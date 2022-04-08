Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
West Burke volunteer firefighter Taylor Peyton is driving a local effort to get gear and supplies to Ukrainian firefighters.
St. Johnsbury Academy hired John Lenzini of St. Johnsbury to be Associate Headmaster.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Evan Thornton-Sherman was named Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year by our sports staff.
Vermont- based hip-hop artist Omega Jade will perform this week at Catamount Arts ArtPort as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
Members of the St. Johnsbury community held a candlelight vigil to wish Dr. Vitalii Kostenko a safe return to his home in Ukraine.
Franconia is moving forward with a plan to build a new welcome center.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ozzy Alsaid was named Wrestler of the Year by our sports staff.
William Simpson, Tyler Thomas, Dave Moody, Kirwin Flanders, Brandon Carpenter, Terry Forrester, Colleen Racenet, Janet Danyow, Jeff Cole, Cole Beliveau and Cassidy Kittredge were all winners in the Caledonian-Record Bracket Bonanza Basketball Contest.
The Select Board and Village Trustees will sit down on Monday to discuss a town-village merger.
Ruth McDonough, a North Country native, exemplified courage by stepping into harm’s way in Western Sahara to support a family oppressed by the Moroccan occupation.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Unified Basketball Team opened its season with a home win and the best show of the week for local fans.
A permanent memorial is being planned for Paul Harvey, who spent more than five decades meticulously caring for cemeteries in and around Littleton.
Peacham Elementary School alumna Andra Hibbert joined the school board there.
Julia Mae Bullock and Thomas Henry Baker were born.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lizzy Jones was named Gymnast of the Year by our sports staff.
TJ Tanner was hired to serve as the next Assistant Principal at Lyndon Town School.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced a youth logo contest for its new Wellness Beat, a branding umbrella under which the hospital will continue to promote community education. Email your design to nvrhonline@gmail.com or mail it to Diana Gibbs, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement, at 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. For more info, email Diana Gibbs at d.gibbs@nvrh.org or call 802-748-7590.
The Haverhill Library Association announced the full reopening of the library.
Fletcher Manley, Tim Simpson, Ralph Devereaux, John Sackett, Wendy Smith Griffin, W. David Williams, Timothy Simpson, Jen Kirchoff Layn, Riley Blankenship and Don Erskine were inducted to the Lyndon Institute Athletic Hall of Fame.
Katelyn Greene, Lucas Ingerson, Emilie Rich and Gavin Caron were awarded for success at North Country Charter Academy.
Students at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury recently held a fundraiser for Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to show their support and appreciation for its staff. They raised over $500.
First-year boys varsity basketball coach Ben Davis was named 2022 Metro Division Coach of the Year.
Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and NVU-Lyndon alum Rebecca Holcombe will be the commencement speakers for the NVU graduating class of 2022.
Local Scouts made a large donation of socks to SHARES, based in Lyndonville.
Zachary Hawkins joined the Peabody and Smith Realty team.
White Mountains Regional baseball coach Ben Hicks is making a move to coach college at Plymouth State University.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
