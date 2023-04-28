Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
Gov. Phil Scott has announced a $1.2 million dollar grant to the town of St. Johnsbury for the Main Street Armory project.
The Vermont House Government Operations Committee unanimously supported a proposed town-village merger for Lyndon.
Jay Peak Resort will soon complete a ground-breaking efficiency project that will benefit the resort, regional grid, utilities, and the environment.
The Rasputitsa returns today (Saturday).
Sabine Brueck, Andrew Bugbee, Molly Smith, Mackenzie Griswold, Luis Guzman, Agustin Gil Tricio, Jorge Trade, Fernando Gutierrez, Nick Wright, Andrew Burillo, Riku Momozawa, Sofia Limoges, Lyle Rooney, Kaden Jones, Ricky Fennimore, Kris Fennimore, Evan Dennis, Ross Kelly, Noah Covell, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Jaylin Bennett, Kolton Dowse, Liam Shaw, Ricky Fennimore, Brody Kingsbury, Cameron Roy, Austin Wheeler, Tyler Rivard, Cam Berry, Jaden Baker, Lyle Rooney, Arianna Sanchez, Molly Smith, Rylie Taylor, Kyra Nelson, Sofia Limoges, Ivy Pavick, Irene Martinon, Valeria Garza, Uma Chirkova, Luke Bostic, Adler Lahar, Willow Clements, Aero Brunell, Faith Lawton, Logan Wheeler, Ethan Lussier, and Emma Simpson were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The Colebrook and Littleton baseball teams competed in a game at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
LI’s Austin Wheeler and SJA’s Maren Nitsche were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Dusty Loura Bumps, Luke Bostic, Ross Kelly, Ryan Walker, Kyra Nelson, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Eliza Wagstaff, and Kaia Anderson were also nominated.
Adults and high school students in William York Hyde’s “Better Acting and Rock Hard Confidence” class will present “The Rock Hard Confidence Vaudeville Revue” on Monday in the Catamount Arts Cabaret Room.
AWomen’s Creative Mini-Retreat is scheduled for May 6 at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndonville.
A photography exhibit, “The Secret Life of Water” by St. Johnsbury Academy senior Ella Switser, is on display through May 22 at the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at NVRH.
A long-awaited sound system upgrade has been completed at the Athenaeum, greatly improving the experience for visitors with hearing challenges.
Catamount Arts will present the Metropolitan Opera’s live transmission of Terence Blanchard’s jazz-inflected opera “Champion,” based on the dramatic true story of boxer Emile Griffith, today and May 6.
Bill Demello, Walter Noyes, Rick Samson, and Brian Thompson were awarded quilts of valor from Sew Far North Quilts of Valor Group 79722 during a ceremony at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board unanimously approved a five-year redevelopment plan for the downtown district.
Zach Umperovitch – the co-host of Discovery Channel’s Contraption Masters, 3-time Guinness World Record holder, and Rube Goldberg expert – was at the Fairbanks Museum constructing a one-of-a-kind, museum-inspired, chain-reaction contraption.
Recycled Percussion announced that Lancaster was among eight finalists for five exclusive prizes.
Declaring “mission accomplished,” the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission was dissolved.
Lyndon Institute announced Ray Allard, Ralph Devereaux, Paul Sears, Milt Norway, Duane Johnson, Ernie Gaskin, Susan Simpson, and Meg McCormack will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The football team, ‘33; cross country running teams ‘74-‘76; and softball teams ‘05-‘08 will also be honored.
NVU-Lyndon tennis players Jeffrey Blais (Newport) and David Gratton (Newport) were named as All-Conference singles players, while the team of Quinlan Peer and Garrick Webster was an All-Conference doubles selection. Blais was also named to the NAC Men’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team.
Burke Mountain Academy announced the establishment of the Moriah Wilson ‘14 Legacy Fund, honoring the memory of esteemed BMA alumna Moriah Wilson ‘14. The Fund has been endowed with $100,000 from the Wilson Family and the Moriah Wilson Foundation to provide financial assistance for training and racing to BMA athletes.
Davis Legal Solutions is the new public defender in Caledonia County.
Jasper Moon Randall, Kylian Cook and Poppy Scout Bertolini, Xalia Zandria Heywood, Imaani Tomei Cummings, and Isabella Aleia McNail were born.
Steelhead spawning season is underway.
Chelsea Ott and Gemma Stowell were respectively announced as Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Lyndon Institute Class of 2023.
Enduro-philanthropist Jesse Holden announced the Black Fly Run Ride, to benefit Umbrella.
A memorial scholarship fund is being created to honor John Harrigan, who impacted generations of residents and made his mark as a North Country newspaper publisher, journalist, and avid outdoorsman.
Over a dozen state officials visited Caledonia County to promote myriad programs still available to communities, businesses and individuals primarily funded through the federal ARPA pandemic recovery awards.
Vermont State College interim President Michael Smith announced that Reduction In Force notices sent to librarians at Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University will be rescinded. Athletic programs will also be spared.
NVRH CEO Shawn Tester and Dick McCarthy were announced as the commencement and baccalaureate speakers at Lyndon Institute.
Dog Mountain, the Tullar Group, and Commercial Kitchen won state grants.
The Kingdom Storm AAU basketball team, compiled of players from North Country, Lyndon Institute and Profile won the Spartan Shootout tournament.
The NVU-Lyndon men’s tennis team competed for the North Atlantic Conference championship.
St. Johnsbury Academy recently hosted its annual Northeast Kingdom Model United Nations Conference.
Lyndon Institute hosted the SkillsUSA welding competition.
The Kingdom Maple Festival drew huge crowds to downtown St. Johnsbury.
VITL launched Vermont’s first two-way immunization data sharing connection between the Vermont Department of Health and NVRH.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth legislative breakfast of the session.
Littleton Public Library earned an Empower Coos Youth grant to fund the creation of a teen space within the library.
Patricia Briggs announced a campaign to restore the Riverside Cemetary in South Lunenburg.
Mark Turner, the owner of Mark Turner Automotive made a perfect guess to win the Joe’s Pond Ice Out.
Christ United Methodist Church has received an $8,000 grant to help with the needs of the Lancaster Community Cupboard.
Whirligig Brewing is hosting Salvation Farms tomorrow for a public discussion on local food systems.
Bethlehem will put $50,000 in federal stimulus money toward the purchase of a new fire engine.
Barrett Insurance Agency made a $10,000 donation to Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network.
Free training is available for a career as a fiber optic internet network maintenance technician, splicer, or installer.
North Country Hospital received a Bronze Milestone Recognition for its long-term commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes and safety.
Nicole Leclercq is the new community health worker at Coos County Family Health Services.
Gabryel Gianoni joined the Memphremagog Watershd Association as watershed project coordinator.
The Littleton Food Co-op Partner of the month for April is Response, a non-profit, community-based organization designed to provide services to individuals impacted by sexual and domestic violence.
Ballet Vermont is performing this week at the Highland Center for the Arts.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and allowing us to share their great news.
