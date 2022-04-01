Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A Walden family who experienced tremendous loss when their home burned Wednesday is gaining a great deal of support from the community.
NECC Superintendent Norah Quinn will retire from Vermont DOC in April after 29 years of state service. NSCF Acting Superintendent Mike Koehler will serve as interim superintendent.
Downtown storefronts will soon be decorated with poems, a hallmark of PoemTown St. Johnsbury.
Seventeen musicians from Lyndon Institute (Grace Martin, Ellery Norwood, Macey Mawhinney, Catrina Gallagher, Rozalynd Ahlmann, Zane Mawhinney, Maida Stahler, Katrina Brown, Cady Robillard, Natalie Ely, Lauren Labounty, Alex Sirois and Haylee Trayah. Also performing are Vincent Courtemarche, Sam Giguere, Lydia Gillespie and Tori Young) were accepted to participate in this year’s District II Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club.
Later this week Robert (Bobby) Farlice will be the featured presenter at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Catamount Arts.
Executive Director Peggy Pearl took a moment to celebrate the volunteers powering the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center.
Lunenburg’s 15th annual Maple Festival, sponsored by the Top of the Common Committee, was a sweet and successful event.
BMU Coach Chris Cook was named Mountain League Coach of the Year after leading the Bucks to a state championship in a dramatic fashion.
Evan Dennis, Dillon Brigham, Christian Young and John Dennis were named to 2022 All-Mountain Teams.
The Peacham School community came together late last week, fundraising $1,700 to support humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Ukraine while utilizing the school’s outdoor pizza and bread oven.
North Country coaching legend Buddy Trask closed the book on his illustrious career. After 45 years and 606 career wins, Trask is retiring.
Northeast Kingdom native Todd Daloz was named deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services by Governor Phil Scott.
Despite rising inflation and gas prices, state and regional travel officials still predict a strong summer tourism season.
The town of Bethlehem is seeking to grow a cadre of volunteers and outreach volunteers to check in on and help the town’s most vulnerable residents.
James Bradley MacDougall, Jameson Allen Sanville and Ryder Hayes Oliver were born.
The Barton Village Trustees voted unanimously to recommend the sale of Barton Electric Department to Vermont Electric Cooperative.
You can ski with World Champion Bode Miller and support Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country this weekend at the Bode Fest Ski Challenge.
NVRH celebrated the local physicians and providers who care for our community as part of Doctor’s Day.
University of New Haven junior and former St. J Academy Hilltopper standout Neva Bostic was named the Northeast-10 Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Kingdom Gymnastics in St. Johnsbury competed in the USA Gymnastics Vermont state championships and Bryanna “Breezy” Palmer, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Jones and Lydia Ruggles all qualified for the New England Regional competition.
Northern Vermont University and Lyndon Institute announced a significant expansion to the Lyndon Learning Collaborative, an early college program that has allowed LI students to receive college credit.
Over $1 million in funding for seven Northeast Kingdom outdoor recreation projects was announced on Monday by Governor Phil Scott at the historic Danville Train Station.
Local law enforcement officers on both sides of the river are leading efforts to provide supplies to Ukraine.
New Hampshire State Police Troop F Lieutenant Commander, Gary Prince retired from the force and will join the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force as its new deputy commander.
Local legislators met constituents online at the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast meeting.
Planning for the annual Caledonia County Relay for Life is underway with organizers hosting a kickoff meeting this week.
Iga Stepniak, Emma Stepniak, Abby Kantor, Keating Maurer, Alvaro Bertran Bravo and Edwin Stephenson were all named to Vermont High School All-State Alpine Ski Teams.
A painting by Lyndon Institute student Ellery Norwood, of East Burke, won the Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2022 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.
Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, won the Jackie Gribbons Award for Leadership from the Vermont Women in Higher Education. NVU professors Jae Basilière and Patricia Shine were honored with the Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant Award for Justice.
St. Johnsbury Academy students (Theodora Montague, Max Weber, Liam Markey, Payton Molleur, Wenxu Tang, Eric Chen, William Kimber, Ceylin Sutcu, Zhihao Zhang, Hannah MacDonald, Hannah Angell, Qingyue Li and Zhe Jiang) attended the Peace and War Summit at Norwich University.
White Mountains Regional High School’s Spartan Robotics, FRC Team 7907, participated in their first FIRST Robotics Competition sponsored by Boeing.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Payton Molleur, Clara Andre and Greer Kennedy competed in a district-wide Rotary Speech Contest for high school students. Molleur won and advances to statewide competition.
Local painter Gloria Rowell refreshed her original painting that honors Walden’s tradition of a one-room schoolhouse.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is opening up fishing and recreational access to a segment of the Ammonoosuc River.
Skiers and revelers participated in the end-of-season pond-skimming event at Burke Mountain.
Staff at Jay Peak are assisting the resort in gathering supplies for Ukrainian relief efforts.
Four Coos County Mt. Washington Squadron Civil Air Patrol Cadets have been selected for National Cadet Special Activities including Littleton’s Joseph Woodson.
Littleton Regional Hospital announced Linda Barton, APRN, MSN, CCRN, as its new Hospitalist.
Retired coaching legend Gary Jenness was one of two coaches in the Granite State to receive the 2021 John Wooden Family Legacy Award from the National High School Basketball Coaches Association.
The Good Shepherd School competed in the Catholic Youth Organization Vermont 7/8 boys basketball state championship at Rice Memorial High School.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
