Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Northumberland, Stratford and Stark school district and the Good Shepherd School in St. Johnsbury successfully operated in-person school, five days a week, throughout the past year.
BMU’s Evan Dennis and LI’s Isabelle Priest were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans.
Taproot is growing its commitment to food access for all and hired its first-ever food access coordinator, Kris Pieper, and a seasonal food assistant, Sue Wentworth.
The U.S. representatives from Northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canadian border, noting that Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the region’s economy.
In-person graduation ceremonies continue throughout the region.
The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem received more than $51,000 from over 130 donors during NH Gives, a 24-hour online fundraiser for New Hampshire non-profits. That total includes $10,000 in matching funds from an anonymous donor and makes the Colonial the second-highest recipient of support throughout the state. Other local recipients included the White Mountain Trail Collective ($45,720, 106 donors), Franconia Soaring Foundation ($18,075, 18 donors), The Upstage Players ($16,706, 61 donors), White Mountain Science Inc. of Littleton ($10,125, 48 donors), Stable Connections of Guildhall ($6,680, 25 donors), Weathervane Theatre of Whitefield ($5,696, 38 donors), Taproot Farm and Environmental Education Center of Lancaster ($5,113, 53 donors), and the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network of Bethlehem ($2,793, 47 donors).
Tucker Morgan, a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Thaddeus Stevens School, showed his film, “No Running” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
St. Johnsbury Academy summer camps are back.
Sophia Shippee, Kelleigh Simpson, Jaydin Royer, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Landon Bromley, JP Perez, Cassidy Kittredge, Paige Hale, Carlie Beliveau, Liza Morse, Evan Dennis, Maggie Emerson, Mairen Tierney, Avery Tomczyk, Paige Hale, Colleen Flinn, Jadon Baker, Isabelle Priest, Maddie Roy, Evan Thorton-Sherman, Gabe Hatch, Lizzy Jones, Hannah Angell, Bryon Noyes, Nina Seeman, Brayden White, Brody LaBounty, Jackson Horne, Mason Ste. Marie, Blake Fillion, Jack Boudreault, Mike Hogan, Tyler Hicks and Brayden Shallow were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys track and field team won its 33rd State Championship - the program’s 49th overall. The girls team captured silver. Gabe Hatch, Evan Thornton-Sherman and Hannah Angell won multiple state championships. Teammates Lizzy Jones, Isabella Bostic and Myles Thornton-Sherman were individual Champions to pace the team efforts.
LI’s Bryon Noyes and Nina Seemann won individual state titles at the DII Track and Field State Championship.
St. Johnsbury Academy girls lacrosse, Lyndon Institute softball, Woodsville softball, Danville softball, Littleton baseball, and Blue Mountain baseball teams will all be playing for State Championships this weekend.
The Vermont Children’s Theater put out a casting call for their return to the stage this summer.
Catamount brought the Adam Ezra Group to the ArtPort.
The 162-year-old Lower Waterford Congregational Church received a $50,000 grant from the Vermont Preservation Trust in partnership with the Freeman Foundation.
Brendan Whittaker, Elisabeth Fontaine, Amanda Colon, Monica Newell, Amanda Cookson, Erin Forset, Linda Michneiwicz, Ceilidh Galloway-Kane, Kenneth Gammell, Morgan Moore and Shawn Tester were appointed to Vermont state boards and commissions by Governor Phil Scott.
Darcy LeBlanc was chosen to lead the Lake Region boys varsity soccer program.
LRH presented Krista Ash, RN with its sixth Annual Nursing Mentorship Award during this year’s Nurses Week celebrations.
The Woodsville/Wells River Fourth of July Celebration needs volunteers… which means the popular parade and activities will be back.
StJ Art on the Street celebrates the opening of its summer season with activities and events throughout St. Johnsbury.
Brendan Walsh, 28, of Waltham, Mass., will pass through the region on his six-summit, 600-mile, six-day ultra-fundraiser to raise money and awareness for the scourge of Alzheimer’s.
A number of local taxpayers got a break when Governor Phil Scott signed S.13, complete with a moratorium on the state’s pupil weighting formula which reportedly has long screwed small, rural schools.
A controlled burn at the Rocks Estate provided valuable training for local firefighters and opened up some stunning views at the storied grounds.
Teen horse trainer Wisteria Franklin is putting another mustang through an Extreme Makeover.
Burke officials got a $25,000 grant from the Davis Conservation Foundation to move the community forest project forward.
After 35 years of providing care to hundreds of children in the community, pediatrician Dr. Mark Price retired from St. Johnsbury Pediatrics.
The Littleton Farmers’ Market opened, marking decades of sustained growth.
LI’s Kelleigh Simpson was named the Capital Division Softball Player of the Year. Other local players who were named to All Capital squads include Mariah Bacon, Aspen Longmoore, Kadienne Whitcomb, Hadlee Allen, Isabelle Priest, Brydie Barton, Anastase Bourgeois, Taylor Menard, Emma Newland, Lily Lahaye, Anzley Crafts, Tyra Scelza, Jaydin Royer and Maya Auger.
Liadan Whipple, and her parents, Justin and Sierra Whipple, recently completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster.
Shirley Nickels was honored by SAU#58 and the NHSAA for her dedication to the Griffin Donald Kenison Foundation, in memory of her grandson.
Louise Collins received the SAU #58 North Country award and was chosen from a highly deserving group of individuals across the state to be the 2020-2021 NHSAA Champion for Children.
Deadly crash survivor and amputee Amanda Letourneau was the featured speaker at the Community College of Vermont graduation.
A law firm involved in the EB-5 scandal will pay $32.5 million to bilked local properties and foreign investors.
Patrick M. Kinsella was called to replace Bishop Robert Norris at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury area.
NVRH and NCHC are offering PreventT2, a free year-long online diabetes prevention program.
There’s a barn-raising going on at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds ahead of the highly anticipated return of the fair. Jeff Goodwin, of Goodwin Builders, and a crew of five recently started work on the project to replace one of the decades-old cattle barns at the back of the vast fairgrounds property.
The hiring spree is ongoing at Trividia manufacturing.
The Littleton Girls Tennis Team won the N.H. DIII State Championship.
Mountain biking is off to a fast start in the Kingdom.
LRH presented Nicole Roy, RN with its 9th Annual Nursing Excellence Award.
The general store in Albany reopened for business this week after a three-year community-led renovation effort.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc., in partnership with Rudarpa, Inc., broke ground on a Renewable Natural Gas processing facility at its North Country Environmental Services disposal facility in Bethlehem.
The Burklyn Arts Council will again hold its annual Burklyn Arts Fair in July at Bandstand Park.
The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of some of its summer events after a pandemic hiatus that sidelined most of them in 2020.
Puppeteers Justin Lander and Rose Friedman (of Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville) are holding a week of free workshops to prepare for East Hardwick Children’s Parade.
The Cabot creamery co-operative launched the Cabot Farm Trail.
The West Burke Village park will host the annual Strawberry Festival.
The Waterford Historical Society’s annual rhubarb dessert fundraiser is moving to the grounds of White Birch Farm on Route 18 in Waterford Hollow.
Craftsbury resident Harry H. Miller documented the town in the year 2020 by publishing ‘Hindsight is 2020: a Photographic Year in Craftsbury History.’
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
