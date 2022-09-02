Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Vermont State Police Lt. Hugh O’Donnell led a SurviVermont training at the Good Shepherd Catholic School.
For three straight years, Lyndonville residents Mandy Young and her sons have raised money for various organizations and this year the trio supported the Second Chance Animal Shelter.
A Presby plan to convert the former Hillwinds Lodge into apartments was OKd by Franconia Planners.
The lottery for the 2022 archery hunting season at Bluffside Farm is open.
Mya Brown, Evie Burger, Lily Popesil, Alex Leslie, Adam Bell, Hailee Beane, Rebecca Colby, Angela D’Orazio, Avah Lucas, Grady Hadlock, Joelvy Perez, Brian Cavanaugh, Shawn Walker, Sophie Marceau, Abbie McCusker, Mufeed Dubha, Andre Chumbers, Coby Youngman, Makayla Walker, Sophie Bell, Makenna Price,
were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts has opened online registration for EPIC Music, intensive string instrument and ensemble instruction for students in grades four and up.
WREN is hosting a block party today to celebrate the opening of a new exhibition, Wild Eternal, which features paintings by Rosemary Conroy and sculpture by Valery Mahuchy.
The musical Blood Brothers is playing at the Weathervane.
Littleton Public Library was awarded The Children’s Book Project grant from the Pilcrow Foundation.
Kerubo is coming to the Catamount ArtPort next week as part of the Facing the Sunrise, Black Performing Arts Series.
The Old Stone House Museum is hosting the Twilight Stars Party tomorrow.
Kathleen Brennan’s family is fundraising for the St. Johnsbury Walk to End Alzheimer’s to honor her posthumously.
Funds are on the way to Rotary clubs in Ukraine and Poland for humanitarian relief thanks to recent collection efforts by fellow Rotarians in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.
Barnet received multiple bids to modernize the town hall.
The Three Rivers Ice and Recreation hosted an open demonstration of ‘small spaces’ recreation games outside the Welcome Center as part of its promotion for an ice and recreation facility.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests opened registration for a two-month “Hike It Yourself” Autumn Adventure.
Local labor markets are showing signs of improvement.
Girl Scout Lily Lynaugh donated 33 knitted hats to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Birth Center.
Veteran soccer coach Doug Kilby returned to the sidelines for Profile.
Governor Phil Scott appointed Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court.
The Whitefield Select Board approved a Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive for the rehabilitation of The Allard Block.
Gabriella Hazel Mc-Bey, Juniper Ruth Baker, Lyla Rose Turgeon and Huxlee Noel Cole were born.
Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country and Kingdom Trails Association partnered to establish three adaptive-friendly loops on the KTA network of trails for athletes with disabilities.
Island Pond is hosting a weekend-long Labor Day celebration.
Bethlehem planners conditionally approved a development plan for condos at the Adair Inn.
North Country Community Radio was awarded a $244,000 grant through the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Zander Veilleux of St Johnsbury won the Spirit of the Fair Favorite Antique Tractor award at the Caledonia County Fair for his 1953 Ford Jubilee, which was restored by his grandfather, Robert Veilleux.
Leia Barth, a home-schooled student in Concord, was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Association National Scholar.
SAU 58 provided free backpacks and school supplies to students who needed them.
Over 100 St. Johnsbury Academy students participated in the Hilltoppers Inspired Leadership Learning Summit.
The Daughters of the American Revolution St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter in St. Johnsbury received a grant check from the Vermont Old Cemetery Association.
After a lifetime of working the land, Bob Kidder decided to conserve 80 acres in Stark.
Liviya Russo, Gabriel Michaud, Dawson Michaud, Aubrey Maley and Dan LaCoss were each honored at the 4H State Dairy Show.
For decades, volunteers have successfully operated Ye Olde Church Store in West Barnet to provide second lives to gently used clothing and home goods.
A decades- old St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club banner that current Kiwanians didn’t know was lost showed up on eBay earlier this year, and now it’s back where it belongs.
The Kingdom All Stars received their prize money for winning the statewide “Beats For Good.”
Dr. Pamela Martin, DMD is now caring for patients at the Northern Counties Dental Center and Dr. Chloe Tartaglia, MD is caring for patients at the Hardwick Area Health Center.
Tree Farm #403 in Granby and Victory, owned by John and Barb Irwin, was recently honored as the Vermont Woodlands Association’s Tree Farm of the Year.
St. Johnsbury attorneys Shannon Lenzini, John Marshall, James Gallagher and James Wheeler were recognized among the Best Lawyers in America.
Andrew Harper’s adult flag football league is flourishing in Littleton.
New bike trails opened at Lyndon Outing Club.
The Lakes Region Flag Football League has expanded this fall to include a ‘Girls Only’ division.
A documentary 40 years in the making, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” played at the Colonial Theatre.
Peggy Sapphire of Craftsbury is August/ September Artist of the Month at the MAC Center for the Arts.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
