Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A field of 500 will start the inaugural Northeast Kingdom Marathon this morning (Saturday) in Brighton.
Four incumbents - Chair Marty Feltus, Vice Chair Kevin Calkins, Secretary Michael Codding, and Treasurer Ken Mason - were re-elected to lead the Lyndon Republican committee.
Michael E. Brown is the new recreation director in Newport.
Quahog Dance Theatre, a new intergenerational group aimed at senior citizens who want to explore dance and theater, is starting at Catamount Arts in partnership with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.
Lunenburg is hosting its annual community potluck meal today on the green.
St. Johnsbury Academy XC phenom Evan Thornton-Sherman shattered his own course record at home and won his third consecutive race of the season.
Live indoor music returns to the Catamount ArtPort tonight with The Last King and Crypitus.
The KCP Presents Performing Arts Series is back with an unprecedented 16-show season for 2021-22.
Northern Harmony, a collaboration of 10 singers presenting harmony from across the world, will appear tonight at the York Street Meeting House.
Barnet has a solid lead for new municipal office space at the old Town Hall.
NEK Broadband selected three partners last week that will help the communications union district (CUD) build its proposed fiber network and deliver high-speed internet across the Northeast Kingdom.
Sophie Bell, Evan Thornton-Sherman, James Cilwik, Sullivan Davis, Gavin Williams, Tucker Chapman, Brandon Demars, Mike Hampson, Clara Andre, Taylor Farnsworth, McKenna Brochu, Hannah Amadon, Josie Fortin, Star Poulin, Cam Berry, Quinn Murphy, Emma Newland, Dylan Colby, Josie DeAngelis, Maddie Roy, Cora Nadeau, Shiloh Reagey, Bode Belyea, Austin Giroux and Cooper Brueck were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Greater Barton Arts is hosting Art Weekend - a fall festival and show filled with music, food, en plein air painting, a silent auction, a new art show inside the group’s new headquarters.
Aslanova Luna Nunn and Ian Joseph Mayo were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy welcomed new faculty (Kevin Cattrell, Lorna Holcombe, Sean Lynch, Caroline Loder, Sydney Minnehan, and Carmen Ana Pont) and staff (Danielle Balch, Ryan Cushman, Sandra Mings-Lamar, Angela Drew, Julie Gist, Buffie Hegarty, Julia Kearney, Shane LaCroix, Laurie Lang, Ellen Meranze, Matt Peters and Katie Reed).
Groveton named its homecoming court: Atlas Leclair, King, Grade 12; Alexis Pinette, Queen, Grade 12; Mylee Kenison, Princess, Grade 7; and Brady Hickey, Prince, Grade 7.
Steven Fenoff, of St. Johnsbury, was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame.
The Cohos Trail Association received a major construction grant to maintain and improve the 170-ish mile trail system.
Hundreds of people and scores of vehicles turned out for the 2nd annual North Country Pride Ride.
The NorthWoods Stewardship Center is hosting the fifth Westmore Mountain Challenge today.
Lisbon’s Dylan Colby and White Mountains Regional’s Olivia Scalley were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Cam Berry (LI), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Quinn Murphy (SJA), Cam Tenney-Burt (W), Leah Krull (W), Sophie Bell (P), Cora Nadeau (NC) and Emma Newland (LI).
St. Johnsbury Academy football defended its home turf during the school’s inaugural Friday night lights matchup against CVWHO?
Anna Bisson, a resident at the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility, was presented with the Boston Post Cane Sept. 1, given to the town’s oldest resident. Family, staff and guests also helped Anna celebrate her 103rd birthday with a cake and flowers.
Green Mountain Power (GMP), the Danville Energy Committee, and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association are hosting an EV parade and EVenture in Danville today.
Downtown and river district projects are advancing in Littleton.
The Peacham Café reopened.
The Cabot Art Barn is planning a Fall Foliage Pop-up Art Sale, featuring local artists.
The Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1576 of Lyndonville will be holding an Open House and Fly-in event today at the Caledonia County Airport on Pudding Hill in Lyndonville.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
