Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Nurses at NVRH got a chance to share some of their concerns with Rep. Peter Welch.
Alyssa Butler, Jordan Alley, Karli Blood, Cooper Brueck, Ian Applegate, Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknak, Cam Tenney-Burt, Elijah Flocke, Kadienne Whitcomb, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Emma Renaudette, Cora Nadeau, Sabine Brueck, Zoe Crocker, Rylie Cadieux, Josh Robie, Mike Hampson, Jeff Santo, Maddie Roy, Leah Krull, Sara Brown, Kendal Clark, Lauren McKee, Addison Hadlock, Madison Ash, Marissa Kenison, Mackenzie Pape, Ariana Lord, Shyanna Fuller, Sierra Riff, Murphy Young, Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Tanner Winchester, Cooper Ingerson, Jacob Dube, Dillon Brigham, Christian Young, Andrew Joncas, Cooper Brueck, Avery Hazelton, Avery Woodburn, Tyler Hicks, Kayden Hoskins, Cassidy Kittredge, Lizzy Jones, Cole Banks, Olivia Lewis, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Sophie Bell, Makenna Price, Elaina Demaggio, Livi White, Ella Stephenson, Fritz Hauser, Ben Wheelock, Chris Corliss, Zoe Crocker and Keegan Tillotson were selected as Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The St Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will return to live lectures this spring and kicks off March 10 with Banjo Dan.
The seventh annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts, will be held March 25-26 on the NVU-Lyndon campus.
Catamount Arts will host a drawing class for adults and high school students from March 15 to April 19.
The Haverhill Library Association recently announced the completion of the Phase 1 rehabilitation project.
The Memphremagog Watershed Association is hosting the Bluffside Farm Ski Tour tomorrow (Sunday).
Waterford celebrated the 225th anniversary of its name.
The Caledonia Forest and Stream Club is reloaded for the 21st Wabanaki Run Primitive Biathlon today.
Charles Moberly Stafford was born.
The Vermont Warden Service, Newport Fire Department and Newport Police Department rescued two minors who went through the ice on Lake Memphremagog.
Four-time Vermont and New England Golden Gloves champion boxer Tony Robitaille will be part of a special program presented at the Goodrich Memorial Library today.
A number of local teams are favorites to win state championships.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Cassidy Kittredge and White Mountain Regional’s Avery Hazelton were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Ronnie Tucker, Jack Price, Tyler Rivard, Ricky Fennimore, Clara Bertran, Kaitlyn Clark, Sophie Bell and Zoe Crocker.
Catamount Arts is partnering with Teaching Artists Connect on a professional development workshop in March, called “Integrating the Arts in Early Childhood Education.”
The Old Stone House is honoring Black History Month with special exhibits.
A year after a staffing shakeup, Lancaster EMS is on solid footing.
Senior Lizzy Jones finished runner-up to lead the St. Johnsbury Academy gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the Vermont gymnastics state championships.
Marty Beattie sold the 1st Stop to his son James and daughter-in-law Lyndsay.
The Gear Library - providing free outdoor gear to members - opened in Bethlehem.
Littleton’s PRKR MTN Trails is expanding its efforts to include outdoor enthusiasts of every stripe.
The Littleton Food Co-op raised over $71K for partners in 2021.
Cathedral Square recently announced the appointment of Casey Doerner, of East Ryegate, as assistant director of the statewide Support and Services at Home program.
Local artist Richard Rollins published his first children’s book — Dreams Make The World Come True.
Lyndon Institute is planning major building upgrades.
SpaceX’s satellite Internet service arrived in the North Country.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber is hosting a candidates’ forum tonight.
Lyndonville hosted the 2022 Lantern and Light Festival at Bandstand Park.
Northern Counties Health Care recently welcomed Eli Avery as a family nurse practitioner at St. Johnsbury Community Health Center.
Profile’s Sophie Bell swept DIV alpine state titles for her sixth high school podium finish to lead Profile to its fifth straight State Championship.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
