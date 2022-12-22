Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A “Swinging Epiphany Celebration” will return to the United Community Church thanks in large part to efforts by St. J. Jazz and Swing North Big Band.
Among dozens of First Night North performances scheduled to help celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary, a dozen acts will be brand new to the popular New Year’s Eve festival. Get your buttons now at www.firstnightnorth.org.
The Lyndonville Select Board and Village Trustees agreed to earmark $300,000 to support area non-profits with outdoor recreation and tourism projects.
The tri-town area of Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem has been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
A solar array completed at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem is expected to offset 78 tons of carbon annually.
Countless area businesses and donors provided financial support to the Santa Fund.
Governor Phil Scott appointed locals John Kascenska, Anthony Sgherza, Deb Doyon and Christine Payne to state boards and commissions.
USDA Rural Development recently announced Housing Preservation Grant funding worth $150,000 is going to support home rehabilitation efforts.
Ryder Busto, Jack Lawson, Arius Andrews, Grady Hadlock, Alex Leslie, Cooper Brueck, Jordan Alley, Jorden Driver, Lydia Ruggles, Cassidy Kittredge, Sabine Brueck, Kerrick Medose, Harry Geng, Tyler Rivard, Lincoln Michaud, Xavier Hill, Ariana Lord, Addison Pilgrim, Addison Hadlock, Nevaeh Fahey, Josh Robie, Keenan Hurlbert, Kolten Dowse, Kaiden Dowse, Kayden Hoskins, Carmichael Lopez, Landon Kingsbury, Cam Davidson, Caitlyn Davison, Alex Giroux, Ashton Gould, Andrew Joncas, Christian Young, Eliza Wagstaff, Ethan Lussier, Austin Wheeler, Lydia Ruggles, Hayden Wilkins, Lilian Kittredge, Sakoya Sweeney, Madison Bowman and Alexis Christensen were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts will be screening “Roland and Mary: A Winter of Towing in the Northeast Kingdom” in the final week of 2022.
The Coös County 4-H Youth Leadership Team is hosting a New Year’s celebration specifically for pre-teens and teens ages 11-17.
First Night North will welcome 2023 with a community dance party.
The community gathered outside the Bethlehem Town Hall to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.
Gianna Sophia Simpson and Beau Carl Brooks were born.
The annual Light Up St. J holiday light display competition is underway thanks to the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce/Discover St. Johnsbury.
The Lyndon Outing Club renamed a trail - “Beattie’s Run” - as a tribute to LOC’s co-founder, long-serving volunteer and former president, Don Beattie.
Benoit Lamontagne was honored with the 2022 Northern Star Award.
St. Johnsbury Pack and Troop 007 supported the Santa Fund.
Bretton Woods made the top 10 list of festive U.S. ski reports from the National Ski Areas Association.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alexandra Mosher and Lyndon Institute’s Ethan Lussier were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans. Josh Robie, Tyler Rivard, Ben Wheelock, Landon Lord, Sabine Brueck, Ella Horsch, Caitlyn Davison, Sakoya Sweeney were also nominated.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Emmet Quinn was named the 2021 Gilder Lehrman Teacher of the year by the Vermont Alliance for Social Studies.
St. Johnsbury Academy students participated in a Model UN event in Queens, New York.
The Woodsville High School JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) Toy Drive raised over 200 toys for local children.
Members of United Christian Academy’s Bronze Ambassadors visited the Newport Healthcare Center to ring and sing for the Center’s residents.
Woodsville High School’s Vanessa Chausheva, Class of 2023, was selected as a participant in the U.S. Department of State’s Workshop for Youth Leaders in English Teaching.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital nurses Callie Phelps and Sam Monfette were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Vicki-Lyn Gatt was named executive director of the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center.
Erica Antonucci was recently selected for the assistant branch administrator position for Union Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us to share their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.