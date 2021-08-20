Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, is helping to plan for a safe return to the Statehouse for legislators.
American Performance Polymers in Colebrook is enjoying explosive growth and aims to become the biggest latex glove manufacturer in the United States. Since March 2020, American Performance Polymers’ workforce grew 1,600%, from 11 employees to 166, with plans to employ between 300 to 350.
The Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton is now open.
The schedule is out for the Caledonia County Fair and it’s awesome.
High school fall sports seasons kicked off.
Greg O’Connor became the first person to cross the length of Willoughby four times in a single swim.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon announced the appointment of Dr. Katie Bouley as its Faculty Athletics Representative. Bouley succeeds Dan Daley, who served as the Lyndon FAR for 11 years.
North Country resident Marilinne Cooper recently published her newest book, Endangered Species.
Landaff Old Home Day returned.
Student artists painted the Catamount Arts retaining wall during the art organization’s Mural Camp.
The USDA granted local communities $168,321 for various studies and projects throughout the North Country.
Littleton Food Co-Op is celebrating “Eat Local” month by doing what they always do … feature products from local farms and producers.
NEK Broadband hired Christa Shute as interim Executive Director and recently received $276,250 to help fund the next steps in its plan to build 2,800 miles of fiber optic cable for internet service in the Northeast Kingdom.
NVRH continues to take thoughtful and data-driven approaches to keeping staff and patients healthy and COVID-free.
Assistant Principal Sam Natti will pull double duty as the new Athletic Director at Groveton High School.
Catamount Arts will welcome Kotoko Brass as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series on Sunday at Dog Mountain.
Jay Craven’s new independent narrative feature film, Jack London’s Martin Eden, will play two special screenings, 7 p.m., Sunday and Monday, Aug. 22-23 at The Peacham Library.
The Barnet Historical Society is presenting today (Saturday) on butter’s rich role in our region.
Sharon Miller and Noreen Hinton won the Lunenburg Old Home Day Quilt Square Contest.
Northern Vermont University announced a partnership with Kingdom County Productions to house the Semester Cinema project begun by KCP Founder Jay Craven at Marlboro College.
Less than 24 hours after it was delivered, a new rescue boat donated to Littleton Fire and Rescue was deployed to reach a family on Moore Reservoir who had become stranded after the engine on their boat cut out.
Lucas Whitaker, 17, is organizing a suicide and mental health awareness event today (Saturday) at Atkins Field in Hardwick.
Fourteen intrepid swimmers from five families set out for the second annual Swim Across Joe’s Pond to raise money for cancer research.
The Fornwalt Excavation softball team became repeat champions of the ninth annual Griffin Donald Kenison Memorial Coed Softball Tournament.
Paul Bellefeuille of Waterford placed second in the National Vintage Snowmobile Championship in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Eric Vincent Walisko and Olivia Rose Marsh were married.
Vada Sky Piet, Lila Ann Sjolander, Kennedi Iris St. Cyr and Patricia-May Ann Stewart were born.
Littleton’s First Friday arts and music series has been so successful, organizers are extending them into the fall.
Just weeks into his expansion into a food and drink “DiSpencery,” All Around Power Spencer Hudson is growing into the convenience store and gas station business with the purchase of the Center Tower.
Whitefield-born and bred writer and avid outdoorswoman Catherine Doucette published her first book - On The Run: Finding the Trail Home.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound recently completed its 40th summer program with 55 local students participating.
Property tax bills dropped in Danville and Waterford.
The Hey St. J! #GetDownTown series made its third and final appearance of the summer on Saturday with music, circus entertainment, art and food.
N.H. State Police Trooper Alex Peplinksi channeled his farm experience to capture a pair of pigs who went on the lam in Jefferson.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society purchased the former Lisbon Congregational Parish House.
Anthony Pifari won the 2021 Kamik 5K in Littleton.
St. Johnsbury School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell brought in some goats to gobble up some poison ivy near the athletic fields.
Following its official placement on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places in January, a celebration of the Our Lady of the Fairways shrine in Bethlehem, known as the golf caddies’ shrine, is scheduled for the last weekend in August.
Former college player and longtime coach Kirk Becker joined the coaching staff at St. Johnsbury Academy.
St. Johnsbury’s First Night North committee is accepting online applications for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, as part of Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital opened a display by artist Cynthia DeKett.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
