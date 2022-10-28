Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Clay Mohrman powered up his art exhibit on the wall of the “Flat Iron Building” near the honking tunnel.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute are each hosting Open Houses in the coming weeks for prospective students.
Burke Mountain is having a job fair today (Saturday).
Jorge Trade, Gerardo Fernandez, Nick Reed, Aidan Brody, Camrin Gustin, Cooper Brueck, Cam Davidson, Ben Taylor, Lilah Hall, Vanessa Foster, Sabine Brueck, Cora Nadeau, Jordan Alley, Lillie Tetreault, Kayla Graves, Makenna Price, Allee Rowe, Brianna Youngman, Makayla Walker, Sakoya Sweeney, Maren Nitsche, Alexis Christensen, Ella Renaud, Noah Fortin, Cody Trudeau, Jadon Baker, Sabine Brueck, Makenzie Parenteau, Quinn Murphy, Simon North, Joe Silver, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Carson Eames, Charlie Krebs, Nathan Lenzini, Nathaniel Bernier, Bennett Crance and Maggie Langlais were all named Daily Top Performers by our sports staff.
The town of Littleton, the Franconia Art Walk Association, and the Connecticut River Artisan Group won art awards from N.H. State Council on the Arts.
Catamount Bluegrass Night returns to the ArtPort tonight with hosts Bob and Sarah Amos and special guests The Ruta Beggars.
St Johnsbury’s OLLI ends the fall semester on a high note this week with Emily Nyman and special guest Lynn Berry presenting “Using Music to Enhance Your Own Life and the Lives of Others.”
KCP Presents brought the Acting Company to Fuller Hall to perform Romeo and Juliet.
Seventy-one years after perishing in a prisoner-of-war camp in Korea, the remains of Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney were identified through DNA analysis and he’s coming home for a hero’s burial.
St. John’s Methodist Church in Jefferson made the “Seven to Save” list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
Fresh flags are flying above Veterans Memorial Bridge in St. Johnsbury.
Littleton and Littleton Water & Light are reportedly looking to settle their issues and avoid additional legal expenses.
Unemployment ticked down slightly in the Northeast Kingdom last month while state officials continue to focus on workforce development and promoting jobs across the state.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont offered an Ending the Silence mental health presentation at North Country Union High School.
Hazen’s Alexis Christensen and Jadon Baker were voted Athletes of the Week by readers and local sports fans. Also nominated were Simon North, Ben Taylor, Noah Fortin, Clara Hernandez, Maren Nitsche, Makenzie Parenteau and Bennett Crance.
Hunter Katie Prue (11 years old) of Lyndon bagged a 128-pound doe during the Vermont Youth Hunter/ Novice Hunter weekend. She hunts with bullets she makes herself.
Northern Vermont University- Lyndon junior goalkeeper on Monday Brett Roy was named the North Atlantic Conference men’s soccer defensive player of the week.
White Mountains Community College’s Automotive program expanded its curriculum to include Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Technology.
Local fire departments visited area schools as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Northern Vermont University Lyndon Upward Bound students recently volunteered during the “Warm the Children” event.
After two years of curtailed Halloween celebrations due to the pandemic, Main Street in St. Johnsbury this year will welcome families for the return of festivities.
Executive Director Bob Therriault was named the leader of the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House.
Thousands turned out for the SJA/LI game.
The NorthWoods Stewardship Center completed another round of updates to the Vermont Watershed Projects Database.
Hardwick’s Haley and Lincoln Michaud represented Vermont 4-H at the National Dairy Conference in Wisconsin.
The St. J Academy boys captured their third consecutive NVAC Mountain Division championship on their home course and the girls finished second.
New Hampshire Supreme Court Justices held court at White Mountains Regional High School.
Littleton Regional Healthcare hosted a Fall Health and Wellness Fair.
Lyndon Institute crowned its homecoming court including Ryleigh Lefebvre, Molly Smith, Austin Wheeler, Natalie Chapman, Ethyn Chhoeung, Delaney Raymond, Abby Fillion, Ary Parker, Beckett Bailey, Joe Garrett, Ashton Gould and Wyatt Mason.
St. Johnsbury Academy named its Spirit Squad to include Theodora Montague, Quinn Murphy, Jonathan Kalach, Rory Higgs, Olivia Blanchard and Walker Jenkins.
Bendigo Fletcher played a Halloween show at The Colonial Theatre.
The Northeast Kingdom Classical Series this week welcomes back the Ariel String Quartet to begin its 33rd season.
In the coming weeks, the North Country Chamber Players will perform at the Sugar Hill Meeting House and the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield.
NVRH nurses Sharon Mallett and Brenda Rodgers were honored for their compassionate care and peer support with DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses.
David Houde of St. Johnsbury and East Burke’s Steven and Leslie Brown were winners of the 2021 Vermont Milk Quality Awards.
Community National Bank promoted Amanda Pepin to Assistant Vice President and Credit Administration Officer.
Lawmakers tabled a request to increase fees at state-owned Cannon Mountain.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
