Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
A number of local businesses are offering great deals and thoughtful services to help you honor all of our moms.
Littleton planners are closing on the latest version of its Capital Improvement Plan.
Miss Jacque will celebrate her 30th Anniversary of bringing the love and art of dance to hundreds of local students and their families through Dance Express.
Jay Craven will screen his latest film “Jack London’s Martin Eden” in a special showing tonight (Saturday) at Catamount Arts.
Ramsey Pualwan, tinsmith, is May’s Artist of the Month at the MAC Center for the Arts.
The Colonial Theatre reopens at full capacity today for its 107th season.
Littleton’s own community chamber choir, White Mountains Camerata, will soon offer “A Salute to Broadway.”
The work of digital artist, Ben Luce is on display in Newport.
William Forchion will perform next weekend at the ArtPort as part of Catamount’s Facing the Sunrise Performing Arts Series.
Dr. Nurse Soph Hall won both state and national awards for her extraordinary leadership at Kingdom East.
Fairbanks Museum held a groundbreaking for its much-anticipated, 6,000 square-foot, 3-story Science Annex.
St. Johnsbury Academy students hosted a Hispanic Festival on campus to celebrate culture and community.
NVRH honored its frontline heroes as part of National Nurses Week.
Ashleigh Simpson, Brydie Barton, Natalie Tenney, Kyra Nelson, Allie Pillsbury, Rileigh Fortin, Mya Brown, Aasha Gould, James Montgomery, Trevor Lussier, Wyatt Mason, Austin Wheeler, Carsen McQuade, Cooper Calkins, Danny Burnell, Danny Huerter, Wyllough Austin, Ella Switzer, Emily Kostruba, Sophia Shippee, Maren Nitsche, Ellie Rice, Clara Andre, Karson Clark, Evan Dennis, John Dennis, Mike Hogan, Cam Davidson, Jack Boudreault, Ian St. Cyr, Brody LaBounty, Tyler Rivard, Tyson Davison, Andrew Menard, Evie Burger, Leah Krull, Anna McIntyre, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Delaney Rankin, Dory Roy, Jessica Riley, Felicity Sulham, Jayden Green, Jacob Putnam, Jude Coe, Ian McNeil, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Rylie Cadieux, Ava Marshia, Dylan Miller, David Piers, Dillon Brigham, Logan Goodwin, Juan Hernandez, Dan des Grseilliers, Jadon Baker, Jas Zendik, Kadienne Whitcomb, Isabelle Priest, Jaydin Royer, Jenna Laramie, Cece Marquis, Chloe Verdon, Keating Maurer, Sabine Brueck, Wilder Thomas, Sam Begin, Luke Dudas, Will Fowler, Tim Tremblay, Meles Gouge, Joe Schlesinger, Andy McReynolds, Kyara Rutledge, Brooke Choiniere, Lilian Kittredge, Emma Newland and Colleen Flinn were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Local artists Debbie Aldrich and Jane Balshaw are on display at WREN.
The Fireside Fiddlers, and the country/gospel quartet, Comfort Country, will perform at the Great North Woods Center next weekend.
Sebastian Junger will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Veterans Summit at NVU-Lyndon.
Six wooden crates full of donated supplies left St. Johnsbury this week bound for Ukraine, concluding a local effort by West Burke volunteer firefighter Taylor Peyton to support the war-torn country. “Slava Ukraini!”
Madison Flanagan and Cecilia Sweeney were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, for the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 2022.
After 38 years of inspiring leadership, Jim and Mary O’Reilly sold the Wildflower Inn and Juniper’s Restaurant to Heaven’s Bench Realty Corp. and managing partner Foster Goodrich.
Milo James Walter Woodward was born.
Tango the horse, who was stolen earlier this week, was found and returned home.
The St. Johnsbury Players will present “Mom Monologues,” the group’s first fully-staged production since 2019, this weekend just in time for Mothers’ Day.
Lyndon Institute standout Kadienne Whitcomb committed to the Northern Vermont University- Lyndon women’s basketball program.
Kingdom Gymnastics standout Bryanna Palmer advanced to the USA Gymnastics Eastern Championships this weekend in Rochester, N.Y.
The greater Littleton community raised $13K to support First Friday Arts events after voters turned down a special appropriation of a lesser amount.
Lyndon Institute’s Isabelle Priest and Littleton’s Juan Hernandez were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Zoe Crocker, Mary Fowler, Sabine Brueck, Karlie Blood, Trevor Lussier, Sam Begin, David Piers and Meles Gouge were also nominated.
The NVU-Lyndon softball team earned its first North Atlantic Conference playoff berth since 2014.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah Angell won the DAR Good Citizen prize.
At the suggestion of student Tyler Simpson, North Country Union Junior High School students raised $1,800 for Ukrainian refugees.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club recently announced a new partnership between the club and the Northeast Kingdom Human Services to provide an additional service award opportunity for local graduating seniors.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Saint John de Crevecoeur chapter will stage a community-driven volunteer project to restore a local cemetery in the town of Concord.
Thousands of riders took part in the return of Rasputitsa, a grueling mountain bike event that runs on back roads throughout the area.
Local advocates are hosting a variety of events throughout the region for Bike Month.
Local contractor Kregg MacPherson went way above and beyond the call of volunteer duty by delivering an accessible bathroom to a child in need through the Make-A-Wish program.
Kerry L. MacNayr was promoted to branch manager at the Union Bank’s Littleton, N.H. office.
Dr. Steven Perlin, a radiologist with North Country Hospital for the last 16 years, has been appointed as the permanent chief medical officer.
Local nurses Michelle Hollis and Michele Fagnant were honored by the Bi-State Primary Care Association.
Business partners Colin Fucci, David Schmais and James Gregory recently opened Appalachian Benefits Group.
The Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick won a $71,823 grant to support the outfit of their 3,000-square-foot space at the Yellow Barn project.
Danville softball coach Paul Remick earned career win No. 400.
The Fairbanks Night Owl Club welcomed Dr. Kristine Larsen, Professor of Astronomy at Central Connecticut State University.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
