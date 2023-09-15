Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The North Country Pride Ride returns this weekend.
Plans for a National Guard Regional Readiness Center on the Vermont University-Lyndon campus cleared the first hurdle.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is a finalist for two America’s Transportation Awards given annually by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The InvestNH program is incentivizing more affordable housing throughout the North Country.
Efforts to address flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection in Lyndon are moving forward.
St. Johnsbury native Chris Perreault won his professional mixed martial arts debut.
The Halcyon Chorale is performing this week at the York Street Meeting House.
Adrienne Birtcher, Molly Smith, Brooklyn Hinton, Madison Bowman, Avery Hansen, Autumn Dailey, Katie Houston, Natalie Brantley, Katy McPhaul, Coby Youngman, Conner Newcomb, Ben Taylor, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Ruth Krebs, Robert Breault, Wes Strong, Avery Hansen, Lauryn Corrigan, Addison Hadlock, Kate Vasconcelos, Allee Rowe, Dory Roy, Joelvy Perez, Coby Youngman, Eli Vasconcelos, Suus Aaldere, Will Eaton, Lily Garey-Wright, Anna Ebert, Jayden Bunnell, Charli Kellaway, Dakotah Bowen, Maya Auger, Indie Haney, Makayla Walker, Eliza Wagstaff, Brendan Moodie, Cash Mosher, Bailey Ingalls, Hayden Boivin, Justin Young, Gus Yerkes, Silas Chapman, Carson Eames, Emmett Johnson, Willa Kantrowitz, Alex Giroux, Cam Gustin, Xavier Hill, Dylan Washer, Keenan Hurlbert, Kolten Dowse, Haley Rossitto, and Delaney Whiting were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Joan Osborne is playing next week at the Colonial Theatre.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society is hosting a program on local wildflowers.
The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick is participating in the Killington Fairy Festival today (Saturday).
After a year off, the Pie Fest is returning to Littleton.
The Radio Rangers are performing today on the McIndoes Academy Green.
State officials announced a new initiative to boost housing construction across the state, including a direct $500,000 investment in a downtown St. Johnsbury project.
The Kirkin O’ the Tartan Scottish heritage celebration is tomorrow on Mosquitoville Road.
The Bethlehem Select Board rightly ignored histrionics from a thin-skinned resident opposed to art and free expression.
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job festival at Fenton Chester.
The third annual Any Which Way Walk-a-thon and craft fair is tomorrow at Woodsville Elementary School.
Weeks Library is giving library cards to all Lancaster first-graders.
St. Johnsbury Academy CTE students shared success stories with Senator Bernie Sanders during his recent visit to the school.
The Nomadic Photo Ark creators visited a photography class at SJA.
Whitefield is laying the foundation for work on Union Street.
Corinne and Caleb Lewis announced their marriage.
The St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter from St. Johnsbury and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the signing of the Constitution by ringing community bells at St. Andrews Episcopal Church during Constitution Week.
The Danville Energy Committee is hosting the third annual E-Vent, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Transportation Fair today next to Marty’s First Stop.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen visited with officials at the border last week to receive a briefing on immigration enforcement efforts and ongoing communications challenges due to the area’s remoteness and lack of technology infrastructure.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services hosted a front porch virtual program to hear from residents about a proposed mental health urgent care and crisis center in Lyndonville.
The Waterford Fire Department will use American Rescue Plan Act money for much-needed vehicle maintenance.
Luca Vallera-Starseth was born.
The 34th Annual Burke Fall Festival is next weekend and will bring friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season.
All are invited to celebrate Alexander Twilight’s birthday with the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village next weekend.
The Osher Lifelong Learning lecture this week is on end-of-life options.
Kirby artist Meryl Lebowitz is featured at the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville.
Domino’s Pizza employees Steven Sheldon, Shawn Landers, Chris Borland stopped an armed robbery at their store.
The REVolution, a grass-roots anti-bullying campaign, held a kick-off event at Bandstand Park.
Brighton, Greensboro, Sterling College and the Hardwick Yellow Barn all won Northern Border Regional Commission grants.
The North Country Career Center and Newport City Downtown Development have embarked on a joint venture to renovate the vacant farmhouse on the corner of East Main and Union Streets.
Lake Region’s all-time girls leading scorer, Abbey Lalime, is taking over as varsity girls’ basketball coach.
Groveton’s Delaney Whiting and North Country’s Hayden Boivin were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Gus Yerkes, Carter Bunnell, Coby Youngman, Kolten Dowse, Makayla Walker, Willa Kantrowitz, Madi Savoy, and Indie Haney were nominated.
Assumption University senior quarterback Jake Cady earned the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Award after a six-touchdown outing at Southern Connecticut State University.
The Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network hosted an international food festival at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
The Wildflower Inn hosted the annual Caledonia County Relay for Life.
The Caledonia County Airport and Vermont Aviation Museum hosted a celebration and inducted BETA Technologies’ Kyle Clark into its Hall of Fame.
A proposed 115-acre farmland conservation plan will move ahead in Kirby.
Frank Dodge of Littleton was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame.
North Country won the Barrell Bowl.
Catamount Arts’ effort to establish a Creative Campus got a funding boost with a recent $340,400 Community Recovery and Revitalization grant.
16-year-old Derby resident Margaret Rivard completed a grueling open-water swim across the English Channel, becoming the youngest-ever Triple Crown open-water swimmer.
The Littleton Community Center is adding programs.
Vermont State University hosted its first annual Academic Excellence Conference.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze continues to rack up national praise.
Grafton County has been awarded a $12 million grant to expand broadband from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.
BARN Opera came to the Highland Arts Center in an effort to expand opera across Vermont.
Peacham is planning a Solarbration next week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
