Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Colebrook native Sara Placy is heading to the Dock Dog world championships in Iowa.
Oral historian and publisher Scott Wheeler of Derby returns to his favorite time in the history of the Northeast Kingdom in his sixth book, Booze in the Kingdom: Voices from Prohibition.
Nine different organizations were awarded grants through the first-ever Kingdom Trail Association (KTA) Mini Grant program.
The Littleton Crusaders were awarded the Division IV boys golf team title, without firing a single shot.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia has received the gift of a beautiful Vose & Sons of Boston baby grand piano from Greg and Rita Cloutier and Dave Fuller of the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster.
Revision Ballistics was awarded a workforce development grant totaling $160,967 from the Vermont Training Program (VTP).
The Littleton School Board hired Corinne Cascadden as interim superintendent.
Area towns are joining to study fire department and emergency rescue regionalization.
Northeast Kingdom resident Jennifer Quirion Davis was inducted into the NVU-Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame.
North Country’s Austin Giroux and Lake Region’s Tia Martinez were named Hoagie’s Athletes of the Week by our sports staff.
Austin Giroux (NCU), Alexis Duranleau (SJA), Olivia Matteis (LI), Tamilore Ikomi (SJA), Konrad Tillman (SJA), Nico Froeling (LI), Duncan D’Olimpio (LI), Sage Gosselin (LI), Carrie Meunier (LHS), Cassidy Cochran (HU), Parker Paradice (LHS), Mike Hampson (LHS), Merrick Hemond (SJA), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Alexis Lefaivre (NCU), Sophie Haugwitz (NCU), Sarah Britton (WHS), Conner Maccini (WHS), Hunter Palmieri (SJA), David Hutchison (SJA), Trey Alercio (SJA), James Cilwik (NCU), Jacob Inkel (LRU), Makenzie Parenteau (NCU), Tristin Colburn (NCU), Reed Kehler (HU), Isaiah Baker (HU), Jasmine Esposito (DHS), Jasmine Brown (LHS), Mackenzie Scherer (CA), Samantha Howe (CA), and Todd Krol-Corliss (LHS) were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Kingdom All Star Liza Morse will play with Pink Martini at Fuller Hall on Monday.
Dr. Erica L. Griffin, of Littleton Eye Care Center, was awarded by the New Hampshire Optometric Association (NHOA) as the 2019 Young Optometrist of the Year.
Dr. Joe Hebert, recently retired from Corner Medical, was given the “Service to Medicine and Community Award” from the UVM Medical School for his years of patient care and his involvement in his community.
NVRH was given prestigious international recognition as a Re-Designated Baby-Friendly birth facility.
Rising Judge Lisa Warren appointed Deputy State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski to serve as interim Caledonia County State’s Attorney.
Local retailer Josh Dumont is going to open a new grocery store in Whitefield where Mac’s Market is closing.
Construction could begin in spring on a 196-unit senior assisted living complex in Newport City.
Coleton Laura-Bumps and Alyssa Cote got married.
Local sports legend Dudley Bell is retiring from the NEK Senior Tennis Club that he founded 20 years ago.
Burke Mountain Bike Park hosted a killer Whip competition on the final day of the season.
Local business owners and dignitaries celebrated the vast economic impact of NCIC during the non-profit’s 44th annual meeting.
Mount Pleasant Street Cemetery hosted the second annual Crypt Kicker, a lively 5K scenic road race.
The Methodist Society in Albany marked three centuries of Ministry.
Beatrix Shackleton, 12, a seventh-grade student at The Riverside School, won first place in the local Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annual historical essay competition.
Weidmann celebrated 50 years in the Northeast Kingdom.
Six St. Johnsbury School middle school students cut the ribbon on a St. Johnsbury solar farm.
The Peacham School completed a solar array expected to make the school carbon neutral.
Nearly $400,000 in federal dollars have been awarded to the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation (NEKDC) to invest in power infrastructure at the former Gilman Paper Mill site.
Corner Medical welcomed Dr. Kristal Imperio, Ph.D., APRN.
Saral Davis, DPT, is the new Director of Rehabilitation Services The Morrison Communities in the Dana Rehabilitation Wing.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
