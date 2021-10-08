Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Thanks to neighbor Christine Kelly and Django the dog, Luna the cat is back with the Wood family after three harrowing weeks away.
The Forbes family dairy farm in Lancaster - the largest in New Hampshire - is weathering the pandemic and various other economic challenges.
The Town of St. Johnsbury is forming a committee to help decide how to spend $2,139,413.68 in federal American Rescue Plan money.
For her efforts at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, Littleton’s Janet Hill was honored with the Society For the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ 2021 Volunteer of the Year award.
Austin Giroux, Alex Giroux, Dylan Colby, Isley Rose, Kendal Clark, Liv Eberhardt, Kyara Rutledge, Taylor Farnsworth, Sofia Nikitina, Cormac Leahy, Rylie Cadieux, Ava Marshia, Josie DeAngelis, Mya Brown, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Logan Curtis, Mike Hampson, Cam Tenney-Burt, Andre Chumbes, Leah Krull, Quinn Murphy, Jacob Inkel, Carter Montgomery, Robbie Bowman, Cooper Brueck, Madison McLaren, Sophie Bell, Brianna Youngman, Cam Berry, Luke Dudas, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Josie Fortin, Elizah Abetti, Clarissa Demers, Bre Lemay, Lauren McKee and Joe Woodson were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Throughout October, the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville is teaming up with Grass Roots Art and Community Effort (GRACE) a Hardwick- based nonprofit organization, to spotlight and celebrate a group of exceptional local artists.
Catamount Arts has invited Alice Wuertele, Francophile and cinémaphile, to curate a free mini-festival of French films during the month of October.
The Colonial Theatre recently announced its partnership with the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust to present Wild Thing: Gather - an intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food sovereignty while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.
Artists Uniting For Wildlife will host a concert to celebrate and support the Vermont Wildlife Coalition next weekend at the Highland Center for the Arts. (www.highlandartsvt.org)
Tickets are on sale now for the Catamount Arts All Wheel for the Arts Jeep Raffle. (www.catamountarts.org)
Brooklyn artists Rosa Bordallo and Oya Damla performed live in Littleton.
Fire services, first responders and rescuers across New Hampshire and in the Northeast Kingdom and beyond celebrated the life of retired Littleton Fire Rescue Capt. Jeffrey Whitcomb, who died last week.
Koleman Jefferson Heywood, Novea Aleeyah Bluu Burton, Brayden Scott Jewett, Raven Nicole Labounty and Averie Maddox Durocher were born.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s tennis player Saleena Porter has been named to the 2021 North Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team as voted on by conference coaches.
The Lyndon Development Review Board denied a demolition permit for the former Tap & Die building.
The Littleton health officer and public safety chiefs are targeting a few blighted properties in town for cleanup, boarding up, and removal of fire and safety hazards.
Schilling Beer Co. owner Jeff Cozzens will seek the 2nd District U.S. House seat currently held by five-term Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.
The Vermont Land Trust publicly announced ongoing efforts to purchase Observatory Knob in the heart of St. Johnsbury and preserve the land for public use.
Construction is almost complete on the $3 million Mittersill Performance Center, soon-to-be the new headquarters of the Franconia Ski Club.
Dogs were blessed during a joint effort by area churches and Dog Mountain.
Sutton is now allowing ATVs on Class 2 and 3 roads.
North Country’s Josi Fortin and Profile’s Alex Leslie were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans.
The Vermont Historical Society League of Historical Societies and Museums selected the Peacham Historical Association’s publication “Preserving Peacham’s Past: 100 Years of Collecting” as a 2021 Award of Excellence winner.
Colebrook received $750,000 in federal funding to support a project that will clean its wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in two decades.
The Harp Twins sold out the Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
Danville celebrated the season with its annual Autumn on the Green.
The Caledonia County Conservation District coordinated a clean water grant to address gully erosion in Lyndonville.
Good Shepherd Catholic School held a Walk to End Alzheimer’s and St. Johnsbury Academy sent 1,000 students and staff members on a Walk for Hunger.
Taylor Ward and Charles Taylor were united in marriage.
The Littleton Food Co-op (LFC) recently benefited the Above the Notch Humane Society with a check for $6,722.38.
In its 41st year, the Riverside School welcomed new faculty members McKenna Earl, Heather Linehan, Emily Spring, John Trocchi and Marie Vaine.
Dr. Philip Lawson of Littleton Regional Healthcare was recognized with the Mary Ellen LaRoche Home Care Public Policy Award for work championing revisions to New Hampshire’s Advance Directive laws.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
