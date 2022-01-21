Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Kevin Oddy, Dan Kimbell and Deane Rankin are wrapping up their public service in St. Johnsbury and Tracy Zschau, Steven Isham and Peter VanStraten are stepping up in bids to replace them. Brendan Hughes and Ilene Dickinson are offering to continue to their service.
Littleton native and famous artist Rick Hunt shared reflections on his illustrious career.
Northern Counties Health Care is offering COVID testing at Caplan’s Army Store.
The Grafton County Commission approved an investigator and assistant attorney to help the County attorney’s office with a backlog of cases.
Laci Potter, Kaden Cloutier, Jordan Alley, Kyra Nelson, Kaylee Manzella, Aiden Hale, Nick Matteis, Alex Giroux, Logan Miller, Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Evan Dennis, Ethan Gilding, Josh Robie, Alex Leslie, Jackson Clough, Cayden Wakeham, Kayden Hoskins, Mike Hampson, Dre Akins, Kaiden Dowse, Dylan Colby, Ariana Lord, Dillon Brigham, Cooper Brueck, Cayde Micknak, Mitchell Provoncha, Caiyu Demaggio, Sophie Bell, Lauren McKee, Cora Nadeau, Sabine Brueck, Allie Beliveau, Aiden Whiting, Ben Wheelock, Andrew Joncus, Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, Evan Thornton-Sherman, Brooke White, James Cilwik, Leah Krull, Sara Brown and Lizzy Jones were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night goes online this month with a virtual concert featuring Beg, Steal, or Borrow and the Kowal Family Band. Catamount Bluegrass Night will return to Catamount ArtPort on March 26 with the Bob & Sarah Amos Band and the Matt Flinner Trio.
The “exquisitely talented” Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo will appear on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. at South Church Hall in St. Johnsbury.
Dianne Taylor Moore’s work is on display in the Back Room Gallery in St. Johnsbury.
Students in the Kingdom East District aced superintendent Jen Botzojorns’s COVID test math challenge.
Five members of local law completed the “One Chip Challenge” last week and raised $1,800 for the Tyler Blain Homeless Shelter, a 10-bed shelter in Lancaster.
Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash was named 2021 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. It was the second time Beniash won the honor.
Local animal shelters benefitted from the Betty White fundraising challenge.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont announced a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant of $100,000 to the town of Lyndon to support structural repairs to the Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndon.
Sweethearts & Heroes will bring its BRAVES Buddies and Circle anti-bullying programs to Jay-Westfield Elementary School for five consecutive Mondays, starting Monday, Jan. 24.
Teagan Mae Simmons was born.
NEK natives Alexandra Lawson, Nina Seemann, Jack Young and Callie Young all excelled at the 2022 L.L.Bean U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships.
The Barnet select board chose Black River Design to assess the cost and feasibility of repurposing their old town office building into the new municipal offices.
H.O.P.E. held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Coat Giveaway.
Catamount Arts will present a virtual tour of the Fried, Rankin, and Lobby Galleries with an announcement of awards for the sixth annual Arts Connect at Catamount Members Juried Show. This virtual gallery tour will take place on Catamount’s Facebook page on Friday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. Winning artists will be announced during the online program.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and Danville’s Allie Beliveau were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Kayden Hoskins, Dylan Willey, Caiyu Demaggio, James Cilwik, Marissa Kenison, Lizzy Jones, Cora Nadeau and Sara Brown.
The LOC is partnering with Jesse Holden of NEK Endurance for a 6 Hour Uphill Bonanza Part Deux to raise money for the hill on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Cannon Mountain will honor members of the nation’s military tomorrow (Sunday) with Military Appreciation Day.
Longtime State Senator Joe Benning is running for lieutenant governor.
Community leaders completed an 8-month racial literacy training program taught by Sha’an Mouliert.
Northern Counties awarded nearly $10,000 to local health initiatives through the RiseVT Amplify Grants program.
Alexandra Bannach, M.D. of North Country Pediatrics in Newport, was chosen for the Vermont Medical Society Education & Research Foundation’s Physician Executive Leadership Institute.
The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging hired Sabina Dagmar Hansen, MS, RD, CDCES, as a registered dietitian.
Erin Pasquerillo, Arlene Hite and Alison Bruce were promoted at the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
