Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
The St. Johnsbury Academy HALO program made free lunch for the community.
Gatorade Vermont Boys Track and Field Player of the Year Evan Thornton-Sherman chose the Central Vermont Runners Club as the recipient of a $1,000 grant.
Lori Taylor has been named the new athletic director at Woodsville High School.
The Kiwanis tennis courts were fully refurbished.
The Whitefield Economic Development Corp. is taking the first steps to develop a 72-acre property in the industrial park.
The Kingdom Trail Association this week announced its 4th Annual KT Mini-Grant program.
The 78th annual North Haverhill Fair kicked off with a new farm museum and a full slate of events, activities and exhibitions.
Alan Ruggles was named St. Johnsbury Academy’s interim athletic director while Kathleen Higgs is the new field house director.
The NEK Tri-Force, a 12U ASA travel softball team based out of Caledonia County, claimed first place in the Mid-Summer Storm Tournament in Greenfield, Massachusetts. The 18U Tri-Force team finished runner-up in its division.
Woodsville alum Lily Kinder earned Pocock Racing Shells All-America first-team honors for the second straight year as a member of the Bates rowing team. She also graduates with two NCAA Championships.
One-hundred fifty open-water swimmers and 130 kayakers descended on Lake Memphremagog at Prouty Beach in Newport to compete in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim.
Two short days after presenting the Adam Ezra Group at downtown St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays festival, the Catamount Arts production team will haul their mobile stage back to Dog Mountain for the second Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert of the weekend: superstar sibling duo Jocelyn & Chris.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) recently had three historic stage curtains conserved through a $14,867 grant from New Hampshire’s Moose Plate Program administered by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, represented the United States at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra.
Following the June 30 retirement of former Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler, 15-year Littleton Police Department veteran James Gardiner has been promoted as his successor.
Rhett Leon Amyot was born.
Three Corners made it the Babe Ruth New England regional championship game.
Bethlehem native Dylan Robie designed the bats used by Juan Soto and Jose Ramirez in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.
The town’s Final Fridays monthly summer block party returned with a downtown concert on Railroad Street.
Steve Dolgin’s water ski camp on Harvey’s Lake finished up its 44th year earlier this month, approaching four and a half decades of education, recreation, and fundraising for Catamount Arts.
The Lucid Elephants brought their psychedelic sound to Rockin’ the Park, a weekly concert series in Centennial Park in Lancaster.
The Colonial Theatre hosted the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour.
The Weathervane Theatre is presenting the Tony Award-winning musical farce “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” in alternating repertory.
Hundreds of additional people in the Northeast Kingdom are back to work and hundreds more are now looking for work, indicates the latest data from the Vermont Department of Labor.
Local candidates for Vermont Lt. Governor have all but swept endorsements from living former Governors. Joe Benning earned the support of Phil Scott and Jim Douglas while Kitty Toll was endorsed by Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean.
The Bethlehem Select Board thanked Brett Jackson, the town road agent, and Mary Jackson, the town clerk, for acting quickly after they watched a tractor overturn and roll onto a man in Bath.
NEK Broadband was recently awarded nearly $5 million in additional construction grants to expand and accelerate its plans to build out fiber optic broadband service across the Northeast Kingdom.
Kirby native Riley Miller claimed the downhill title in the 17-18-year-old category at the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in Winter Park. It was her second national championship.
The state champion Lyndon 14U all-stars represented Vermont at the Babe Ruth New England Regional baseball tournament at Billy Bullens Field in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Lisbon Regional School is one of six school districts to recently receive a Crotched Mountain Foundation partnership award through its CMF Kids program.
The Northeast Kingdom Human Services sponsored its first annual Children and Families Wellness Day at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton.
St. Johnsbury Academy hosted the Vermont Youth Track & Field Championships at which the locals finished second in the state. Locals Asher Garand, Kingston Carey, Soren Smith, Elliott Kendall, Everett Abetti, Isaac Lenzini, Lola Ide, Avery Hansen and Olivia Scott all won individual championships.
Friends, neighbors, fellow riders, and community members are constructing Moriah’s Ascent Trail to honor Moriah Wilson - ‘the Pride of the Kingdom Trails.’
Kitty Toll, D-Danville, was the top fundraiser in the Vermont Lieutenant Governor’s race.
The $3.5 million redevelopment of the historic Parker J. Noyes building is complete.
The Waterford Preservation Trust and the Lower Waterford Congregational Church are working with local Waterford resident Josh Oakley to ensure the building has a capable and passionate steward to restore the building and ensure it continues to serve the Waterford community.
Do North Coworking will expand its support for Northeast Kingdom businesses and entrepreneurs through new programs this fall.
The NH Small Business Development Center hired Kyla Brustin as a business advisor for clients in Carroll and Coos Counties.
Dead River Company recently donated $5,000 to RuralEdge for their Homeownership Center programs.
Motorcyclists and road crews honored Gary Bumps with a memorial procession.
The jukebox musical sensation The Marvelous Wonderettes is playing in alternating repertory at the Weathervane Theatre.
The Community Baptist Church in Whitefield will hold the North Country Gospel Music Festival today.
Vermont artist Michele Miles of Laughing Loon Studios donated two examples of her work, homemade lanterns, for Vermont Children’s Theater’s 2022 raffle.
The Bretzfelder Park summer series offers live music from local group DC3 on Wednesday.
The Colonial Theatre hosts bluesman Jontavious Willis today.
The IMPACT (Imagination & Music, Professional Artistry in Children’s Theatre) Troupe performs in Lancaster and Haverhill.
Cabot is hosting an Arts & Music Festival this weekend.
The Lunenburg Old Home Day celebration is this week.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
