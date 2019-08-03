Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Lt. Travis Bingham announced that Newport Police K-9 Ozzy has received a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Kingdom Trail Association has announced a new KTA Mini Grant program, which will invite applications to seek funding up to a total 2019 amount of $25,000.
The Dailey Memorial Library in Derby will hold a timber framed gazebo raising event today. The gazebo was constructed in June at the Old Stone House in Brownington during a class held as a joint project between the library and the Old Stone House and will be used for programming and reading.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is open for the 21st season in Danville.
Fifty-six 4-H’ers from 10 area 4-H clubs took part in the annual Orleans and Essex Counties 4-H Dairy Show, held this week at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton. On Aug. 12 the Caledonia County Fairgrounds will host the State 4-H Dairy Show.
The St. Johnsbury Baseball 18U All Stars won the Vermont State Championship with a 3-1 victory over Franklin County.
Lunenburg’s annual Old Home Day celebration is today.
The Gallery at WREN celebrated the return of First Friday Art Openings with an artist reception.
Ryegate is holding a town fair today.
Donald Beer presented a check for $10,299 to the St. Johnsbury Meals-on-Wheels program at the St. Johnsbury House on Wednesday. Beer and his friend Mike Labounty raised over $20,000 this year for Meals-on-Wheels programs in both Lyndon and St. Johnsbury.
The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently welcomed Jeremiah Schuyler and Terri O’Connor as new case managers.
The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) was recognized as the 2019 recipient of the Prevention Provider of the Year Award by the NH Providers Association.
Littleton officials held a ribbon cutting on the third phase of an $8 million project to upgrade road, water and sewer infrastructure to encourage and accommodate business growth.
The Lower Waterford Congregational Church has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources recently added the First Congregational Church in Littleton and the Pittsburg Town Hall to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The Wonder Why Farm in Cabot, owned and operated by Morgan and Jennifer Churchill, was named the 2019 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
Newport hosted the annual AquaFest.
The Kiwanis Club of St. Johnsbury marked the 75th anniversary of its Barker Avenue pool on Saturday with speeches, memories and snacks, but the real action began afterwards as people made a beeline for the swimming pool.
Retired Lyndon Institute teachers Mike and Cisi Flynn commissioned LI grad Emmallie Bailey to create artwork for the Kingdom Animal Shelter in St. Johnsbury.
The Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation awarded 10 grants totaling just over $978,000 to North Country causes throughout Coos County.
The Anthem Sunrise Ascent on Mt. Washington, hosted by Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country is tomorrow. This year, 13 adaptive athletes will make the journey to the summit with the support of nearly 300 volunteers.
Kaidyn Cox was named 2019 Little Miss North Haverhill Fair.
The Connecticut Valley North Little League baseball 12U All Stars won the Vermont State Championship. They are just four games away from the Little League World Series and play the Connecticut state champions tomorrow night.
James Sanborn represented Lyndon Institute at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Vermont Seminar.
Sadie Chamberlain, a senior at Lyndon Institute, represented Vermont as one of 100 young women selected to attend the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.
While at the 2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, Tom Conte got Pete Rose to sign a jersey and baseball for local Reds fan Mike Kuligoski.
Travel+Leisure Magazine revealed Rabbit Hill Inn was named #1 Top Resort Hotel in the Northeast, #3 Top Resort Hotel in the USA, and #27 of Top 100 Hotels in the World.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
