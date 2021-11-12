Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A new nursing program was unveiled at NVU-Lyndon.
Local communities honored service people on Veterans Day.
The Cobleigh Library in Lyndonville received a grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), totaling $16,154.60.
RuralEdge recently announced it purchased the Brightlook Apartments in an effort to preserve the affordability of 18 units of housing in St. Johnsbury.
The effort to restore a spawning pond for brook trout and reconnect the pond with the adjacent Profile Lake is advancing at Franconia Notch State Park.
St. Johnsbury Academy alums and brothers Alex and Antonio Carlisle were each named Captain of their college basketball teams.
Cayde Micknak (NCU), Murphy Young (SJA), Nick Matteis (LI), Reed Kehler (H), Ethan Gilding (BMU), Meles Gouge (C), Jose Chitamber (NCU), Anya Kennedy (LR), Mara Royer (LR), Jordan Alley (BMU), Rylie Cadieux (D) were chosen for Vermont Soccer Coaches’ Association All-State honors.
Catamount Arts will resume regular programming with its Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Juried Show, as an opportunity to feature new work by emerging and established artists.
Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night returns this weekend at the ArtPort. Hosts Bob & Sarah Amos welcome the Bluegrass Pioneers and the Kowal Family Band tonight (Saturday).
The St. Johnsbury Band will honor veterans at a concert tonight at the United Community Church.
WREN premiered its new exhibition, “Elements: Art & Holiday Gifts.”
Sixty-three-year-old first-time author Susan Houck Blanchard of Monroe, and 17-year-old illustrator Mackenzie Craig of Bethlehem, collaborated on a children’s book - The Hero Behind The Sand Dune.
The Littleton Quilt Guild donated quilts to three veterans during a ceremony at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.
WMR star pitcher Tyler Hicks signed his letter of intent to play Division I baseball for the University of Maine.
North Country senior Clarissa Demers was named Field Hockey Capital League player of the year. Emma Newland (LI), Ella Buckingham (LI), Clarissa Demers (NCU), Bryn Jenness (NCU), Hannah Angell (SJA) and Clara Andre (SJA) were all named to the League First Team. Kiarra Reynoso (LI), Jamie Fenoff (LI), Leah Lewis (NCU), Liv Eberhardt (SJA), Taylor Farnsworth (SJA), Kadienne Whitcomb (LI), Julie Tanguay (NCU), Natalie Desjarlais (NCU), Maddie Hurlbert (SJA) and Madigan Maurer (SJA) also earned honors.
North Country Hospital’s Dr. Alex Bannach won the American Academy of Pediatrics Green Mountain Pediatrician Award, making her the best Pediatrician in Vermont.
Nine-year-old Kaleb Frith donated over $1,000 to the North Country Toys-for-Tots program. Frith raised the money by selling the Christmas ornaments he makes. “I do this because I don’t want to see kids on Christmas not have any toys,” he said. “I have enough money, but maybe there are some kids that don’t.”
The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative held NEK Connects to foster collaboration across sectors on topics of regional interest.
Salvation Farms received a $5,000 Northeast Kingdom Fund grant to continue its development of a Northeast Kingdom gleaning program.
Maci Kaye Valdez, Hayden Iris Martin, Elliana Sophia Shaw and Ember Rayne Ellsworth were born.
The Holiday Bazaar season kicked off.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy star quarterback Jake Cady was named the Northeast 10’s Offensive Player of the Week for his performance leading Assumption College to victory in his first outing.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne was named Granite State All-Conference Golfer of the Year by New Hampshire coaches.
Jack Price (P), Dylan Colby (L), Michael Hampson (LHS), Chris Corliss (G), Cam Tenney-Burt (W), Grady Millen (LHS), Sam Sarkis (W), Maddox Godzyk (C), Madison McLaren (P), Leah Krull (W), Bre Lemay (L), Sophie Bell (P), Lauren McKee (LHS), Maddie Roy (W), Mya Brown (P) and Sara Brown (L) earned Granite State All-Conference honors.
Littleton’s Alexi Hastings and White Mountains’ Jen Fowler were named to the N.H. DIII All-State Field Hockey First Team. Littleton’s Marlyn Valentin and White Mountains’ Ciera Challinor were named to the Second Team.
Tammy Ross and her son Andrew are reviving emergency service alerts in the North Country in honor of Bill Sencabaugh who provided the communications throughout his later years.
The North Country Hospital Auxiliary helped purchase a piece of laser operating-room equipment with a $60K gift.
A gift from Karen and Tom Mee will support the North Country Home Health and Hospice annual fundraising gala.
The Dow Academy clock is ticking again in Franconia.
Developer Robert Wisnouckas is planning to revive the Allard Block in Whitefield.
Ten Northeast Kingdom projects were recently awarded funding as part of the Kingdom Trails Association’s third annual Mini-Grant Program.
Riverside School Latin students Lydia Reimert, Jeremiah Watson, Sam Keith and Camryn Reimert made it to the semifinal round of the Longhorn Certamen from the University of Texas.
Alyssa Banuelos, Shauna Boisvert, Abigail Bellizzi, Kayla Daniels, Aspen Lamphere and Thankful Cilwik were elected officers of the North Country Career Center SkillsUSA chapter.
Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer was honored with the 2021 Ray Burton Community Service Award.
The West Burke Select Board bought land for a new highway garage.
The Danville School is making plans to expand.
West Burke songwriter Jim Karns won first place in the Americana/ Bluegrass Song of The Year category at a recent SongTown event.
Thirty-seven volunteers in Sutton participated in a window dressing event to help local residents conserve heat this winter.
The St. Johnsbury Band met for its annual meeting and rewarded Dave Hare, Gary Aubin, Jim McGregor, Rusty Speicher, Cheryl Grove, Randa Jacobs, David Askren, Susan Gallagher, Jean Ashley, Paul Tidyman and Jim Sanders with leadership roles. Jean Ashley became a Lifetime Member and Anna Casciari was honored as a youth member.
Holly Ingerson and Angela Roy were promoted at the Passumpsic Bank.
Kim Marsocci, RN, accepted the position of Infection Prevention and Vascular Access coordinator at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
NEK Broadband is about to begin construction on its first project to build a high-speed fiber-optic network to serve rural customers in Concord and Lunenburg.
Three St. Johnsbury attorneys (James Wheeler, John Marshall, James Gallagher) were selected by peer review for inclusion in the 2022 ranking of Best Lawyers in America.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
