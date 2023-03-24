Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Local school districts, bus companies, and community members got to learn about and ride in a new electric school bus.
Two days after unanimous approval from the Coos County Delegation, the Coos County Commission voted to approve the financing plan for the redevelopment of The Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville.
Local skiers earned All-State Alpine and Nordic skiing honors, including Edwin Stephenson, Ruth Krebs, Sisu Lange, Charles Krebs, and Leo Circosta. More showings are planned today (Saturday).
Catamount Arts and Kingdom County Productions held two special screenings as part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Vermont Tour.
The Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy will be at the York Street Meeting House tonight.
The Eighth Annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts, is this weekend.
“Ghosts: Civil War Portraits,” by William Betcher, is on exhibit at Catamount Arts’ Rankin Gallery.
Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud state finals at The Flynn Theatre in Burlington.
New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain would be honored annually under a bill passed by the N.H. House.
The Northeast Kingdom Military Teen Adventure Camp, free for teens with a parent or guardian in the National Guard, is taking registrations.
The LSC Foundation donated $14,000 to support students at NVU-Lyndon.
Epic Christian Academy students are attempting to raise $70,000 to support SBP Builders, which suffered catastrophic losses in a fire last week.
The Northern Border Regional Commission has its biggest pool of grant money to date. It has expanded project categories and more significant individual grant amounts for eligible nonprofits, municipalities, and other entities.
After years of service, St. Johnsbury School Board Chair Mark Avery passed the gavel to Abigail Campbell.
The Kingdom All Stars original song “Willoughby Nights” has made the finals of the 2022 International Songwriting Competition, which received over 15,000 submissions.
Kingston Ryder Dodge, Margo Sage Sanborn, and Clara Sue Stuart were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah Keithan was named the outstanding female wrestler of the year award from Green Mountain Grapplers, an organization promoting wrestling for Vermont.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere and Ella Blaise earned All-State hockey honors.
Brianne Allegra, Zach Alamuddin, and Edwin Stephenson earned NVAC All-Alpine honors.
NVY-Lyndon men’s tennis player David Gratton of Newport has been named the first North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first snowmobile ascent to the top of Mt. Washington, a group of local residents on vintage sleds made it to the 6,288-foot summit.
The University Of Irasburg is back.
Hundreds of elder Northeast Kingdom residents received emergency blizzard bags of shelf-stable- food and beverages thanks to a joint project from the NEK Council on Aging, Passumpsic Bank, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and North Country Hospital.
Several local barns won state preservation grants.
Alex Giroux, Adam Dusek, Ashton Gould, Ryan Busto, and Garett Shatney earned All-State hockey honors.
The St. Johnsbury School Music Department presented the 2023 Festival of the Bands Concert, with special guests from the St. Johnsbury Academy High School Band and the St. Johnsbury Town Band.
A community art project to generate support and interest in the start-up of the Caledonia Food Co-op is among the paintings in an exhibit by Vermont artist Tara Goreau that opened at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
The Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Kingdom Recovery Center, the Northeast Prevention Coalition, and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital hosted a Family Day.
Grafton Superior Court has approved the proposed settlement between Littleton, Littleton Water & Light, and the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration, formally ending the 2-year lawsuit between the town and LWL.
A recently released analysis has found that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail can generate up to $4.7 million in total annual sales activity in Caledonia County and beyond in northern Vermont.
Darryl Rudy and Barbara Edelman took their advocacy for Alzheimer’s awareness to the nation’s capital.
Bethlehem debuted ePoll books, or pads, an electronic device that can replace paper poll books to check in voters and provide a quicker and more efficient voter check-in and verification process during elections.
Littleton Regional Healthcare celebrated Certified Nurses Day March 19 by honoring the 29 nurses on its staff.
Wheaton College’s Alex Carlisle was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District II Second Team.
Evan Dennis and Christian Young were named to the All-Mountain basketball team.
The Fried Family Gallery at Catamount Arts is presenting “teetering between: Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat,” opening on March 28.
Several local players earned VBCA basketball honors including Harry Geng, Rex Hauser, Andrew Joncas, Brendan Moodie, Xavier Hill, Austin Wheeler, Cooper Brueck, Jorden Driver, Christian Young, Evan Dennis, Tyler Rivard, Ricky Fennimore, Sabine Brueck, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Hayden Wilkins, Caitlyn Davison, Keegan Tillotson, Lauren Joy, Laci Potter, Alexis Christensen, Lillian Kittredge, Cora Nadeau, Kaylee Weaver, Delaney Raymond, and Sakoya Sweeney.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
