Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
St. Johnsbury got a large infusion of federal funds for a multi-million dollar infrastructure project underway to separate stormwater and sewer systems on Gilman Ave.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott rolled up his sleeve and got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Orleans County - the hardest-hit county in Vermont.
The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees adopted a new anti-racism pledge.
Catamount Arts hosted Vermont metalcore faves, Saving Vice, with special guests Gaslighter at the Catamount ArtPort.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Sam Begin, Anthony Briggs, Karson Clark and Jacob Silver; Lyndon Institute’s Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy; and North Country’s Garrett Heath were selected for the annual North-South Senior All-Star football game.
Maya Christy, Kyra Nelson, Kolby Nelson, Emma Gray, Sabine Brueck, Rileigh Fortin, Bre Lemay, Lauren McKee, Taylor Farnsworth, Clara Andre, Liv Eberhardt, Quincy Burger, Nathaniel Chumbes, Naemi Krohne, Abby Reardon, Emily Ely, Reed Kehler, Dylan Colby, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy, Lahna Descheneau, Hale Boyden, Dawson Wilkins, Quinn Murphy, Wyatt Knaus, Murphy Young, Ian Applegate, Ashley Fox, Max McClure, Spencer Johns, Evan Sanborn, Alvaro Bertan-Bravo were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Littleton’s Gathering of the Jack-O’-Lanterns is back for its 10th year: rocks in the Ammonoosuc River will be host to over 500 lit pumpkins carved by community members tonight, and visitors to Riverglen Lane can also enjoy activities including a Haunted Walk, food trucks and a bonfire.
Lead & Tackle Co. on Middle Street in Lyndonville will be taking donations for the annual Santa Fund from hunters at the business’s big game weigh station.
The Lyndon Hazard Mitigation Committee is one step away from securing a $70,000 grant to evaluate high-priority flood fixes.
Local students and volunteers carved pumpkins at Arnold Park for the St. Johnsbury Halloween display.
The Town of St. Johnsbury’s finances are once again looking good.
WREN was presented with a Silver Lining Resilience Award at the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony.
Transformational renovations at the New Avenue Building are nearing completion.
The Wilder-Holton House in Lancaster, built in 1780, is among the historic properties on this year’s “Seven to Save” list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
Andrea Otto and Nathan Colpitts announced their engagement.
A Waterford citizens committee held its first meeting to discuss possible uses of the town’s state and federal stimulus funds.
Eloise Leota Houde and Everly Ree Littel were born.
Main Street in St. Johnsbury will be closed to traffic tomorrow (Sunday) to accommodate the annual Halloween event.
Following a three-year pilot program, Littleton’s in-house ambulance service was made permanent.
Waterford School welcomed their town’s Volunteer Fire Department to school on Oct. 22 for a fire safety event.
The Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities awarded financial support to 24 local organizations including: Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Bread & Puppet, Brighton Community Forum, Cabot Arts, Cabot Historical Society, Catamount Film & Arts Center, Circus Barn, Cobleigh Library, Craftsbury Library, Fairbanks Museum, Greater Barton Arts, Haskell Free Library, Kingdom County Productions, Kingom All Stars, NEK Arts Council, NEK Collaborative, Orleans County Historical Society, Scrag Mt. Music, St. Johnsbury History & Heritage, The Foundry, Upright Steeple Society, Wheelock Mt. Farm, White Pine Assoc., and Wonder Arts.
LI’s Ella Buckingham and North Country’s Alex Giroux were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Dawson Wilkins, Brody LaBounty, Ben Taylor, Evan Sanborn, Lahna Descheneau, Ashley Fox, Sloane Morse and Madison McLaren.
Fletcher O’Malley, 10, of Barnet, shot his first bear.
NVU’s Janel Hanrahan published the paper “Examining the Impacts of Great Lakes Temperature Perturbations on Simulated Precipitation in the Northeastern United States,” in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology.
SJA and LI played the 116th Chapter of the Game to thousands of delighted local fans.
In 2020, Jeffrey Konieczny and his wife Christie Chaloux Konieczny won the Kiwanis Super Bowl Raffle and donated their winnings back to the Club. This year Christie’s parents - Laurie and Maurice Chaloux - won the raffle and followed the lead. All the money will go toward a new diving board.
Jane Brown and Patty Conly are publishing an exhaustive history on the greater Danville area.
Lyndon Institute elected Tim Tester, Ashton Gould, Bryon Noyes, Joseph Garrett, Jasmine Barrett, Gemma Stowell, Aiden Bogie, Emma Newland, Ben Perkins, Agnieska Lafleur, Hannah Demers and Molly Smith to its Homecoming Royal Court.
St. Johnsbury Academy elected James Lamontagne, Karson Clark, Murphy Young, Ashley Fox, Maddie Hurlbert and Will Fowler to its Homecoming Spirit Squad.
Cannon Mountain is one of 12 independent ski areas featured in a new short film “In Pursuit of Soul” that celebrates independent resorts across the country.
Alzheimer’s Walk organizer Nancy Poulos reported that this year’s event set a fundraising record.
Four Burke Mountain Academy alumni (Patrick Kenney (2015), Nina O’Brien (‘15), Britt Richardson (Canada, ‘21), and Mikaela Shiffrin (‘13) represented their countries in the World Cup Opener in Sölden, Austria.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
