and second birthdays at Arnold’s Rescue Center.
Emrouse Rocco Lucky Stearns, Waylon Jonathan Scott Hughes, and Eila Louise Rowe were born.
Concord School won a grant to supply bicycles, helmets and cycling curriculum for the middle school grades.
To share ideas and good food, St. Johnsbury’s Larry Kaplan is launching a series of “Civility Dinners.”
Seventeen local college students received scholarship money from the Lyndon State College Foundation to attend Vermont State University in Lyndon.
The Northeast Kingdom 14U Babe Ruth Softball All Stars took second place at the New England 14U Babe Ruth softball regionals.
Morgan Foster of Hardwick and Kyle Goulette of Norton received Land Stewards Awards from the Vermont Land Trust.
Painter Terry Ekasala of West Burke was selected as the second recipient of The Vermont Prize, an annual award celebrating and supporting the best visual art made in Vermont.
Lyndonville Trustees approved a $1.5 million smart meter agreement with the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority.
AARP awarded the Littleton Community House a $24,000 grant to improve accessibility.
Residents turned out en masse to the 54th Annual Burklyn Arts Council Summer Fair.
Surrounded by family and friends following her final radiation treatment last week, Jo-Ann Sullivan presented a $10,000 check from the Sullycat Foundation to Kristal Renaudette of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in support of Prouty St. Johnsbury.
Burke Mountain Academy marked its 50-ish Anniversary with a celebration in East Burke, welcoming over 500 alums, families and friends back to campus.
St. Johnsbury hosted the First Final Friday Festival of the season.
Franconia is celebrating Old Home Days & its 250th Anniversary with events throughout the weekend.
Local golfers Nelson Eaton, Austin Giroux, Jackson King, Will Eaton, and Travis Grosse competed in the 117th Vermont Amateur Championship.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted teams from all over Vermont in a summer basketball camp.
Tom and Bonnie Ritchotte of Littleton won their respective divisions at the CRAFT White Mountains Triathlon at Cannon Mountain and Franconia State Park.
Adrianne Hutchin, Desiree Hawkins and Laura Wayne launched a grassroots anti-bullying campaign.
The NOCO Mural Project partnered this year with local schools.
Northern Lights Music is celebrating its 45th year.
Evan Thornton-Sherman blazed to fourth place in the Tracksmith New England Twilight 5000 at MIT’s Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium.
The St. Johnsbury girls basketball team won the CVU Summer Shootout.
The Colonial Theatre welcomed singer-saxophonist and band leader, Grace Kelly.
The Peacham Historical Association opened a new exhibit, “Rags and Riches: Poverty and Wealth in 19th Century Peacham.”
Lunenburg hosted an open mic night.
The amazing Flying High Dogs took flight at Weeks Memorial Library.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
