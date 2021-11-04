Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury Police are supporting military veterans through the Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign. It’s the third year local police have participated in the program.
Bobbie and Gary Roy adopted a neglected horse (named Basil) to their Sutton Brook Farm and are getting it the care he needs. They could use a little help with the mounting expenses: gofundme.com/f/stopand- help-basil-smell-the-roses
With financial support from donors, volunteers installed a new tow rope on Mt. Eustis.
The Tillotson Fund of the N.H.Charitable Trust has renewed its support of the BackPack Program of St. Paul’s in Lancaster, N.H. with a grant of $10,000.
Project Homebound is back for its 37th year. The Lancaster-based food drive will provide Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure households later this month.
The Northumberland School District on Oct. 28 voted to accept and approve the transfer of $167,969 in additional state adequacy aid.
Chickweed, a mainstay in the Northeast Kingdom music scene, will play tonight at York St. Meeting House in Lyndonville.
Guest Curator Peter Schweigert has selected two films for November screenings at Catamount Arts.
Local musician Wendy Eisenberg will showcase her new album Bent Ring tonight at The Loading Dock in Littleton.
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will bring its Jukebox Quartet to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon this week.
NVU-Lyndon soccer standouts Brett Roy and Javen Reinhardt won honors from the North Atlantic Conference.
The Woodsville girls soccer team will play for the N.H. DIV State Championship after defeating Profile in the semifinals. The Woodsville boys team also is vying for a State Title.
David Williams, of Lyndonville, went 12-3 and ‘Beat the Experts’ from Hoagie’s and the Caledonian-Record in the weekly football challenge.
The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission will cap their successful First Friday Arts series with a Holiday Market.
The New Hampshire Historical Resources Council added the Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House to the State Register of Historic Places.
Local riders capped their mountain biking season through HilltopperMTB, a bike club for boys and girls in grades 5-12 operated by the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department in partnership with St. J Academy.
The LI field hockey team will play today (Saturday) for the Division III State Championship.
Littleton Fire Rescue received about a half-million dollars in four-season rescue equipment from the Hopkinton Rescue Squad for the benefit of all mutual aid communities throughout the region.
A visit from Governor Scott to Orleans County sparked a wave of vaccinations.
The Lyndonville Board of Trustees and Lyndon Board of Selectmen have expressed support for the Hazard Mitigation Committee’s efforts to address flooding.
Colton Adam Page, Grayson Dale Gile and Maci Kaye Valdez were born.
Karen McCalla, the Lyndon Institute valedictorian in 1992, was named Vermont’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
A proposed merger between Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Indian Stream Health Center is proceeding.
The Foundry Workshop in Lyndon is hosting a repair cafe today.
NVU announced its first annual Vermont High School Writing Contest.
Orleans Central Supervisory Union teachers Danielle Conley and Johanna Pastel were named 2021 University of Vermont Teacher of the Year Award winners.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the Vermont Cross-Country Running State Championship and led the Hilltoppers to their first DI team title since 1958. Team members include Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames and Nathaniel Bernier.
Efforts are underway to turn Lyndon’s covered bridges into economic engines.
The Grafton County Farm was approved for $20,000 to study modernization.
A number of local rescuers and first responders were honored at the 13th Annual North Country Public Safety Foundation Awards at the Omni Mount Washington Resort. Former Woodsville Ambulance Director Richard Guy was named EMS Provider of the Year and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award; Littleton Special Investigator Steve Cox and Grafton County Det. Lt. Eric James earned Detective Sgt. Robert E. Bruno Award for Investigative Excellence.
Local librarians are collaborating on the Gratitude Project - an effort to give thanks in November.
St. Johnsbury native Mariah Rust was a key contributor to ‘Becoming Cousteau’ a major motion picture now in theaters.
Local communities and residents braved terrifying weather and hosted festive Halloween celebrations.
Trevor Lussier, Luke Dudas, Pearson Freligh, Bryce Williams, Andre Chumbes, Ben Taylor, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames, Nathaniel Bernier and Ella Buckingham were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
A major development has been proposed for Darling Hill.
The St. Johnsbury House opened its lobby to trick or treaters.
The Barnet Good Neighbor Fund will be hosting its second winter clothing giveaway next Friday.
St. Johnsbury Academy has been given the green light to move its business and admissions offices into a newly acquired property at 113 Fairbanks Drive.
Emilie Begin and Xavier Giddings were married.
Catamount Arts and KCP Presents brought Shake & Holla to Fuller Hall.
The Lisbon Lions Club is once again showing its appreciation to local senior citizens by sponsoring the 24th annual Senior Holiday Dinner.
Aureon “AJ” Nommik is expanding his culinary efforts in the region with another new restaurant.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expanding its commercial food waste collection routes into Northern New Hampshire.
The Town of Hardwick recently received a $3,575 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund.
Sarah Chadburn was promoted to commercial loan officer at Community National Bank.
Ben Bunnell, Kristin Mantius, Larry Berg, Peter Mantius, Evan Newell, Charlotte Coughlin, Tiffany Benoit, Walter Morris, Anne Knights and Dorothy Stevens all ran the Burlington half-marathon.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and North Country’s Sabine Brueck were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. They edged Trevor Lussier, Pearson Freligh, Liv Eberhardt and Emma Gray for the honor.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
