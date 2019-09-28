Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Burke Fall Foliage Festival is this weekend. The event is one of the Vermont Chamber’s “Top 10” fall events.
Thanks to the Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic and SAD SAC, a group of healthy kittens will now get new homes. After we ran the story of Millie and her kittens, the following people donated to SAD SAC: Frank Janus, East Ryegate; Deborah Williams of Waterford; Fredrick White Jr. and Darlene White, Woodsville, N.H.; Diane Hill, St. Johnsbury; Brian Christman, St. Johnsbury; Richard and Josette Lyders, Peacham; Janet Berrier, Groton; Robert and Arlene Gondar, West Burke; Lanny Paris, Lyndon Center; and Colleen Herrity of St. Johnsbury, who made a donation on behalf of her great niece, Zadie Taylor, as a birthday present to Zadie.
Littleton got a $250K grant toward its River District redevelopment project.
Thousands of volunteers are fanning out across the four-state Connecticut River watershed to pick up tons of trash and debris from rivers and shorelines as part of Connecticut River Conservancy’s (CRC) 23rd annual Source to Sea Cleanup. Local groups staged from East Burke yesterday and will be working in Lyndonville today.
Rural Community Transportation, Inc. (RCT) announced the creation of a pilot program to provide transportation services to residents of the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County suffering from a substance use disorder.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will come to St. Johnsbury this week to help celebrate the recent arrival of MITI Manufacturing. The company moved to town in March to manufacture portable decontamination showers and parking enforcement equipment.
Macy Molleur (HU), Ireland Abdo (NCU), Alejandro De Cardenas (LI), Sage Smith (CA), Lauryn Alley (BMU), Kolby Nelson (BMU), Lauren Joy (BMU), Haley Ott (LI), Olivia Matteis (LI), Jasmin Baillargeon (LI), Cooper Brueck (NCU), Conner Maccini (WHS), Cam Burt (WHS), Hannah Amyot (NCU), Clarissa Demers (NCU), Ian Steele (DHS), Alejandro de Cardenas (LI), Lucas Patoine (LI), Olvia Sarkis (WHS), Leah Krull (WHS), Josh Cole (LR), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Jaycee Murray (WMR), Alyssa Fryman (WMR), Grace Giroux (NCU), Tia Martinez (LR), Hannah Roberts (SJA), Alexis Duranleau (SJA), Jackson King (LR), Brock Young (LR), Avi Challinor (WMR), Jasmine Esposito (DHS), Kevin Schanlaber (WMR), Jasmine Brown (LHS), Mike Hampson (LHS), Noah Boyer (Pro), Shawn Fearino (NCU), Trey Alercio (SJA), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), David Hutchison (SJA), Nick Guckin (SJA), Danyelle Pion (LR), Robin Nelson (LR), Alexis Duranleau (SJA), Hannah Angell (SJA), and James Cilwik (NCU) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Vermont Philharmonic will once again perform its annual Opera Gala at Fuller Hall.
The re-energized, revitalized American Legion Post 21 held an open house in Newport City.
Local students participated in a Global Day of Student Prayer.
This weekend Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association will hold its annual Skate Swap at Fenton Chester Arena.
The Littleton Lions are hosting their 38th Annual Antique and Classic Car show at Varney-Smith Field in Littleton this weekend.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and White Mountains Regional’s Avi Challinor were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
Northern Counties Health Care welcomed Victoria Foster as a new Community Resource Coordinator for the Hardwick area.
Littleton Regional Healthcare announced a neonatal telemedicine program with Dartmouth Hitchcock.
The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Auxiliary granted NVRH departments their Wish List requests at the Auxiliary’s latest bi-monthly meeting. In total, the NVRH Auxiliary will support hospital departments with $22,859 in funding.
A critical bypass to Main Street in Derby Center is open again – thanks to careful work by the town’s road crew.
Representatives from the Caledonia Trail Collaborative (CTC), Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), the Town of St. Johnsbury, the owners of Real Life Adventures, LLC and several community members attended a ribbon cutting and walking tour of a new, human-powered recreational trail at NVRH.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon named Kevin Valentine as the new head softball coach.
Thaddeus Whithed, Molly McLean, Pamela Allard and Keri Riley-Pickford were all awarded by NFI North for their exceptional workplace contributions.
Katharine Lafferty and David Kopczynski announced their engagement.
Lincoln Nathanael Hale, Carlos Manuel Perez IV, and Declan Scott Jarry were born.
Debra Drew announced her retirement as the St. Johnsbury School District business manager.
Littleton’s new Emergency Medical Services crew inked contracts to provide ambulance service to Sugar Hill and Easton.
A large crowd turned out for a performance by the Dawg Trio featuring David Grisman at Ammonoosuc River Park in Littleton, N.H., on Saturday. The concert highlighted the 50th Annual Littleton Arts & Culture Festival.
Over 200 riders participated in a glorious bike race for the second annual Peacham Fall Fondo.
After 126 years, the historic St. Matthew’s Chapel in Sugar Hill is getting a new foundation.
Steve Wakefield, of the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks, donated a sword from the Civil War to the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center during the popular, annual Festival of Traditional Crafts.
Derby Elementary School parent Jason Griffith donated $12,820 to the school to help defray the cost of hot lunch for kids who need it.
NVRH and NEKCA hosted a free community family dinner.
Sports opportunities are growing for small schools that recently joined the Kingdom East school district.
Craftsbury Academy’s David Moody and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Samuel Crankshaw were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Barnet School’s Penny Stevenson was named University of Vermont 2019 Teacher of the Year.
H.O.P.E. and the Tender Corporation donated 100 backpacks to Lyndon Institute to distribute to students who need them.
Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed Benjamin Tipton, MPA-C to Littleton Urgent Care.
Columbia Forest Products honored Shelley Sargent, Darlene Crowe and Laurette Riendeau for their retirement from the company.
The NEK Council on Aging welcomed Laura Tanner as new Fiscal/Benefits Coordinator.
Brian Pariseau opened Ducret’s Sporting Goods in Colebrook.
Ryan Fisher and Shannon Shepard opened a Vulgar Display of Poutine in Island Pond.
Cantina di Gerardo founders Gerardo and Devorahe Grieco sold the business to their daughter, Giuliana Grieco and her husband Joshua Colpitts.
The Center for an Agricultural Economy’s (CAE) Atkins Field pavilion Grand Opening is today in Hardwick.
Green Mountain United Way welcomed Michelle Clark to the Working Bridges program staff a local resource coordinator.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.