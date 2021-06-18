Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade will return for its 40th year.
Nikita Rich, of Lyndonville, and Heather Smith, of Gilman, are recent recipients of vehicles from Good News Garage.
Memphremagog Community Maritime wants to turn the Gateway Center on Newport City’s dock into the local version of the Leahy Echo Center on Lake Champlain, a hands-on, go-to destination for tourists, students and researchers alike.
RCT Volunteer Driver Gordon Chaffee is successfully powering the ONE Grocery Delivery pilot program to get food to local people in need.
Elle Purrier St. Pierre began her path to the Tokyo Olympics.
Woodsville’s Emily Prest was named DIV All-State co-player of the year by N.H. coaches and Granite State Conference Player of the Year.
Lisbon’s Arthur Boutin was named N.H. DIV All-State coach of the year by his peers. Woodsville’s Shelley Messanger was named JV coach of the year.
Earning N.H. DIV All-State Softball team honors were: (first team) Samantha Howe, Colebrook; Kendal Clark, Lisbon; Jaiden Ridlon, Littleton; Alexis Sellers, Profile; Emily Prest, Woodsville; (second team) Sage Smith, Colebrook; Peyton Clark, Lisbon; Hannah Brown, Littleton; Serena Devlin, Profile; (honorable mention) Sierra Riff, Colebrook; Moriah Jellison, Lisbon; Emily Tholl, Littleton; Mya Brown, Profile; Morgan Wagstaff, Woodsville; and Maddie Roy, Woodsville.
The grand reopening of the historic Old Stone House Museum is today and coincides with the unveiling of its new exhibit celebrating African American Alexander Lucius Twilight.
Littleton celebrated the 19th annual Pollyanna of Littleton New Hampshire Recognition Day.
The $15 million New Avenue House project is supposed to be completed in a little more than three months, and a recent tour and assurances from the construction company VP indicate everything is on schedule.
A Littleton native, Taylor Caswell, was reappointed as commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
USDA Rural Development announced that a disaster relief grant worth $119,637 was awarded to Newport City.
St. Johnsbury standouts Isabella Bostic and Lizzy Jones finished in third and fourth place at the 45th Vermont High School Decathlon state championships at Burlington High School. Myles Thornton-Sherman ended his high school career with a fifth-place finish.
The St. Johnsbury Academy girls lacrosse team will send coach Tom Forster and Polly Currier to the Twin State lacrosse game this weekend. Ellie Rice and Maren Nitsche will compete in the Rising Stars game.
SJA was also represented well on the All-State team. Currier and Ella Ceppetelli were first-team picks, Ruby Yerkes and Nitsche were second-team selections and Rice, Mairen Tierney and Sophia Shippee garnered honorable mention status.
Sophie Grondin, Morgan Wagstaff, Kendal Clark, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Samantha Howe, Serena Devlin, Josh Finkle Corey Bemis, Grady Millen, Nathan Superchi, Marik Boire and Jimmy Blanco were all named to Granite State Conference All-Star teams.
Liv White, Olivia Corrigan, Max Ritter, Jean Diaz, Tye Simon and Matthew Kelly were named Granite State Tennis All-Stars.
Alex Gross, a 15-year-old White Mountains Regional High School freshman, is among the top young anglers in the state and eyeing a pro career.
Danville High School senior Autumn Larocque was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board ditched masks for the fall.
Elliot Oskar Ernest Butterick and Haley Alice Cunningham were born.
White Mountains Regional’s Tyler Hicks, Karter Deming and Brody LaBounty were all named to N.H. DIII All-Star Baseball teams.
Josh Finkle, Grady Millen, Jimmy Blanco, Corey Bemis, Nathan Superchi, Kolton Dowse, Jackson Horne, Blake Fillion, Parker Paradice, Dominick Otero, Marik Boire, Jack Boudreault, Austin Marquis, Dylan Colby and Cam Davidson were all named to N.H. DIV All-Star Baseball teams.
Veterans gathered to celebrate, and be celebrated, at an annual Summit on Flag Day at NVU-Lyndon.
Vermont became the first state in the country to vaccinate at least 80% of the eligible population, prompting Gov. Phil Scott to lift all remaining state COVID-19 restrictions.
Revelers, aerialists, artists and musicians got out to enjoy Hey St. J! #Get-DownTown events.
The Caledonia Flood 10-and-under Girls Torrents finished their regular season undefeated in the Vermont Soccer Association’s Spring Travel League.
After a one-year COVID-19 hiatus for most, many area community pools are ready to re-open and offer some relief.
The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center unfurled a 13-star Navy ensign boat flag on Flag Day.
The Danville softball team won the Vermont Division IV State Championship. It was the program’s sixth title in 12 finals appearances.
The Woodsville softball team won the New Hampshire Division IV State Championship.
The St. Johnsbury Academy girls lacrosse team made its second trip to the state championship game in two years.
The Littleton and Blue Mountain Union baseball teams played in their respective DIV State Championship games.
The White Mountains Regional School District will expand its pre-school program next year.
Elijah Sobel launched North Country Kayak, a guide service, during the pandemic.
The Small Acts North campaign, an effort to support, encourage and celebrate generosity, is growing throughout the region.
Michelle Overhoff will serve on the New Hampshire Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Board of Directors for SAU#58.
The St. Johnsbury Town Band kicked off its 191st consecutive season at St. J Health and Rehab.
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium was recently selected to receive $38,744 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program.
The Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (BGCNC) is June’s Partner of the Month for the Littleton Food Co-op.
The Lyndon Institute softball team won the Vermont DII State Championship. It’s the ninth title in program history.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
