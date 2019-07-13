Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jake Cady, Lia Rotti and Jen Rotti were named the NNEKY Athletes of the Year at the annual Caledonian-Record sports banquet.
RDI is expecting to double its workforce at its sales and service call center in Newport City. The company is seeking more than 100 full and part-time permanent employees at its plant on Lakemont Road.
Work will begin soon on the Route 2 Park & Ride in St. Johnsbury.
The Caledonia County Fair started its 30 Guns in 30 Days raffle. Get your ticket at Dad’s 4 By where you can also pre-buy your 2019 Fair tickets.
Farmway in Bradford is hosting a Hawaiian Luau today.
Lyndon Downtown Revitalization volunteers (Chris Thompson, Martha Elmes and Brian Wilson) brightened the north end bridge with flower boxes.
Representing District III (Orleans & Caledonia Counties) the Lyndon Babe Ruth 15U All Stars kicked off the Vermont State Championship tournament last night at Legion Field. They resume today.
Former Celtic and current broadcaster Brian Scalabrine helped us honor the area’s top athletes at the 5th annual NNEKY awards.
Lisbon’s Sam Natti made the round of 32 at the N.H. Amateur Golf Championship. Locals Gary Shover (Orleans CC) and Nelson Eaton (Barre CC) finished 13th and 16th, respectively, in the Vermont AM.
Connecticut Valley won the District IV 8-10 softball championship.
Nancy Gray and Dean Woodard-Neary joined the the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts board of directors.
Littleton Regional Healthcare is displaying the paintings and artwork of Philemon A. LaPlante, a resident of Littleton.
Thanks largely to the efforts of Catamount Arts, the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series begins tomorrow with singer and bluesman Peter Karp. For the third consecutive year, St. Johnsbury is one of 15 small to mid-sized towns and cities to win a $25,000 matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to present 10 free weekly summer concerts, breathing new life into an underused public space.
A community fund is launching in Peacham.
St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Connecticut Valley are three of the final four teams playing for the Little League baseball District IV championship this weekend in Waitsfield.
Vermont Children’s Theatre kicks off this weekend with a production of Winnie the Pooh KIDS by the 7-10 year-old troupe.
Kingdom County Productions, in collaboration with the Kingdom Recovery Center, this week started a six week writing workshop for people recovering from addiction.
Students Sean Lombard and Wilson Mei, who both recently finished their first year of medical school at the University of New England, completed a one month pilot immersion program at NVRH and Northern Counties Health Care.
NVRH and Flek Inc. received two awards this past May for their 2018 Annual Report: a silver award from the Aster Awards Program and a bronze award from the 36th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.
The Norris Cotton Cancer Center is offering free classes to help people manage and thrive during their cancer battle.
The Bethlehem select board signed a letter of intent to lease the town-owned Bethlehem Country Club.
The St. Johnsbury select board posthumously honored Conrad Doyon and David Timson for their civic contributions and community service.
The Littleton Public Library embarked on a preservation project.
Bill Chamberlin capped a successful, 31-year officiating career in the NEK when he called his final out at at the 11-12 Little League softball tournament at Fisher Field.
Addison Grace Thompson, Sofia Rose Sweat and Harley Francis Cutter were born.
A Montessori School opened in Littleton.
The Vermont Foodbank awarded Faith in Action, located in Lyndonville and Cabot Vermont, a Food-to-Food Shelf mini-grant award to purchase produce directly from local farmers in the area.
William C. (Bill) Mellekas, of Franconia, was honored by Rotarians as a non-Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow for his community service.
Outgoing Littleton Rotary President Nancy Carney handed the gavel incoming President Kim Doolan.
Tickets are on sale for the Jeezum Crow festival next weekend at Jay Peak.
Beckett Bailey hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Lyndon Little League All-Stars to a victory over Barre.
Mark Tucker is the new Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent, taking over for Dr. Mathew Forest who joined St. Johnsbury Academy.
Lyndonville hosted the annual Burklyn Arts Summer Craft Fair at Bandstand Park.
For her decades of contributions to her community, Maxine Aldrich, owner of Harman’s Cheese and Country Store in Sugar Hill, was honored as grand marshal of this year’s annual Old Home Day Parade, in Franconia.
Franconia held its first ArtWalk – an outdoor exhibition of sculptures, mosaics, paintings, and ceramics on seasonal display that features local artists.
Local artist Larry Golden completed a mural of Lyndonville on the exterior Route 5-facing wall of Lyndonville Electric Department.
Littleton Regional Healthcare opened its new urgent care center.
Local farmers, including the Gingue family, are making significant investments as they adapt and embrace new markets.
Thousands rode in memory of seven bikers killed in a tragic North Country accident.
Jack and Anne Lazor, Westfield, were honored with Lifetime Achievement awards, and Joanna Samuelson Lidback, Westmore, was named an Emerging Leader by the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Michael Costa, CEO, received the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Seven Seals Award on behalf of Northern Counties Health Care - Danville Health Center.
The Littleton Food Co-op is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club for July.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
