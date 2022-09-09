After six years in receivership, Jay Peak is heading for a private sale.
Donald and Renee Muise are exploring the donation of a private island to Lancaster.
It’s Grandparents weekend at Kingdom Corn Maze.
Kayla Graves, Grady Hadlock, Joelvy Perez, Wyatt Lawton, Jadon Baker, Xavier Hill, Cody Trudeau, Duncan Lovegrove, Evie Burger, Mya Brown, Madison Nelson, Charlotte Ng, Cash Mosher, Will Eaton, Emerson Mitchell, AJ Esposito, Peter Searls, Silas Chapman, Riku Momozawa, Gerardo Fernandez, Sophia Shippee, Hannah Amadon, Molly Renaudette, Jordan Alley, Paige Currier, Sakoya Sweeney, Maya Auger, Quinn Murphy, Molly Smith, Chelsea Ott, Makenna Price, Ella McPhaul, Pearson Freligh, Coen Mullins, Clara Herandez, Sloane Morse, Lilah Hall, Vanessa Foster, Isabelle Godin, Watson Laffoon, Hayden Boivin, Josh Goyette, Cam Cook, Bode Belyea, Hayden Thorton, Brian Cavanaugh, Gavin Lewis, Abbie McCusker, Addison Hadlock, Lauryn Corrigan and Kaitlyn Illacqua were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
A monthlong, multigenerational poetry class, “Telling It On The Mountain,” will begin this month at Catamount Arts.
Catamount Arts, PoemTown St. Johnsbury and Whirligig Brewery have organized a Poetry Potluck series in downtown St. Johnsbury.
The Bryan McCarthy Orchestra is coming to NVU-Lyndon.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital welcomed Andre Bissonnette as the new Chief Financial Officer, replacing long-time CFO Bob Hersey.
The United Community Church cut the ribbon on its new kitchen and re-opened its community meal site after a long hiatus.
Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop will host a used book sale today (Saturday) with all proceeds benefitting NEK Habitat for Humanity.
Discover Littleton introduced a a promotional brochure with a walking tour map.
Former St. J Academy star and University of Maine freshman Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the America East male performer of the week.
Dog Mountain is planning its annual Fall Dog Party.
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum youth librarian and ACT volunteer Becky Hatfield will help lead the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s final Story Hour tomorrow.
The North Country Chambers will perform ‘Voila, Viola!’ in Franconia and Whitefield tomorrow.
Pianist Michael Arnowitt comes to Cabot this week for a performance at the Cabot United Church.
Lunenburg is hosting its final Open Mic Night of the summer tonight.
The First Inspires Lego League will begin this fall at Weeks Memorial Library.
Governor Phil Scott appointed Evan Hammond, Gary Moore, Michael Hogan, Jonathan Gardner, Michelle John, and Christine Payne to a variety of state boards and commissions.
Five generations of Nutbrowns gathered in Danville.
Presley Evelyn Sue Garfield, Keylah Lynn Goss, Jacob Tyler Benjamin and Elek Green Wilson were born.
NEKCA and Catamount Arts are putting on “Better Together” Benefit Concert featuring the Brit Pack with all proceeds supporting local people in need.
Lyndon Institute’s Molly and North Country’s Dakoda Clark were voted Athletes of the Week by our readers and local sports fans. Quinn Murphy, Adam Bell, Brian Cavanaugh, Grady Hadlock, Abbie McCusker, Evie Burger, Hailee Beane, Leah Clark were also nominated.
Attendance at the Lancaster Fair returned to its pre-pandemic level.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute begins an eight-week lecture series with presenter Robert Wyatt on The Gershwin Brothers.
Kerubo is playing tonight at the Catamount ArtPort as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Hundreds turned out for the 73rd Sheffield Field Day and Parade.
The Community Baptist Church of Whitefield will honor First Responders tomorrow.
The Orleans County Fair runs through tomorrow.
Three Rivers Recreation held a multi-sports party at the Welcome Center.
Catamount Arts has opened online registration for “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence,” being held Monday nights beginning Sept. 19.
A group of neighbors on Main St. in St. Johnsbury have a plan to purchase and renovate the former Maple Center Motel.
Waterford Elementary student Ella Jones heard back from President Biden.
Restauranteur Ivy Enderson purchased Topic of the Town Restaurant from Ashlea Miller.
The Franconia Select Board gave its blessing to a grassroots effort to upgrade the town skating rink.
A group of students at Daisy Bronson Middle School in Littleton is looking to fill the gap and make careers in the health care field through a joint program between Littleton Regional Healthcare and the Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Education Center.
Caleb Grant is the new executive director at Rural Community Transportation.
Meg Burmeister, executive director of the NEK Council on Aging, was re-elected to serve on the Board of Directors for USAging.
Melinda Martin was recently hired by the NEK Council on Aging as executive administrative assistant reporting to executive director, Meg Burmeister.
Suzanna Ploss was promoted to the position of Branch Supervisor at the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
Ann Young’s “In a Dangerous Time” and Chuck Trotsky’s “Slightly Irregular” are featured in the Rankin Gallery at Catamount Arts.
Colebrook won the 12th annual Fireman’s Muster competition at the Lancaster Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.