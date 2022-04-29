Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Caledonia County Food Co-op announced its preference for Bay Street to house an eventual 12,000 square-foot, member-owned grocery store.
The St. Johnsbury maple products company, Cary & Main, is sponsoring the seven-man Jamaican rugby team competing in the World Cup this September in South Africa.
The Rasputitsa biking event returns to Burke and Newark this weekend.
The Danville Conservation Commission is promoting “No Mow May” — an effort to let lawns grow out into flowers during just one month of the warm season in order to support habitat for native pollinators.
Almost 80 local 4-H members participated in the annual Northeast Regional 4-H Spring Showcase in Irasburg.
Sam Begin of St. Johnsbury Academy is one of six Vermont high school football student-athletes to be honored by Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Emma Newland, Isabelle Priest, Kadienne Whitcomb, Ashleigh Simpson, Karli Blood, Jade Lamarre, Kyra Nelson, Zoe Crocker, Ava Marshia, Gabe Gardner, Colby LaFleur, David Piers, Kason Blood, Evan Dennis, Cam Roy, Ricky Fennimore, Jaden Thomson, James Cilwik, Bryon Noyes, Logan Currier, Charlie Schurman, Sabine Brueck, Delaney Rankin, Taylor Farnsworth, Kyara Rutledge, Keating Maurer, Maren Nitsche, Maggie Zschau, Katlyn Zheng, Cerra Challinor, Mary Fowler, Sofia Limoges, McKenna Bruchu, JP Perez, Robert Breault, Karter Deming, Brody LaBounty, Brayden Shallow, Tyler Hicks, Hannah Angell, Paige Currier, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Anna McIntyre,Mackenzie Griswold, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Sophia Shippee, Ellie Rice, Kolten Dowse, Tyson Davison, Dan des Groseilliers, Lyle Rooney, Jadon Baker, Ashleigh Simpson, Brydie Barton, Molly Smith, Karli Blood, Maggie Emerson, Austin Wheeler, Trevor Lussier, Luke Dudas, Wyatt Mason, Cameron Dennis, John Dennis, Cam Berry, Rex Hauser, Will Fowler, Luke McCormack, Tyler Holm, Owen Murray, Grady Millen, Bode Belyea, Dillon Brigham, John Morgan, Joe Schlesinger, Kaia Anderson, Adriana Lemieux, Brooke Choiniere, Avery Tomczyk, Clara Andre,
were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The St. Johnsbury School Theatre Department presents its spring musical, “Annie Jr.” this weekend in the school auditorium.
StJ Art on the Street has opened its spring exhibit, featuring the work of several Vermont artists in storefront, sidewalk and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
Some significant upgrades are underway at Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury, as the community organization readies for the upcoming swimming season.
The founders of a new Christian academy in Littleton said the school’s 2021-2022 pilot year was better than anticipated after more parents quickly showed an interest.
The J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation announced the ‘Free Degree Promise through the Early College Program at CCV’ for Vermont students in the high school classes of 2022-2026.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury will celebrate the last day of National Poetry Month today with a special event at Catamount ArtPort. Singer/songwriter and Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury favorite, Myra Flynn will join poet/jazz scholar and former VPR host, Reuben Jackson for an evening of live music and poetry.
The Burklyn Arts Summer Fair announced that the annual arts celebration will be held rain or shine this summer.
The Weathervane Theatre is holding open auditions tomorrow for its upcoming 57th season.
The Colonial Theatre opens its 2022 season next week with a live performance of Letters from Iraq, by virtuoso oud player and composer, Rahim AlHaj.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust is hosting its first Story Hour at the Foss Forest tomorrow featuring St. Johnsbury Athenaeum’s Youth Librarian and ACT volunteer, Becky Hatfield for a fun book reading trail-side.
Jackson David Thompson, Ethan James Harvey and Phoenix James Aubin were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy is hosting a free Hispanic Festival on campus next week.
Natural Provisions in St. Johnsbury donated $1,000 to the St. Johnsbury Food Shelf.
Cabot School students led a respectful, school-wide discussion on Black Lives Matter and Pride flags on school grounds in an effort to fly them for another year.
Academy alum and University of New Haven junior outfielder Tyler Wells was named Northeast-10 Baseball Player of the Week.
Led by the Caledonia Trail Collaborative, construction is underway on a new biking trail at the St. Johnsbury Town Forest.
Dr. Gladys Carrasco joined Northern Counties Health Care to provide pediatric dental services in Orleans County.
The Littleton Industrial Development Corp. is planning another industrial park expansion.
Bill Whelan is driving the growth of biking trails in Franconia with a trail adoption program.
SJA’s Keating Maurer and LI’s Austin Wheeler were chosen Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Jaden Thomson, Mike Hogan, Grady Millen, Logan Currier, Ann McIntyre, Jaydin Royer, Paige Currier and Lillian Kittredge were also nominated.
The Benefit Dance Recital returns this weekend to Lyndon Institute to support the Cobleigh Library.
Efforts are underway to revive a senior center in Gilman.
A group of locals started a new nonprofit - Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network - to help people who have financial needs while they are battling cancer.
The Housing Ready Program will support the development of low- and moderate-income housing across the North Country.
The Inkwell Coffee and Tea House is expanding in Littleton.
The Colebrook Kiwanis Club is holding a four-mile interactive zombie fun run later this month.
The Information Systems Technology class at White Mountains Regional High School is learning to autonomize its heated greenhouse.
Greg Eastman and Stephen Ellis were confirmed by the New Hampshire Executive Council to a third three-year term on the Community College System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees.
Barnet officials are closing in on a layout for their long-hoped-for- town office project.
The NEK Harvest Hub is expanding to the Lyndon Farmers Market.
Six local 4-H’ers (Luke McReynolds, Colton Masure, Uma Chirkova, Andy McReynolds, Haley Michaud, Taylor Tetreault, Colby Butlerwill) will compete this summer at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Neb.
Northern Counties Health Care’s Chris Towne won the Bi-State Primary Care Association’s Vermont Hunt Blair Leadership Award.
The Vermont Philharmonic returns to the stage with a local concert tonight at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
