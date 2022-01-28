Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Rick and Carmen Menard are stepping down as pastors of the church they founded, leaving room for new leadership under Pastor Matthew Johnson.
Lifetime friend and co-pilot Barbara Ashley is finishing her book on Ray Burton - New Hampshire’s longest-serving executive counselor.
North Country Healthcare welcomed Dr. Geoffrey Starr, neurologist, to AVH Surgical Associates. Dr. Starr joins Dr. Beatrice Engstrand.
Avery Woodburn, Brody LaBounty, Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Riley Plante, Cayden Wakeham, Dillon Brigham, Caiden Hill, Alex Giroux, Nick Matteis, Tyler Rivard, Carter Hill, Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Colby Garey-Wright, Colleen Flinn, Sadie Young, Lauren McKee, Kaylee Manzella, Emma McKeage, Shyanna Fuller, Lillian Fateaux, Aiden Hale, Ashton Gould, Logan Miller, Hayden Wilkins, Cassidy Kittredge, Clara Bertran, Emma Stepniak, Emily Schafermeyer, Marissa Kenison, Sara Brown, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Avery Hazelton, Wyatt Knaus, Kyra Nelson, Jordan Alley, Eliza Wagstaff, Jeff Santos, Xavier Hill, Austin Wheeler, Chevy Bandy, Cam Tenney-Burt, Cam Davidson, Elijah Flocke, Sakoya Sweeney, Sabine Brueck, Ariana Lord, Haley Rossito, Chris Corliss, Dylan Miller, Sarah Tanner, Laci Potter, Ava Marshia, Alexis Christensen, Emma Greenan, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Kadienne Whitcomb, Adrianna Hever, Andrew Joncas and Dillon Brigham were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts continues its monthly community-curated film series next month with special selections by Robert Farlice in celebration of Black History Month.
Weathervane Theatre was recently approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award to support North Country Shakes - an educational and artistic opportunity for students all throughout Coös County “to experience Shakespeare how it’s meant to be experienced – seen and not read.”
Parishioners of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Lancaster will join parishioners of the Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ to worship together tomorrow (Sunday).
Registration is open for basket-making, circus and theater arts classes offered by Catamount Arts in February.
NEK Broadband completed construction of a pilot project in Lunenburg, Concord and Waterford, connecting the communications union district’s first customers to a fiber-optic network that delivers 100 Mbps symmetrical service or higher.
According to NVU interim president John Mills, enrollment at NVU-Lyndon is strong.
Lyndonville was recently awarded $20,000 in technical and financial assistance through Resilient Urban Forests For All to plant more trees.
Under the leadership of manager Elizabeth Andross, Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory was awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.
Summer tourism set a record for visitors to the White Mountains.
The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative convened its fourth annual NEK Day @ the Statehouse.
Steven Shaffer accepted the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Danville’s Katie McAlenney will be running for Division I Merrimack College in the fall.
Ryegate’s Clarissa Kendall and her fifth-grade daughter, Casey, published their first book - “I Appreciate Your Resilience.”
The North Country Supervisory Union held a Meet and Greet with the superintendent candidate finalists.
Lyndon Institute’s Logan Miller and Colebrook’s Haley Rossitto were voted “Athletes of the Week” by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Sam Begin, Aiden Whiting, Dillon Brigham, Cooper Brueck, Kaylee Manzella, Kyra Nelson, Sakoya Sweeney and Laci Potter.
Northeast Kingdom star Susan Dunklee and her 14th-ranked U.S. Women’s relay team earned a fifth-place finish in a 4x6-kilometer relay at a World Cup Biathlon race in Italy — the final event before the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Rose Sullivan, Kayanna Burns, Madison Wilson, Henry Heilman, Sam Begin, Haley Chen, Ryan Thompson and Cecilia Sweeney were named College Board National Recognition Scholars.
Homeschool/ children’s enrichment programs are back by popular demand at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Payton Molleur and Laura Ponoran were recognized for their efforts at the St. John’s Prep Model UN. Payton won the award for Best Orator in the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and Laura won the award for Best Negotiator in the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile Formula One Committee.
Jamison Lavine, of Albany, earned a scholarship from the Masons to support his studies at VTC.
The Presbyterian Church of Barnet welcomed its newest minister, the Rev. Dakota Whitaker.
After a nearly month-long hiatus, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium will reopen today (Saturday) and will feature several new installations including the “Conte Corner,” an interpretive and hands-on exhibit highlighting the mission and unique ecosystem of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
The Department of Housing and Community Development awarded $22,000 to Hardwick in state Municipal Planning Grant funds.
Luna Designs LLC has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a dealership and repair shop in Lyndon.
A new surveillance system at All Around Power helped bust a would-be thief.
Union Bank promoted Melynda Miller, Residential and Consumer loan officer II at the bank’s St. Johnsbury branch, from assistant vice president to vice president.
Horizons Engineering Inc., a Littleton-based engineering, land surveying and environmental consulting firm, recently acquired White Mountain Survey & Engineering, Inc., in Ossipee, N.H.
The Littleton Food Co-op’s first Partner of the Month for January 2022 is North Country Beekeepers Association.
MOMS, a New England Powersports company with a branch in Groveton, recently acquired a pair of family-owned, multi-line dealerships.
What to Wear Boutique opened in the newly renovated New Avenue Building.
Littleton’s Schuyler W. Sweet was named Chairman of the Board of Indium Corporation.
Sarah Healey was named Vice President of Marketing at Agri-Mark/Cabot Co-operative.
Jason Bedor and Larissa Hackett, of Main Street Boxing in Lyndonville, competed in the Northern New England Golden Gloves finals.
Guitarist and Grateful Dead expert, Zach Nugent will perform live online, free of charge, tonight on the Catamount Arts Facebook page.
Peacham Library will host its annual Coffee House live music series with performances each month from February through April, for the second year online.
Poem-Town St. Johnsbury is calling for poetry submissions from community poets of all ages, now through Feb. 28.
Great North Woods Center for the Arts honored the late Roland Cotnoir with the GNWCA Music Appreciation Award for 2021.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
