Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on people’s vast and varied achievements in improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury Development Fund purchased the Maple Center Motel property with plans to develop it for the future.
The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved the grant money on Monday for the remediation and clean-up of the old Armory building on Main Street.
Littleton accepted a second grant from the InvestNH housing program.
The Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton is open for play.
Littleton approved ePoll pads for election efficiency.
The high school fall sports season is underway.
The KCP Presents Performing Arts Series has announced the 2023-24 season, showcasing world-class international touring acts in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Lancaster Historical Society announced the commencement of a much-anticipated restoration project at the historic Wilder-Holton House.
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams performs today (Saturday) at the Highland Center for the Arts.
KCP Presents and Catamount Arts bring Cantrip, and its border pipes, raging fiddles, thunderous guitars and rich vocal blends, to the ArtPort this week.
The Twilight Stars Party is at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village tomorrow.
The Caledonia Food Co-op met its first fundraising goal and signed a purchase and sales agreement to buy the former Walgreens building on Railroad Street.
David and Anita Roth, the owners of Cary & Main Co., will bring world-renowned Cuban artist Angel Ramirez to paint a large mural on the north-facing wall of their Railroad Street building on Sept. 12.
The recreational rail trail through Littleton continues to grow, with plans to extend it into Whitefield and eventually take it to the Vermont state line in Gilman.
Robert Breault, Kaden Brantley, Coby Youngman, Kolten Dowse, Grady Hadlock, Bode Belyea, Joelvy Perez, Evie Burger, Kate Vasconcelos, Hailey Cavanaugh, Colby Heathe, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Ciera Challinor, Caiyu Demaggio, Eli Vasconcelos, Ben Taylor, Reilly Chase, and Dory Roy were named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
Wells River Action Program is throwing a huge ‘So Long Summer - Hello Fall Festival’ this weekend.
The musical comedy Momma Mia! is playing at the Weathervane Theatre.
The husband-and-wife team behind the Nomadic Photo Ark, Adam Scher of Monica Frisell, spent the month photographing and interviewing a cross-section of Lyndon residents and presented their exhibition at the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Two Littleton residents have proposed an Emergency Medical Services model they would like to explore further — the potential of forming a 24/7 regional EMS nonprofit organization to be based at LRH.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute starts its weekly series with a presentation on Cole Porter.
Juniper Dawn Chaput-Blau, Mason James Lewis and Summer Jean Appleton were born.
Devan Robidoux, RN, graduated from the University of New Hampshire earlier this year and is now one of the new registered nurses providing care in the inpatient units at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The Revitalization Grant Program awarded money to the Caledonia Food Co-op: $150,000; History & Heritage Center: $40,000; Northern Forest Center: $150,000; NVRH: $100,000; R.I.N.K.: $100,000; and Town of St. Johnsbury: $150,000.
The USDA awarded Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program funds to several local projects.
The Littleton School Board hired JoAn Canning as interim superintendent.
Former Academy star quarterback Jake Cady will lead the offense of nationally-ranked Assumption University.
Concertgoers enjoyed a Low Down Brass Band performance during the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series finale at Dog Mountain.
NVRH and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum are holding two Wednesday events in September at the Athenaeum: “A Death Café,” a free discussion about death and life.
The Lyndon Select Board authorized a small business matching grant program.
Sgt. Andrew Jensen, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the Derby Barracks, was promoted to lieutenant/ station commander.
The town of Burke launched a new website.
The North Country Chamber Players will present ‘Tango Fantastico’ with special guest artist and Grammy Award winner Hector Del Curto.
WREN opened the new exhibition, ‘Signs of Life.’
Canaan hosted the annual North Country Moose Festival.
Sen. Maggie Hassan toured the White Mountains Community College’s New Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Littleton.
St. Johnsbury attorneys James Gallagher, Kim Butler, John Marshall, Mary Parent, James Wheeler, and Shannon Lenzini were recognized in the 2024 edition of “Best Lawyers in America.”
Evan Taylor joined the Passumpsic Bank.
School Administrative Unit 23 welcomed new staff including Sarah Metz, James Tierney, Gerri Benton, Nick Travers, Kayleigh Ham, Jennifer West, Kathryn Micha, Halladay Glade, Roxanna Zampieri, Kelsey Fadden, Debora Herrera, Laura Linabury, Donny Bowman, Tim Carignan, Alexis Scott, Lois Ireland, Alexa Herrera, Chelsea Heath, and Kathryn Kamiski.
Several local advertisers (Littleton Regional Healthcare, Begin Realty, Omni Mount Washington, Fred’s Energy, North Country Hospital, Marshall Insurance, Wes Ward, North Country Healthcare, Catamount Arts, Mountain View Dental, and the St. Johnsbury House) joined us in honoring our local first responders.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and the privilege to share their great news.
