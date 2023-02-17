Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on local people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Lucas Nast, 23, took the podium at the 22nd Vintage Snowmobile World Championship in Eagle River Wisconsin.
Completion of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is imminent.
Guitar virtuoso Hiroya Tsukamoto is performing tonight (Saturday) at the York Street Meeting House.
The Barton select board approved $12,000 in ARPA funds for the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.
The Pavliks (Dave and Kuba) are in Quebec City playing an international PeeWee hockey tournament. The Flames played an inspiring group from Ukraine yesterday on the world stage.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is hosting a Heart Health Fair next week.
The Littleton boys and Groveton girls basketball teams took the top seeds in N.H. DIV.
Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Cassidy Kittredge, Kaylee Weaver, Gabi Young, Ella Blaise, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Sarah Tanner, Tyler Rivard, Brendan Moodie, Christian Young, Andrew Joncas, Adam Dusek, Griffin Goodhue, Alex Giroux, Quinn Goff, Willow Clements, Makenna Price, Hayden Wilkins, Carmichael Lopez, Cora Nadeau, Sabine Brueck, Lauryn Corrigan, Addison Hadlock, Addison Pilgrim, Arianna Lord, Haley Rossitto, Connor Houston, Landon Kingsbury, Caitlyn Davison, Sakoya Sweeney, Lauren Joy, Tyler Rivard, Ryan Walker, Jack Boudreault, Harry Geng, Rex Hauser, Alex Leslie, Josh Robie, Morgan Presby, Evie Burger, Maddie Koehler, Ben West, Garrett Shatney, Adam Bell, Kohl Guinard, Austin Wheeler, Ethan Lussier, Kaden Cloutier, Aiden Whiting, Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Madison Ash, Kayden Hoskins, Dre Akines, Haidin Chilafoux, Cooper Brueck, Jorden Driver, Ava Simpson, Ainsley Savage, Kaia Anderson, Brooke’lyn Robinson, Isabella Butler, Taylor Blaise, Atte Manner, Adam Dusek, Delaney Raymond, Keegan Tillotson, Laci Potter, Sisu Lange, Charlie Krebs, Siri Joliffe, Ruth Krebs and Avery Woodburn were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts has announced “Printmaking: Drawing-based Drypoint Intaglio,” at Gatto Nero Press.
Dennis Edwards, Jeanne Armato and Lian Brehm were the winners of the seventh annual juried show Arts Connect at Catamount Arts.
The Vermont Mandolin Trio is performing tonight at the Highland Center for the Arts.
Makenna Price swept slalom and giant slalom and led the Profile alpine team to its sixth straight New Hampshire Division IV Championship.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. takes the stage this weekend at the Lancaster Town Hall.
A few slots are still available in Circus Smirkus Vacation Camp, scheduled during February vacation week at the Catamount ArtPort.
The 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series will honor Rep. Alexander Twilight of Brownington as part of Black History Month at the Vermont State House.
Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno will play a concert in the Appalachian string-band tradition next week in Cabot.
Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell schooled Vermont Senators on the endless successes of independent education.
The Lisbon boys basketball team performed an inspiring act of sportsmanship.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services and Upper Valley Services received federal grants to expand capacity and services.
Ivy James Billings was born.
Hazen basketball star Tyler Rivard scored his 1,000th career point.
Local couples shared their origin stories on Valentine’s Day.
White Mountains Regional’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon Institute’s Atte Manner were voted Athletes of the week by readers and local sports fans. Christian Young, Jorden Driver, Ricky Fennimore, Adam Bell, Isabela Butler, Kaia Anderson, Kyra Nelson and Madison Ash were also nominated.
The St. Johnsbury School fifth-and sixth-grade boys won Danville’s basketball tournament.
St. Johnsbury Academy seniors Konnery Buoniconti of Lyndonville, and Liam Ryan of St. Johnsbury were nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy.
Woodsville High School senior Vanessa Chausheva earned an Opportunity Funds Scholarship.
The North Country Career Center chapter of SkillsUSA celebrated SkillsUSA Week.
Liz Heath’s third-and fourth-grade students at Good Shepherd School collected and donated 633 pairs of socks (a record) for their annual Catholic Schools Week community project.
Northeast Kingdom students (Jaden Gallup, Haley Michaud, Matthew Califano and Alexander Califano) were recently honored as Vermont Presidential Scholars during ceremonies at the Vermont State House.
We featured Blue Mountain junior Karli Blood’s rise from Ryegate to a recording studio in Nashville.
State Senators supported the confirmation of Judge Jen Barrett.
The family of Moriah Wilson will honor her life through a new foundation to raise money for local children.
Construction began this week at the former Caplan’s Building in St. Johnsbury. Northern Counties Health Care is transforming the space into the new home of Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury.
Six NEK businesses and entities (Whirligig Brewing, Rural Edge, NEK Grains, Flower Basket, Spot Cash, Montgomery Center for the Arts) were recipients of Vermont Community Loan Fund funding.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year on Monday.
Danville’s Kimberly Rupe and Dru Roessle joined the Vermont Women’s Fund Council.
Dr. Elizabeth Newman joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Palliative Medicine Clinic.
Dr. Steven Anisman recently joined North Country Hospital after 14+ years as a cardiologist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Newbury’s Tom and Catherine Kidder were named the Cohase Chamber’s Citizens of the Year. Mark Johnson’s Bliss Village Store was the 2022 Business of the Year.
All Around Power, Crosstown Motors, Modern Furniture and Mount Washington were the winners of our ‘Super Businesses’ Super Bowl pool.
The Kingdom All Stars collaborated with some of the state’s best musicians for their latest single “Willoughby Nights.”
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
