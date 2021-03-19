Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Federal COVID relief aid is about to rain down on the readership area.
The St. Johnsbury School District is going to get $7.34 million; CCSU $2.43 million; NCSU $9.97 million; Kingdom East $6.72 million; ENSU $2.53 million, OCSU $8.87 million; OSSU $3.27 million.
County Fair administrators are optimistic about a full return this summer.
White Mountains Regional High School culinary art students are about to get a new food truck to take their talents on the road.
Hilltopper seniors Maggie Anderson and Tommy Zschau claimed Alpine State Titles.
Catamount Arts opened registration for the annual family film slam.
The art of Northeast Kingdom native Alice Kitchel is on display through April 24 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
To celebrate Women’s History Month, Littleton is honoring native Eleanor Hodgman Porter, the author who created the glad and cheerful Pollyanna, the heroine of her most famous book. Porter will be played by Deb Alberini.
Tommy Zschau, Maggie Anderson, Collin Punderson, Haley Goff, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Olivia Lewis, Kadienne Whitcomb, Colleen Flinn, Carlie Beliveau, McKenna Marsh, Riann Fortin, Evan Dennis, Cole Banks, Cora Nadeau, Hailey Pothier, Elijah Flocke, Cam Davidson, Cam Tenney-Burt, Tia Martinez, Jack Young, Hayden Wilkins, Kaia Anderson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Delaney Noyes, Bryanna Palmer, Sage Smith, Mitchell Poirier, Landyn Leach, and James Sanborn were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Local schools are reporting high vaccination rates.
The Town of St. Johnsbury will get $2.1 million in federal aid; Lyndon and Lyndonville will share $1.6 million; Newport City and Town will get $1.246 and $865K respectively. In total, Orleans County communities will share a total of $5.24 million; Caledonia County municipalities will share $5.82 million; and Essex County towns will share $1.2 million. Across the river, Grafton County is expected to get $17,432,836 and Coos County $6,121,449 to split across towns.
White Mountains SAU 35 is getting a million-dollar mental health grant to help students.
Local students served as panelists at Senator Bernie Sanders’ virtual town hall.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation, the town of Westmore and Forest, Parks and Recreation are getting on the same page on the South End Project at Willoughby Lake.
The Ice Out block was placed on the ice at Joe’s Pond.
St. Johnsbury School teachers and paras got a big raise.
Littleton Regional Healthcare and North Country Healthcare were able to settle their two-year legal dispute.
Lunenburg was able to pay the last of its school tax bill to Kingdom East.
The NEK Council on Aging will be participating in the 19th Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elder neighbors, who rely on this service to remain healthy and independent at home.
Grayson James Deming was born.
Craftsbury Schools Principal Merri Greenia was named The National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
Local restaurants, brewers, and distillers will be offering special maple menu items for locals looking to celebrate maple.
Track Inc., an international company with local ties, is interested in a manufacturing and distribution operation at the vacant Bogner Plant, formerly the site of a failed EB-5 development.
White Mountains Regional’s Lily Kenison, Avery Hazelton and Tyler Hicks were named to the N.H. DIII Coaches All-State Team.
The N.H. DIV Coaches All-State Team was dominated by North Country talent. Sage Smith (Colebrook) was named Player of the Year and Steve Colby (Woodsville) earned Coach of the Year honors. Also honored were Olivia Sarkis, Emily Prest, Emmalee Deblois, Graci Kaiser, Nodia Davenport, Hannah Brown, Olivia Corrigan, Lauren McKee, Sara Brown and Morgan Wagstaff.
Woodsville’s Jamie Walker was named N.H. DIV All-State boys basketball Coach of the Year. Local players Parker Paradice, Elijah Flocke, Josh Finkle, Cam Tenney-Burt, Julian Kenison, Matt St. Cyr, Carson Rancourt, Landon Bromley and Corey Bemis were all honored.
A St. J Academy alumna, Dunklee teamed with Sean Doherty of Center Conway, N.H., and the pair helped the United States earn its first medal in the single mixed relay since 2017 at the penultimate World Cup Biathlon event.
North Country standout Jack Young soared to second place in a 5K skate at the Vermont NENSA Eastern States Championships.
Woodsville’s Cam Davidson and Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer were voted Athletes of the Week by readers.
The St. Johnsbury Academy SCOPE team (Students Creating Opportunities for Positive Engagement) are helping relieve the isolation of local seniors.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Anita Surmacz won the Vermont Brain Bee, a neuroanatomy knowledge competition hosted at the University of Vermont.
Thaddeus Stevens School, completed the Clemmons Family Farm “Windows to a Multicultural World” Pilot program.
In Newbury, Linda Bryan is memorializing Vermonters lost to the pandemic.
The Lyndonville Trustees approved the installation of a new park bench to honor the late Marilyn Weigel.
Jesse Holden put out the call and 70 local people answered, taking part in the 6-hour Uphill Bonanza at Lyndon Outing Club and raising close to $3,000 for the ski hill.
The Woodsville boys ended a 44-year title drought and won the N.H. DIV Basketball Championship.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez scored her 1,000th point. She’s the eighth player in the girls’ program history to accomplish the feat.
Heather McKeown sculpted a tribute to airline workers in the snow.
A major housing development is in the planning stages at the Adair Country Inn property.
The Upstage Players are planning a 20,000-square-foot performance hall and theatrical training school for downtown Littleton.
Barnet is working to make public meetings accessible to the hearing-impaired.
The American Legion Post 41 and U.S. Army Brotherhood of the Tankers will paint and rehab the 50-ton battle tank parked in Whitefield.
The St. Johnsbury Town Report is in today’s paper.
Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Dr. Alice Rocke, Dr. Eric Mullins, and Dr. Jeffrey Kauffman were honored as 2021 Top Doctors in New Hampshire.
Shawn Turgeon opened Cobra Computer Services in St. Johnsbury, alongside Amanda Turgeon who opened SheWold Photography with Diamond Dotz and Crafts in the same storefront.
David Johndrow was named Vice President of Business Development and Account Management at Northeast Home Loan.
Aided by local businesses, the Physically Healthy Collaborative Action Network of NEK Prosper! – Caledonia and southern Essex Accountable Health Community launched the Walk Your Way to Better Health walking map display project.
The Board of Trustees of The Morrison Communities dedicated its 2020 Annual Report to the organization’s staff for meeting the challenges of COVID-19 with “compassion, dedication, grit, creativity, and resourcefulness.”
The Littleton Food Co-op recently announced Organizes Acts of Kindness as its Partner of the Month for March.
Beth Horan was awarded the “Residential Sales Associate of 2020,” at Peabody & Smith Realty.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
