Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Scoop is dropping the mic after 66 years of announcing ballgames at Legion Field.
RINK Inc. is seeking a St. Johnsbury Transformation grant for a feasibility study of a multi-million-dollar ice and recreation center.
The community is rallying around Riverside Farm in its flood recovery efforts.
Advance tickets are on sale for the Caledonia County Fair (caledoniacountyfair.com).
The Lyndon Institute high school boys’ basketball team camp tips off this weekend.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series brought the Adam Ezra Group to the Final Friday event on Railroad Street.
Brazilian twins Walter and Wagner Caldas will perform tomorrow (Sunday) at Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
The rock trio Catwolf rocked the park in Lancaster.
Internationally-renowned musicians Julian Milkis and Maxim Lubarsky presented a music program from their native Ukraine at the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation.
The Danville Fair is next weekend.
North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, North Country Healthcare, and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new home medical supplies store in Littleton.
Kieth Matte was named the new Groveton High School principal.
Weeks State Park in Lancaster was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Competitive football is coming to St. Johnsbury this weekend as the Academy hosts today’s eighth annual Northeast Kingdom 7v7 Shootout.
The Leahy family helped NVRH celebrate the completion of the Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite as part of the hospital’s new mental health support area.
Peacham farmer Morgan Gold, a social media star, is supporting local farms through a 24-hour live-stream relief effort.
The Cabot Art & Music Festival is happening today to celebrate resilience in the small town battered by recent flooding.
George Ronan Austin and Elijah Joshua Molleur were born.
Longtime official Al Baesemann will umpire at the Little League regional baseball tournaments in Bristol, Conn.
New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias, will present “400 Miles Down The CT River,” about the history and natural history of the Connecticut River, at the American Legion Hall in Island Pond next week.
The White Mountains Regional School District is expecting a boost in state aid.
A public sculpture has been installed at the future site of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park. The 9-foot-tall metal eagle sculpture with a 25-foot wingspan was created by artist Martin McGowan of West Burke and is made from recycled steel.
Five players and a coach (Jon Prue, Casey Prue, Rex Hauser, Colby Prue, Cameron Dwyer and Logan Burgess) from the St. Johnsbury Baseball 18-and-under team represented Vermont at the Senior Babe Ruth 18u New England Regional Tournament at Alumni Field in Keene, N.H.The Vermont team placed third.
Over 60 kids attended St. Johnsbury Academy’s annual youth soccer camp at Fairbanks Field.
Students from the Good Shepherd Catholic School Youth Group visited residents at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab as part of a community service activity.
A bench at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds was dedicated to the late Richard “Dick” Lawrence.
A talented young cellist from Peacham recently returned from a triumphant performance with the Montreal Suzuki String Orchestra during their European tour.
The Whitefield Public Library has secured funding for a million-dollar building project.
The Northern Forest Center has plans to bring more market-rate housing to St. Johnsbury.
State Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, was appointed to the newly formed state committee to study the impact of landfills.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted the Vermont State Youth Track & Field Meet, in which St. Johnsbury took second place.
Sixty-one youth basketball players participated in the Vermont State University- Lyndon youth basketball camp.
The Lancaster Select Board approved the creation of a five-member energy committee.
The North Country Healthcare pharmacy is now open in Lancaster.
After a few years of deficiencies in financial reporting, bookkeeping and some delayed annual audits under the previous town administration, Littleton’s 2022 audit has earned high marks.
Aubochon Hardware raised almost $5,000 for Catamount Arts.
Local author Catherine Doucette discussed her book “On The Run” at the Littleton Public Library.
St. Johnsbury’s 12U Little League Baseball All-Stars won their District and moved on to state competition.
Six members of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program (Antonio Carlisle, Tyrese Harris, Luke Bergmans, Isaac McCann, Brett Roy and Aiden Trapaniwere) were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Thanks to Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury is one of three U.S. communities selected to participate in the Music Policy Resilience Lab, a transnational collaboration created by the Center for Music Ecosystems to implement music policies in remote, rural and isolated communities.
Joe Samba played Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
St. Johnsbury artist Anna Yakubovskayais is featured this month at the Back Room Gallery at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild.
Local singer/songwriter Kyle Chadburn has released the second EP of original music recorded with his band, The Earthbound Spirits.
Catamount is taking registrations for the Messy Arts Camp.
The Colonial Theatre recently announced the appointment of Brenna Nicely as executive director.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
