Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Longtime Colonel Town Recreation Department Directors Denise and Eddie Wood are passing the baton to their successors, Eli and Megan Vincent.
Ferne Loomis was recently presented a community service award from a local bank.
Peacham hosted another successful PAMFest (Peacham Acoustic Music).
The Old Stone House is hosting the popular Stars Party Event this week.
Brett Stanciu, of Hardwick, was awarded a Vermont Arts Council Grant.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute released its fall 2019 lecture series.
St. Johnsbury Academy Assistant Wrestling Coach Brian Roderick was named National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) High School Boys Assistant Coach of the Year for the state of Vermont.
The Caledonia County Fair is cranking on all cylinders.
The White Mountains Regional School District System of Care office hosted a back-to-school backpack giveaway at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield.
Lyndon Institute will bring classic cars and souped up local vehicles to their campus for the first-ever 2019 Cruise Into Fall auto cruise-in.
To observe the 50th anniversary of the installation of the sculpture “Etruscan Stripes” at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the school is hosting an exhibit about the piece and other art by Hank Jensen.
La Misa Negra’s world-famous Latin Dance hall music is next up at the Levitt AMP free music concert series at Dog Mountain, brought to the community by Catamount Arts.
Prouty Beach recently upgraded its disc golf course.
Lyndon Institute athletes return to competition in Vermont’s Division II.
Lyndon Institute announced Wednesday the rollout of an Athletic Hall of Fame. The school plans its first Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony in 2020.
Ben Warstler will be Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s strength and conditioning coach.
Craftsbury Nordic skiing pioneer John Brodhead was inducted into the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.
Diane Mansfield, of North Troy, was given the “Caregiver Excellence Award” by Northeast Kingdom Homecare.
Littleton Selectmen signed a memorandum of agreement with Littleton Fire Rescue’s union, formally clearing the way for Littleton’s firefighters and emergency medical technicians to staff the new fire department- based Emergency Medical Services that launched on Aug. 2.
After building it up, Bob Chapman offered the Wausau Mill for sale.
The Lyndon State College Foundation presented NVU-Lyndon with a check for $20,000 at a Summer Garden Party held at the home of Steve and Marty Feltus. The money raised goes for scholarships for NEK students attending the school.
Michelle Rapisarda of Lyndonville, Vt., and Joshua Couturier of Dalton, N.H., announced their engagement.
Iris Olivia Langmaid, Wilder Michael Pouliot, Adalynn Rose Limlaw, Kenna Elyse Kendrick, Aubree Elaine Edson, and Alexander James Charland were born.
The Miller’s Run Bridge reopened in Lyndon.
A solar project planned for a site on Route 2 has been given a Certificate of Public Good from the Vermont Public Utility Commission.
The Town of St. Johnsbury Economic Development Office in conjunction with the St. Johnsbury Housing Committee will offer a free seminar on the business and managerial aspects of being a residential landlord.
Local 4-H participants, ages 11 to 18, showed 125 dairy animals at the State 4-H Dairy Show held at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville. Top local finishers included Courteney Simpson, Colby Simpson, Abagail Carson, Abagail Hurd, Cody Trudeau, and Ryanne Nadeau. Olyvia Fortin, Derby, was given the first annual Carol Cuthbertson Sportsmanship Award by Carol’s husband Maurice “Butch” Cuthbertson of Waterford.
The federal Northern Border Regional Commission awarded $250,000 to NVDA for a multi-pronged effort to grow the outdoor recreation economy in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.
After winning the Division III State Championship last season, the St. Johnsbury Academy Field Hockey Team is moving up to Division II.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is back in the North Country as part of its participation in the 30-year Wildlife Services’National Rabies Management Program to eradicate rabies in the East.
The 13th Annual Darlings Car Show was held in South Ryegate to raise money for the benefit of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
Littleton’s Anthony Pifari won the annual Tender 5K Charity Run/Walk. Over 200 runners participated. Victoria Eames, 47, was the tops among the 121 women’s finishers.
Dana John is taking the reins of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s volleyball program.
Katelyn Brown, a 2019 graduate of Danville School, was presented with a St. Johnsbury Rotary Club Community Service Award.
Border communities in Northeastern Vermont and Northwest New Hampshire are considering an interstate school district.
The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands held a big birthday bash for Smokey the Bear’s 75th in Franconia Notch.
Newport Rotary President Bob Currier passed the gavel to new president, Kelly Deslauriers as part of the annual Rotary Changeover event.
Tony Ilacqua, of Littleton, N.H., was promoted to vice president, Banking Office Manager at Bank Of New Hampshire.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
