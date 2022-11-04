Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
In an act of extraordinary heroism, former Lunenburg Fire Chief Phil Harris drove himself to the fire station with serious burns and returned with a tanker to fight a fire in his home which had exploded.
The St. Johnsbury Academy boys cross country running team won its second straight Vermont State Championship.
A selection committee has recommended a 9-foot-tall metal eagle sculpture with a 25-foot wingspan to be located at the pedestrian entrance to Sanborn Covered Bridge Park in Lyndon.
Police made a major bust in a chronic rash of catalytic converter thefts.
Volunteer fire departments in Bethlehem, Dalton and Lyme were among three in 46 communities across the state to receive grants from the N.H. Farm Protection Bureau.
Woodsville boys soccer will play in the N.H. DIV State Championship.
Catamount Arts is hosting the 38th Annual Auction for the Arts Gala on Nov. 19 at the ArtPort.
Pacific Group Resorts completed its purchase of Jay Peak Resort.
It’s open house season at Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Judges Thomas Devine, Robert Gerety, Scot Kline and Robert Mello announced their retirement from the Vermont Judiciary.
Lyndon field hockey, Woodsville girls soccer, Lake Region girls soccer, Littleton boys soccer and Woodsville boys soccer all made the semifinal round of their state high school playoffs.
The Vermont Historical Society presented the Danville Historical Society an Award For Excellence for its book West Danville Vermont, Then and Now, 1781-2021, a comprehensive history of the area surrounding West Danville and Joe’s Pond.
The Tannahill Weavers will play at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster this week.
The Colonial Theatre wraps up its season with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness this weekend.
The Mali Obomsawin 6tet performed at The Loading Dock.
The Connecticut River Artisans Group is currently holding its annual “Starving Artists Silent Auction.”
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company is performing next Sunday at Lyndon Institute.
The NEK Classical Series presents the Ariel Quartet at the South Church Hall tomorrow (Sunday).
Community members thanked Briggs and Wendy Clark for two decades of service as the live-in caretaker host and hostess at the Littleton Community Center.
Ivy Rose Rock was born.
Cabot School got a clean bill of health following airborne testing for PCBs.
The Holiday Bazaar season kicks off the weekend.
Composer pianist David Feurzeig will stop at the Newark Street School on his “Play Every Town” tour of 252 free concerts across Vermont to combat climate change through community and music.
The Lison Lions today are sponsoring the 25th Annual Senior Holiday Dinner.
The Poetry Society of Vermont announced a planned program at the Athenaeum.
Thousands of kids flocked to Main Street in St. Johnsbury for the return of Halloween festivities.
Sandy Lazarus, the Davis family, All About Flowers, the McGarvin family, Catch Catamount and Holligan’s Haven Academy were all winners in the ‘Discover St. Johnsbury’s Third Annual Halloween Scarecrow Competition.’
The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon community paid tribute to alumnus and athletic Hall of Famer Mark O’Brien who passed in 2020.
10-Year-Old Oliver Collins bagged a bull moose.
Arrow Decker, Shayna Isabelle, Charlie Schurman, Cooper Hodgeman, Jaden Gallup, Austin Beaumont, Sofia Salcedo, and Co-Advisor Ben Wells were inducted as North Country Career Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter officers.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Make it Better Club partnered with NEKCA to provide local families in need with birthday parties in a bag for their children.
An endowment to honor the memory of the late Danville resident and Lyndon State College student Ian Muller earned support from the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee.
The annual Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns took place on the Ammonoosuc River in downtown Littleton.
Lunenburg School is inviting area veterans to breakfast on Veterans Day this week.
The Orleans County Restorative Justice Center is offering a combined learning and supportive group, two Saturdays a month starting Nov. 5 for families of incarcerated members.
Brianna Youngman, Courtney Taylor, Sakoya Sweeney, Alayna Azur, Nathaniel Chumbes, Joelvy Perez, Logan Poulton, Delaney Raymond, Pierson Freligh and Grady Hadlock were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
St. Johnsbury School 7th graders visited local police and firefighters to deliver handmade appreciation cards and cookies.
State Trooper David Garces from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was honored for his work as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the State Highway Safety Office and the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance.
A project to modernize the Barnet Town Hall is getting underway.
Justin Smith was named the Vikings’ next varsity softball coach.
Jim Windrow is St. Johnsbury Academy’s new boys’ hockey coach.
Emily Sanderson has joined Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer Coordinator.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development recently graduated local leaders from the third class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program including St. Johnsbury’s Steven Isham and Annie McLean, Shannon Choquette of West Burke, Allie Webster of Peacham, and Susan Alexander of Cabot.
Erica Perkins of Barnet has been hired as director of communications and community engagement at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
The Peacham Congregational Church Mission Committee is introducing a plan to include area non-profits in its annual support plan.
After nine seasons, Martin Kessel is stepping down as chair and artistic director of Bethlehem’s Sounds in the Sanctuary classical music programs sponsored by Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation. The new artistic director is Anastasia L. Robinson and the associate director is Ed Clark.
A group of Vietnam veterans who have never been given the honors they deserved will be celebrated and thanked in an event being hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 and the Daughters of the American Revolution tomorrow at the American Legion Post 30.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
