Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Topping off 20 years of building maintenance, upgrades and improvements at the Summer Street School is a new weathervane.
A number of local farms grants from The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program.
A new exhibition by Chuck Trotsky is on display at Catamount Arts’ Rankin Gallery.
Four artists who were selected as finalists to design a public art installation for a Main Street park presented their ideas to the Lyndon Select Board and Village Trustees.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Guild is celebrating two fine local artists this month.
Paige Currier, Alex Leslie, Kayla Graves, Ava Bouchard, Gavin Lewis, Grady Hadlock, Cam Cook, Julianne Bromley, Peter Searls, Lilley Anderson, Delaney Raymond, Eli Vasconcelos, Coby Youngman, Jordan Alley, Maya Christy, Felicity Sulham, Ashton Gould, Justin Young, Hayden Boivin, Jorge Trade, Alex Leslie, Adam Bell, Caitlyn Davison, Maggie Langlais, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Cody Trudeau, Xavier Hill, Karli Blood, Jordan Alley, Will Eaton, Eli Rexford, Julianne Bromley, Lauryn Corrigan were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Weathervane Theatre will close its season with the musical A Chorus Line.
The Vermont Community Foundation has awarded the Town of Lyndon two grants totaling $8,000 to help fund a public art installation on Main Street.
September’s STJ Art on the Street Gallery Stroll will be part of Final Fridays, a celebration of St. Johnsbury’s downtown community in partnership with Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of St. Johnsbury.
Bess O’Brien’s “Listen Up” played at Catamount Arts, offering deep and unique insights into the lives of Vermont teens.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series presented the Dwight + Nicole Trio: Soul on a Rocket, in St. Johnsbury - the finale of the Final Fridays outdoors festival held over the summer on Railroad Street.
Today (Saturday) is the Rubber Ducky Derby at Ben’s Mill in Barnet.
Littleton Fire-Rescue is planning a full range of educational programs for Fire Prevention Week.
The name of retired Littleton fire captain and state fire academy instructor Jeff Whitcomb has been added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state fire academy in Concord.
The St. J Elks are hosting their fall festival today.
The Select Board and Village Trustees approved the draft charter for a proposed town-village merger. It’s now up to voters.
H.O.P.E. received a $7,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
Mikahely is playing the Catamount ArtPort this week as part of the Clemmons Family Farm Facing The Rising Sun Performing Arts Series.
The AWARE Fall Foliage Craft Fair is today at Hardwick Elementary.
Five local projects received tax credits to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout designated downtown and village centers in the NEK.
Alaina Sue Thompson, Praym Alo and Elle Alisha Ann Burton were born.
Danville’s Autumn on the Green festival is tomorrow.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival made a triumphant return to East Burke Village.
Farzana Leyva has been named interim Orleans County State’s Attorney.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon inducted local athletes Ryan Farley, David Johnson and KevinTrask into its Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2022.
North Country’s Justin Young and Danville’s Lilah Hall were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Cam Berry, Jorge Trade, Coby Youngman, Lincoln Michaud, Maggie Langlais, Delaney Raymond, Josie DeAngelis and Caitlyn Davison.
Daniel Cliche, from Lunenburg, accepted the position of Student Development Coordinator of the Northern Vermont University– Lyndon Upward Bound Program.
More than 360 took part in the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury, raising over $74,000 for the effort.
The St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center held a successful and busy Craft Festival.
A big grant being sought to build out a fiber-optic broadband network across Grafton County to improve service, fill gaps and boost businesses, economic development, education and public safety is being endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
The Granby community today will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the town being the first in the nation to have property conserved through the Federal Forest Legacy program.
Schilling Beer Co. celebrated its 9th anniversary with its annual Oktoberfest festival.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont hosted a Candidates Forum for Attorney General at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The Glover Equity Committee recently received a $10,000 Equitable and Inclusive Communities Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.
Lunenburg’s Liviya Russo was part of the Vermont 4-H quiz bowl team that won a regional title in Springfield, Mass.
The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board unanimously upheld a zoning violation against the Fairbanks Inn.
Hospital officials broke ground on a mental health support project on the campus of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Dog Mountain won a national competition and received a grant of $5,000 from PetSafe brand’s Bark for Your Park awards to help build or support community dog parks around the country.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was sworn in as a Judge for the Vermont Superior Court.
St. Johnsbury Academy held its annual Walk For Hunger.
The Vermont State College System Trustees reduced tuition.
Caleb Grant was named Executive Director at Rural Community Transportation.
St. Johnsbury Academy Adult Education kicked off its schedule of fall courses at its new location in downtown St. Johnsbury.
A long-time AHEAD resident purchased the rental she had been living in for many years.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests named Cameron Larnerd as its new Christmas tree farmer at Forest Society North at The Rocks Estate.
The Manhattan Short Film Festival returned to the Colonial Theatre.
Catamount Arts hosted its latest free film screening as part of the Community Curated Film Series.
Jason Goguen beat the “Experts” and won the weekly Record Football Challenge.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.