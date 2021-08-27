Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Caledonia County Fair is back.
Towns and schools are flush with cash and tackling major projects with federal COVID-19 relief money.
North Concord sixth-grader Erica Herrmann took second place in the nation in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s American History Essay Contest on the topic of the Boston Massacre. Rachel Herrmann, Erica’s sister, was selected as the Eighth Grade Vermont State winner.
Northern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers announced the 2021-2022 Vermont High School Writing Contest.
A group of area residents, business owners, and a Littleton- based church have stepped up to fill a growing need for local foster families.
Two major building projects were dedicated at the fairgrounds: the Marjorie and Wallace Deth Pavilion, a barn structure filled with antiques that tell the story of life in the Northeast Kingdom yesteryear, and a new dairy barn to house cattle during fairs and events. Both buildings were constructed by Goodwin Builders.
Veronica Morris was sworn in as the newest Bethlehem select board member.
Catamount Arts will host musical prodigies the Oshima Brothers as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain on Sunday.
Grouchy Like Riley, an Austin, Texas-based trio, will be the featured band at a free outdoor concert on Main Street in Littleton today (Saturday).
Art opportunities continue to abound. Catamount Arts is looking for Vermont- affiliated artists to animate St. Johnsbury’s “Honking Tunnel” with artwork designed to engage the community and animate downtown St. Jay. In another project, Old Stone House Museum is calling for teaching artists for “Open to Interpretation,” a public project to animate the Alexander Twilight Educational Trail.
Security at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital will return to 24/7 coverage with the hiring of a private force to replace the understaffed Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
Community Connections at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) will be offering Freedom From Smoking, a group course designed by the American Lung Association. The course, which is free for Vermonters, starts on Aug. 31 and runs until Oct. 12.
The Joe’s Pond Association celebrated its 100th anniversary during the organization’s annual fundraiser.
State Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, was appointed chairman of the newly formed Democratic House Cannabis Caucus, which is looking to develop bipartisan legislation for legalized and regulated marijuana in New Hampshire to help boost economic development and state revenues.
Billy Hamilton won the Joe’s Pond Association’s sunfish racing Caledonian Cup. Jay Chatot took second and Jules Chatot third. Lee and Ginger Erdmann won the doubles division.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster spent three days touring the North Country, meeting with local leaders and highlighting federal funds headed to New Hampshire projects.
Bill Humphrey is retiring as general manager of the Lyndonville Electric Department.
Organizers for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s are eager to return the annual fundraiser to its pre-pandemic prominence, and they’re looking for people to support the effort while acknowledging current fundraising superstars. This year’s local walk is set for Sunday, Sept. 26.
Nikki Samuels, a resident of East Burke, recently released her debut children’s book, Nature Parade.
Peacham Library is planning a night of musical artistry and harmony at a benefit concert with Bob & Sarah Amos.
Cabot residents and Americana-roots and folk duo, Dana and Susan Robinson will be playing this week in the lone “Concert On The Common” this summer in Cabot.
After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival will return to the East Burke Village.
The Franconia Inn held a a mixed doubles tennis fundraiser for the Bancroft House Shelter for women.
Barnet Elementary School Principal Luisa Millington was accepted into the Snelling Center’s Vermont School Leadership Project, Class of 2022.
Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. welcomed Shawn Burroughs, CIO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to its board of directors.
NEK Laundry opened in Newport.
Amy Bedor and Connie Sleath purchased Parkway Realty from Maurice Chaloux and Patty Emery.
Tim Connolly was promoted by the Bank of New Hampshire to Assistant Vice President - Whitefield Office Manager.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
